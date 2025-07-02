Musicians back Bob Vylan and Kneecap!

ARTISTS have spoken out in support of hip-hop groups Bob Vylan and Kneecap, both of which provoked the fury of Zionism and imperialism for expressing rousing support for Palestine at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset on Saturday 28th June.

Meanwhile, Avon and Somerset Police has announced that it has launched a criminal investigation into their Glastonbury performances.

Bob Vylan issued a defiant statement on Tuesday, saying: ‘Today, a good many people would have you believe a punk band is the number one threat to world peace.

‘Last week it was a Palestine pressure group, the week before that it was another band.

‘We are not for the death of jews, arabs or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine. A machine whose own soldiers were told to use “unnecessary lethal force” against innocent civilians waiting for aid.

‘We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction from the story. And whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction.

‘The government doesn’t want us to ask why they remain silent in the face of this atrocity? To ask why they aren’t doing more to stop the killing? To feed the starving?

‘The more time they talk about Bob Vylan, the less time they spend answering for their criminal inaction.

‘We are being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first. We will not be the last. And if you care for the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urge you to speak up too.

‘Free Palestine.’

A criminal investigation has been launched over performances by Bob Vylan and Kneecap at Glastonbury on Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police said on Monday.

The force said it had appointed a senior detective to investigate whether comments made by either act amounted to a criminal offence after reviewing footage.

A statement added: ‘This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our enquiries are at an early stage.’

Speaking in Parliament on Monday after the announcement, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy called the groups’ performances at Glastonbury ‘appalling and unacceptable’.

Police have not specified which parts of Bob Vylan’s or Kneecap’s sets would be subject to the criminal investigation.

Bob Vylan, who were due to embark on a tour of America later this year, have had their US visas revoked, since Saturday’s performance.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote on Twitter: ‘Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.’

In response, Bobby Vylan released a video statement on social media on Monday, where he said politicians should be ‘utterly ashamed’ about where their ‘allegiances lie’.

‘First it was Kneecap, now it’s us two. Regardless of how it was said, calling for an end to the slaughter of innocents is never wrong. To civilians of Israel, understand this anger is not directed at you, and don’t let your government persuade you that a call against an army is a call against the people.

‘To Keir, Kemi and the rest of you, I’ll get you at a later date.’

Lambrini Girls, Soft Play and more are among a wave of artists that have come out in support of Bob Vylan and Kneecap following their Glastonbury 2025 sets.

Bob Vylan’s set – which preceded Kneecap’s on the West Holts stage – saw the rap-punk duo voice their support for Palestine, call out the BBC, Israel, the US and UK governments and more.

Frontman Bobby also led chants of ‘death, death to the IDF’.

Kneecap’s full-capacity set – which was pulled from the BBC livestream coverage just hours before they went on – saw the Irish trio hit out at Keir Starmer and once again voiced their support for Palestine.

Following the news that the Avon and Somerset Police are now investigating Bob Vylan and Kneecap under possible criminal charges, several acts have spoken out in support of their fellow musicians.

Lambrini Girls wrote in support of Bob Vylan: ‘All good for bands to be political as long as it’s digestible and commidifiable. When it’s actually NEEDED and warranted and pushing against the true status quo – then time after time again, historically it’s proven that mass media and the government will villainise artists – look at Public Enemy, Nina Simone, Rage Against The Machine.

‘Art creates emotional resonance in ways that speeches or articles sometimes can’t,’ they continued. ‘It’s why oppressive regimes often target artists, musicians, and writers FIRST. Art is one of the most powerful tools we have for activism, they go hand in hand. Don’t be fooled into thinking it was anything other than protest. Free Palestine.’

Soft Play wrote: ‘Again the media is trying to distract you from the real story. The outrage sparked over our brothers Bob Vylan and Kneecap at Glastonbury is merely a smoke screen for the lack of reporting on the destruction of the Palestinian people.

‘They are starving children, where is the media’s outrage at Israel’s continued obliteration of a whole nation?

‘Israel are war criminals. Don’t let them distract you. Free Palestine.’

While Amyl & The Sniffers have already defended Kneecap and Bob Vylan following their Glastonbury sets, the band’s drummer Bryce has shared another statement, saying: ‘Where do you think your anger should be directed? Are you uncomfortable hearing about genocide in Gaza?

‘Take a beat and think about why musicians take political and social stances against injustices across the world. We have a platform that millions of others don’t, why expect everyone to be silent?’

Bryce continued: ‘Look at your politicians and government and how they respond to this. This conversation is once again distracted from the real issue of innocent Palestinians’ lives and family lines being obliterated. Have a think about who the real villains are in this story.’

Grandson has now shared his stance: ‘Censorship of art is a tactic of control. They blame artists and activists and not those who responsible for the conditions we rage against.

‘From the death spiral of corporate greed and climate change to the genocide of Palestinian lives, the music and the artists are not the problem, we are the symptom of a sick world.’

He added: ‘As a Jewish artist, I am deeply offended by the conflation of criticism against a military force known for their indiscriminate violence with antisemitism. The Israeli government has done more to exacerbate antisemitism this past 2 years than any statements by artists advocating for Palestinian freedom and solidarity.

‘Bob Vylan are the one feature on my album and that feature will go on. If they have the opportunity to come to the United States, they will join us on the “Inertia” tour as planned.’

Last night Channel 4 broadcast Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, a documentary laying out damning allegations that Israeli forces systematically targeted Gaza’s hospitals and medical staff throughout their military campaign – allegations which would amount to grave breaches of international law.

‘This is a meticulously reported and important film examining evidence which supports allegations of grave breaches of international law by Israeli forces,’ said Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s Head of News and Current Affairs.

‘It exemplifies Channel 4’s commitment to brave and fearless journalism,’ she added.

Produced by Basement Films and originally commissioned by the BBC – before it was dropped – the film was later reviewed, verified and approved by Channel 4.

The programme offers deeply disturbing footage and testimonies that show Gaza’s doctors and paramedics were not only denied the protections afforded to health officials under international law but were also actively hunted, imprisoned, and even tortured by the Israeli army.

The documentary reveals that every one of Gaza’s 36 main hospitals has now been either damaged or destroyed. Staff have been forced to flee, and patients were reportedly abandoned under gunfire.

‘Their hospitals have become combat zones, their very operating theatres conscripted into the military theatre,’ Compton said.

In a conflict that has already seen over 200 Palestinian journalists and media workers killed, Basement Films dedicated the film to their Palestinian colleagues on the ground.

‘We owe everything to them and the medics who trusted us with their stories,’ the company said, acknowledging the emotional and logistical toll the film’s production took.

Last month, the BBC announced it would not air the film.