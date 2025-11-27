‘No psychological or economic warfare will stop Venezuela moving forward’ – President Maduro

Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan President, said on Tuesday that ‘No psychological warfare will stop Venezuela’.

Maduro added: ‘We defeated them in the psychological war and the economic war. Venezuela is moving forward.’

The president’s statements come amid the deployment of US military forces in the Caribbean Sea, and following a recent warning from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), urging commercial flights to ‘exercise extreme caution’ when flying over Venezuela and the southern Caribbean.

Maduro acknowledged that the new achievements in economic matters and food sovereignty are the result of having found the right path and ceasing to depend on the oil industry.

He stated: ‘We have a perfect plan, the 13-engine plan, which, with the specific growth of each engine and the harmonious integration of each of the 13 engines, has created great productive capacity.

According to him, the idea is to ‘produce everything in Venezuela’ in order to meet domestic demand and thus create the possibility of becoming an exporting country, thanks to the work of a business sector committed to the nation’s needs.

Maduro continued: ‘Today I have more confidence than ever in the business sector in all areas.

‘It’s not exclusive; on the contrary, it’s necessary to develop all forms of economic work, and to develop and expand all the economic productive forces of society.

‘That is what we have done and we are succeeding.’

He also noted that security has increased and acknowledged the actions of the Bolivarian authorities in the programme. ‘Security will continue to be consolidated,’ he emphasised, adding: ‘the people are the greatest guarantee of security.’

Furthermore, the president highlighted the widespread public rejection of the US military threat, the right wing’s call for invasion, and the personal rejection of each individual: Juan Guaidó, María Machado, and Leopoldo López.

He also noted that this reflects record-breaking support for the Bolivarian National Armed Forces and an almost 70 per cent increase in support for the Venezuelan people’s president.

Maduro concluded: ‘Let us be a humble, tireless, and persevering people so that you may see that what will truly bring about the flourishing of Venezuela is prosperity and happiness.’

Venezuela’s National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) announced that airlines must resume operations within 48 hours.

If they do not, their traffic rights will be suspended.

Venezuelan state airline Conviasa reported that all its domestic and international flights ‘are operating in complete normality’.

Meanwhile, On Monday, US Republican Congresswoman for Florida Maria Salazar confessed that the real intention behind the military campaign in the Caribbean Sea launched by President Donald Trump’s administration is to enter Venezuela to steal its oil.

Salazar said: ‘We’re about to go in. We need to go in.

She was referring to the military deployment Trump has maintained since August under the pretext of combating international drug trafficking.

She added: ‘Venezuela for the American oil companies will be a field day because it will be more than a trillion dollars in economic activity.

‘American companies can go in and fix the oil rigs and everything that has to do with the Venezuelan petroleum companies, with oil and the derivatives.’

‘The Venezuelans have the largest reserves of oil in the world, more than Saudi Arabia.

‘This is going to be a windfall for us when it comes to fossil fuels.

‘For American oil companies, Venezuela will be a field day because it will mean more than a billion dollars in economic activity.’

Venezuelan legislator Tania Diaz, who is also vice president of Training and Ideology for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) which is the government party in Venezuela, reacted critically to those statements.

‘I present to you the living example of political parasitism.

‘Salazar has climbed positions on the shoulders of Latin American migrants in the United States – the same people she now denies and mercilessly throws into the pit of the Alligator Alcatraz jail.

‘Salazar ignores her origins and dishonours her grandparents who come from Cuba.

‘She betrays her own people. She spits on her ancestors.’

‘Today she shamelessly confesses the intention to steal Venezuela’s oil.

‘She exposes the despicable intentions of people of her ilk. There is no politics here, much less any hint of democracy.

‘She thinks and acts like the eternal parasites.

‘They neither work nor produce and are used to ripping the lifeblood from other organisms to survive.

‘They will be left wanting. No one can come to steal our country’s future.

‘Here we have a free people and a sovereign homeland,’ Diaz concluded, recalling the words of the late Commander Hugo Chavez, the historic leader of the Bolivarian Revolution.’

Elsewhere, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned on Monday that a forced entry into the Mexican Embassy in Lima by Peruvian authorities to arrest former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez would constitute a serious violation of international law.

Socialist politician Chávez, prosecuted in Peru for allegedly ‘being a co-author of rebellion and conspiracy against the nation during the coup d’état of December 7, 2012’, is under political asylum at the Mexican diplomatic mission, which has requested safe passage for her departure.

