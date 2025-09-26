Nigerian TUC: lift petrol levy or we strike!

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) said on Wednesday that its has demanded that the federal government stop the plan to introduce a five per cent tax on petrol products, within two weeks, or it will embark on nationwide industrial action.

A statement signed by TUC’s president Festus Osifo and Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, described the policy as a ‘reckless proposal’, adding that, ‘it is nothing but an act of economic wickedness against already overburdened Nigerians’.

The statement added: ‘Let it be clear: workers and citizens are still reeling from the pains of subsidy removal, skyrocketing fuel prices, food inflation, and a collapsing naira.

‘To now introduce another levy on petroleum products is to deliberately compound suffering, cripple businesses, and push millions of citizens deeper into poverty.

‘Government cannot continue to use Nigerians as sacrificial lambs for its economic experiments.

‘Instead of offering relief, jobs, and solutions, it has chosen to further squeeze citizens dry. This is unacceptable!

‘The TUC hereby urges the federal government to immediately stop this anti-people’s plan in its entirety. Failure to do so will leave us with no option but to mobilise Nigerian workers and the masses for a total nationwide resistance.

‘Strike action is firmly on the table if government dares to ignore this warning and go ahead to implement this policy.’

The TUC also called on all Nigerians to support it in the struggle.

‘Together, we must resist policies that seek to further impoverish citizens.

‘Enough is enough. Nigerians deserve economic justice, not endless punishment.’

Ghanaian railway workers demand unpaid salaries

THE TRADES Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana has given the government until September 30, 2025, to settle 12 months of unpaid salaries owed to members of its affiliate, the Railway Workers Union of Ghana, or face a nationwide strike.

General Secretary of the TUC, Joshua Ansah, issued the ultimatum on Wednesday, stressing that the prolonged non-payment of wages has pushed railway workers and their families into severe financial distress.

Ansah urgently implored the government to ‘look for any means’ to settle the 12-month debt immediately.

He stated: ‘We have sent a notice to the government and the owner of the company that if by 30 September and the 12-month outstanding salaries owed to its affiliate are not paid, TUC will embark on a strike.’

According to him, despite repeated letters to the Ministry of Transport and other government officials, no concrete steps have been taken to resolve the crisis.

He disclosed that while the government previously supported 70 per cent of railway workers’ salaries, this has inexplicably been reduced, leaving the Ghana Railway Company and its staff in dire straits.

The TUC also urged the government to halt the planned 1st October 1, 2025, opening of the Tema-Mpakadan Railway line, arguing that railway operators themselves do not know of the scheduled event.

University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and the Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu) officials said they would not relent until their salary arrears are fully settled.

Uasu Secretary General Constantine Wasonga said: ‘These are battle hardened generals and members. Pay if you want to shorten the strike just the way you paid Sh2.73 billion (£15.8 million).

But before bank alerts, prepare for a long strike. Until and unless the money is paid we are not leaving this strike anytime soon,’ said.

Speaking on Wednesday when the workers from the 42 public universities held a demonstration from the University of Nairobi through the Nairobi central business district, Wasonga cautioned the Education Cabinet Secretary (CS), Julius Ogamba to brace for a long battle.

‘We have heard the CS Education Migos has already started to cry. He should take note of the 2023 strike that lasted nine months. We won’t be shaken by anyone.’

Armed with vuvuzela and placards, the staff danced their way to Parliament, the National Treasury and the Ministry of Education offices where they presented their petition.

The boycott has plunged public universities into crisis, disrupting lectures, examinations and graduations.

The unions accuse the government, through the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum, the Ministry of Education, and the National Treasury, of acting in bad faith.

Ogamba appealed to the striking lecturers to resume duty or face disciplinary action.

The university dons, however, noted that they would not adhere to court orders directing them to go back to work.

The unions further cite a January, 2021 court order directing the government and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to fully fund the implementation of the 2017-21 collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which they say remains unfulfilled.

Grace Nyongesa, Uasu chairperson said: ‘The Attorney General advised them on 10th April, and we wanted them to honour that court judgement.

Don’t tell us how to deal with the court judgements and court orders.

‘We are rightfully seated in court and the court will make a determination whether the order that you are talking about was procedural.’

The unions are also pressing for the negotiation, registration and implementation of a new 2025-2029 CBA.

African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has strongly condemned the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the increasing cases of abuse, trafficking, and violence faced by African migrant workers, especially women, in the Gulf nation, while urging African governments to protect their citizens.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Akhator Joel Odigie, ITUC-Africa expressed deep alarm over what it described as ‘brutal realities confronting African women lured to the UAE under false promises of employment.’

ITUC-Africa said the revelations point to a systemic cover-up, alleging that UAE authorities including police often turn a blind eye to such crimes, and in some cases, are directly complicit by refusing to investigate or act on clear evidence of abuse.

These revelations are not only a stain on human rights but also a grave violation of international law.’

ITUC-Africa reminded the UAE of its obligations under several international conventions, including the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention number 97 on Migration for Employment and Convention number 143 on Migrant Workers, which guarantee the rights of migrants to protection and decent work.

The trade union body further noted that the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, which the UAE is bound by, explicitly prohibits all forms of exploitation and abuse.