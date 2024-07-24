Only 4 Kenyan police officers to face prosecution for shooting and killing protesters in the last four weeks of rioting

ONLY four police officers in Kenya so far are to face prosecution for shooting and killing protesters over the last four weeks, amid rising calls for justice for victims of the alleged excessive use of force.

‘We have encountered non-cooperation from the police, and to a certain level, some intimidation even to our officers,’ John Waiganjo, a commissioner from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has said.

Protesters threatened to occupy the main international airport in the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

Kenyan authorities heightened security in and around the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the country’s main airport, ahead of anti-government protests.

Young Kenyan protesters, or Gen-Z, threatened to disrupt airport operations to protest at President William Ruto’s decision to rehire six former Cabinet secretaries more than a week after their dismissal. They are demanding Ruto’s resignation, and justice for victims of police brutality.

Acting Police Inspector, General Douglas Kanja, said protesters must take note of the legal boundaries that govern access to protected areas.

‘We urge all individuals participating in demonstrations to respect these legal provisions and refrain from attempting to enter or interfere with protected areas. The National Police Service is resolute in its commitment to uphold and enforce these laws,’ Kanja said in a statement.

Kanja said the Protected Areas Act (Cap 204) of the Laws of Kenya prevents the entry of unauthorised persons into areas declared to be protected areas. He added that the Kenya Civil Aviation Act stipulates that anyone who trespasses on any land forming part of a government aerodrome or an aerodrome commits an offence punishable by law.

At least 50 people have been killed and 413 injured since the demonstrations started on 18 June, according to the state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

Some protesters stormed parliament on 25 June setting part of it on fire and stealing the mace, the symbol of the legislature’s authority.

Lat Sunday, Ruto said the protest organisers could not remain ‘anonymous’, and should ‘step forward and tell us what is this violence going to achieve’, adding: ‘Enough is enough.’

Kenya’s main opposition leader Raila Odinga has expressed solidarity with the protesters, saying there had to be justice for victims before any talks with the government could take place.

Meanwhile the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) has condemned in the strongest terms the recent violent attacks on journalists in Kenya, viewing them as severe assaults on press freedom and the safety of journalists in the country.

FAJ said: ‘These reprehensible actions not only threaten the individuals targeted but also undermine the fundamental principles of democracy and the free flow of information.’

During the anti-government protests in Nakuru, journalist Catherine Kariuki was shot three times by police in what appears to be a targeted attack.

Meanwhile, veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho was abducted and later released with an absurd explanation that it was a case of ‘mistaken identity’.

Furthermore, the Kenyan government’s deliberate refusal to pay media houses for commercials, thereby weakening these institutions, is a blatant attempt to stifle the media and undermine media viability, ultimately denying journalists the opportunity to be decently remunerated.

‘The recent violent and unlawful attacks on journalists in Kenya are not only abhorrent, but a direct threat to democracy and make the truth the casualty of the crisis in the country,’ said FAJ President Omar Faruk Osman.

He added: ‘We demand immediate accountability for these actions and urge the Kenyan government to protect journalists who risk their lives to keep the public informed.

‘Journalists must not be the target of misplaced anger. Solidarity with our Kenyan colleagues is paramount, and we will continue to support their fight for justice and press freedom.’

FAJ extends its deepest solidarity to its affiliate, the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ), and all journalists in Kenya. The Federation supports KUJ’s condemnation of the attacks on journalists and demands accountability.

FAJ echoes its call for action against those involved and for measures to ensure the safety and freedom of journalists across the country.

Journalists play a crucial role in informing the public and holding those in power accountable in this time of crisis. Any attack on them is an attack on democracy and must be met with strong and decisive action.

FAJ stands with KUJ and all Kenyan journalists in their fight for justice and press freedom.

Last week, Kenya’s Salaries and Remunerations Commission (SRC) froze salary reviews in the entire Kenyan public sector.

According to the commission, this is due to emerging fiscal constraints and budget cuts emanating from the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, 2024.

‘The Salaries and Remuneration Commission has deferred the implementation of the salary review for all other public officers in the financial year 2024/2025 until further notice, contingent upon the availability of funding,’ SRC said in a statement to media.

It further indicated that the decision was informed by there being no allocated budget for the implementation of the advised remuneration and benefits for all other public officers for the financial year 2024/2025, and which was to take effect in July 2024.

‘Further, SRC made this decision in close consultation with the National Treasury, while considering the principles outlined in Article 230(5) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, to ensure fiscal sustainability of the public compensation bill,’ the commission stated.

SRC said annual salary notch adjustments in existing salary structures will continue to be applied within budget allocation.

It said no additional funding will be provided for the implementation of the job evaluation results in the financial year 2024/2025.

The commission added that Public service institutions with Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA) that are impacted by the deferred implementation of salary review in the financial year 2024/2025, are advised to engage the respective trade unions accordingly.

In Uganda, police on Tuesday closed off several key roads leading to the country’s parliamentary building where protesters were planning to march to express their displeasure at what they call rampant corruption in the government.

Public vehicles are not allowed on these roads, which are only accessible to pedestrians who must undergo strict security checks.

Activists had been mobilising people through social media to march to the parliament Tuesday. Police vowed to block the protests.

Military and police personnel were seen on foot patrol along the streets while military vehicles were positioned at key roundabouts in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

The Parliament on Monday said it is ready to receive a petition delivered by the representatives of the protesters, though it is not responsible for what would happen to the people outside parliament when they are protesting.

Uganda’s main opposition leader Bobi Wine said on Monday that security forces in the capital Kampala have besieged the headquarters of his party on the eve of an anti-government demonstration.

He complained that soldiers and police had turned the offices of the National Unity Platform (NUP) into ‘a military barracks’, and had ‘violently arrested’ some party officials.

Police did not confirm the arrests, but reportedly said that they had taken ‘precautionary steps’ to prevent ‘mobilisation for the protest’.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni warned last Saturday that organisers of the planned march to parliament were ‘playing with fire’.

Bobi Wine, a former music star whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, denied the NUP was organising the protest in Uganda.

However, he said his party supported ‘every effort to protest against injustice, corruption and misrule’.

On X, he accused the security forces of being ‘cowards’ who had also blocked roads leading to the offices of the NUP in Kampala.

Bobi Wine is the strongest challenger to Museveni, who has held office for almost 40 years. He is popular amongst young people and has been arrested numerous times.

He was first elected to parliament in 2017, and ran against Museveni in the 2021 election, which was marred by state repression.