Sheinbaum stated that an intrusion into the diplomatic mission would disregard the provisions that regulate the right of asylum, a legally recognised right.

The Mexican president urged the Peruvian government to opt for dialogue to resolve the differences, recalling the precedent of the sovereignty violation that occurred in Ecuador.

Peru’s interim president, José Jerí, has not ruled out taking action, stating in an interview that ‘if we have to enter the Mexican Embassy, we will’.

This threat comes after the Peruvian justice system issued an international arrest warrant and ordered the preventive detention of Chávez for a period of five months, arguing a palpable ‘flight risk.’

Given the international repercussions of Peru’s stance, Colombian President Gustavo Petro posted a message on social media warning that ‘if Peru attacks the Mexican Embassy, Colombia will withdraw its embassy’. Jerí’s response was: ‘To foolish words, deaf ears.’

The Argentinian government of President JavierMilei is moving forward with the creation of a Migration Police that will take on tasks that until now have been handled by other federal forces, framing it as an attempt to ‘professionalise Migration services’.

The Argentine Ministry of Security said on Monday that it is working on ‘the design of the structure, management and budget’ of a new body called the National Migration Agency, which allegedly aims to ‘improve control and patrolling, especially in crimes such as smuggling’.

This new force will take over border security duties from the Gendarmerie and airport security responsibilities from the Airport Security Police, as both of these increasingly focus on suppressing popular protests.

The Ministry of Security claims this measure aims to overhaul border surveillance and strengthen efforts against crimes as drug trafficking.

Officials at the institution, which continues to expand its influence, say they are working on structural design, leadership appointments, and budgeting for the new force.

The institution said: ‘This is a cultural shift. Migration services will be restructured while remaining under the Security Ministry’.

Beyond the new repressive functions of the Airport Security Police and Gendarmerie under the right-wing Milei’s administration, the alleged tangible benefits of the Migration Police remain unclear.

Members of the new Migration Police, drawn from other security forces, currently lack experience in border control, meaning significant training will be required to prepare them for their new role.

The Milei Regime recently received billions of US dollars worth of funding from the US administration of President Trump.Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan President, said on Tuesday that ‘No psychological warfare will stop Venezuela’.

Maduro added: ‘We defeated them in the psychological war and the economic war. Venezuela is moving forward.’

The president’s statements come amid the deployment of US military forces in the Caribbean Sea, and following a recent warning from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), urging commercial flights to ‘exercise extreme caution’ when flying over Venezuela and the southern Caribbean.

Maduro acknowledged that the new achievements in economic matters and food sovereignty are the result of having found the right path and ceasing to depend on the oil industry.

He stated: ‘We have a perfect plan, the 13-engine plan, which, with the specific growth of each engine and the harmonious integration of each of the 13 engines, has created great productive capacity.

According to him, the idea is to ‘produce everything in Venezuela’ in order to meet domestic demand and thus create the possibility of becoming an exporting country, thanks to the work of a business sector committed to the nation’s needs.

Maduro continued: ‘Today I have more confidence than ever in the business sector in all areas.

‘It’s not exclusive; on the contrary, it’s necessary to develop all forms of economic work, and to develop and expand all the economic productive forces of society.

‘That is what we have done and we are succeeding.’

He also noted that security has increased and acknowledged the actions of the Bolivarian authorities in the programme. ‘Security will continue to be consolidated,’ he emphasised, adding: ‘the people are the greatest guarantee of security.’

Furthermore, the president highlighted the widespread public rejection of the US military threat, the right wing’s call for invasion, and the personal rejection of each individual: Juan Guaidó, María Machado, and Leopoldo López.

He also noted that this reflects record-breaking support for the Bolivarian National Armed Forces and an almost 70 per cent increase in support for the Venezuelan people’s president.

Maduro concluded: ‘Let us be a humble, tireless, and persevering people so that you may see that what will truly bring about the flourishing of Venezuela is prosperity and happiness.’

Venezuela’s National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) announced that airlines must resume operations within 48 hours.

If they do not, their traffic rights will be suspended.

Venezuelan state airline Conviasa reported that all its domestic and international flights ‘are operating in complete normality’.

Meanwhile, On Monday, US Republican Congresswoman for Florida Maria Salazar confessed that the real intention behind the military campaign in the Caribbean Sea launched by President Donald Trump’s administration is to enter Venezuela to steal its oil.

Salazar said: ‘We’re about to go in. We need to go in.

She was referring to the military deployment Trump has maintained since August under the pretext of combating international drug trafficking.

She added: ‘Venezuela for the American oil companies will be a field day because it will be more than a trillion dollars in economic activity.

‘American companies can go in and fix the oil rigs and everything that has to do with the Venezuelan petroleum companies, with oil and the derivatives.’

‘The Venezuelans have the largest reserves of oil in the world, more than Saudi Arabia.

‘This is going to be a windfall for us when it comes to fossil fuels.

‘For American oil companies, Venezuela will be a field day because it will mean more than a billion dollars in economic activity.’

Venezuelan legislator Tania Diaz, who is also vice president of Training and Ideology for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) which is the government party in Venezuela, reacted critically to those statements.

‘I present to you the living example of political parasitism.

‘Salazar has climbed positions on the shoulders of Latin American migrants in the United States – the same people she now denies and mercilessly throws into the pit of the Alligator Alcatraz jail.

‘Salazar ignores her origins and dishonours her grandparents who come from Cuba.

‘She betrays her own people. She spits on her ancestors.’

‘Today she shamelessly confesses the intention to steal Venezuela’s oil.

‘She exposes the despicable intentions of people of her ilk. There is no politics here, much less any hint of democracy.

‘She thinks and acts like the eternal parasites.

‘They neither work nor produce and are used to ripping the lifeblood from other organisms to survive.

‘They will be left wanting. No one can come to steal our country’s future.

‘Here we have a free people and a sovereign homeland,’ Diaz concluded, recalling the words of the late Commander Hugo Chavez, the historic leader of the Bolivarian Revolution.’

Elsewhere, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned on Monday that a forced entry into the Mexican Embassy in Lima by Peruvian authorities to arrest former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez would constitute a serious violation of international law.

Socialist politician Chávez, prosecuted in Peru for allegedly ‘being a co-author of rebellion and conspiracy against the nation during the coup d’état of December 7, 2012’, is under political asylum at the Mexican diplomatic mission, which has requested safe passage for her departure.

Sheinbaum stated that an intrusion into the diplomatic mission would disregard the provisions that regulate the right of asylum, a legally recognised right.

The Mexican president urged the Peruvian government to opt for dialogue to resolve the differences, recalling the precedent of the sovereignty violation that occurred in Ecuador.

Peru’s interim president, José Jerí, has not ruled out taking action, stating in an interview that ‘if we have to enter the Mexican Embassy, we will’.

This threat comes after the Peruvian justice system issued an international arrest warrant and ordered the preventive detention of Chávez for a period of five months, arguing a palpable ‘flight risk.’

Given the international repercussions of Peru’s stance, Colombian President Gustavo Petro posted a message on social media warning that ‘if Peru attacks the Mexican Embassy, Colombia will withdraw its embassy’. Jerí’s response was: ‘To foolish words, deaf ears.’

The Argentinian government of President JavierMilei is moving forward with the creation of a Migration Police that will take on tasks that until now have been handled by other federal forces, framing it as an attempt to ‘professionalise Migration services’.

The Argentine Ministry of Security said on Monday that it is working on ‘the design of the structure, management and budget’ of a new body called the National Migration Agency, which allegedly aims to ‘improve control and patrolling, especially in crimes such as smuggling’.

This new force will take over border security duties from the Gendarmerie and airport security responsibilities from the Airport Security Police, as both of these increasingly focus on suppressing popular protests.

The Ministry of Security claims this measure aims to overhaul border surveillance and strengthen efforts against crimes as drug trafficking.

Officials at the institution, which continues to expand its influence, say they are working on structural design, leadership appointments, and budgeting for the new force.

The institution said: ‘This is a cultural shift. Migration services will be restructured while remaining under the Security Ministry’.

Beyond the new repressive functions of the Airport Security Police and Gendarmerie under the right-wing Milei’s administration, the alleged tangible benefits of the Migration Police remain unclear.

Members of the new Migration Police, drawn from other security forces, currently lack experience in border control, meaning significant training will be required to prepare them for their new role.

The Milei Regime recently received billions of US dollars worth of funding from the US administration of President Trump.