Millions on streets celebrating Iranian Revolution 47th anniversary

President Masoud Pezeshkian called on the Iranian nation to participate extensively in the demonstrations marking yesterday’s anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, describing the event as a vital display of national unity against external pressures.

Speaking on Tuesday during an inauguration ceremony for hundreds of projects under the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the president said the current geopolitical climate is ‘sensitive and decisive’ for the future of the Islamic Republic.

President Pezeshkian said a large turnout for the 22nd of Bahman (February 11) marches would serve as a firm response to enemies who are actively seeking to undermine Iran’s internal cohesion and add to the people’s hardships.

‘Our adversaries are striving to weaken our national unity, consensus, and solidarity,’ Pezeshkian said.

‘The challenges we face are the result of pressures and policies imposed by governments that claim to support democracy and human rights, yet pursue a path of increasing pressure on the Iranian people.’

The president said it is essential for the people to show their strength and national authority at this juncture.

‘The message of this presence to the enemies and global public opinion will be that the Iranian nation stands together to protect their country and their national interests.’

The president said the primary message of the demonstrations to the international community would be the Iranian people’s unwavering commitment to their national interests and territorial integrity.

Acknowledging domestic concerns about the economy, the president said that despite the pressures, the Iranian people would not retreat from their fundamental principles.

The Iranian president said a high-profile turnout would demonstrate to the world that the ‘will of the nation remains unbroken’ in the face of international sanctions and coercive diplomacy.

February 11, 2026, marked the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with millions marching across cities and towns nationwide.

On the anniversary, Army Chief Commander Major General Amir Hatami warned that Iran is fully prepared to confront any hostile action, stressing that if the enemies make a mistake, they will ‘face a response unlike anything they have ever seen or experienced’.

Major General Hatami was speaking on Tuesday at a meeting between senior Iranian Army commanders and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the eve of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He underscored the close integration of defence and diplomacy in safeguarding Iran’s national interests.

According to Hatami, defence and diplomacy are ‘not only interdependent, but are essentially one and the same thing operating effectively against a defiant enemy that seeks to undermine the interests of the Iranian nation’.

He expressed optimism that, with full coordination between the two, the country’s officials will be able to fully safeguard the rights of the nation.

‘We, as the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, are fully prepared, and we know that the enemy only understands the language of power,’ he said, adding that the Armed Forces are now at a higher level of defensive readiness.

‘If they commit any miscalculation,’ he warned, ‘they will undoubtedly receive a response that they have neither seen nor experienced before.’

His remarks came amid a significant US military buildup in the region, with Washington threatening Iran with military action even amid renewed nuclear talks hosted by Oman.

Back in June last year, the Israeli regime initiated a 12-day war against Iran despite ongoing negotiations between American and Iranian officials aimed at resolving outstanding issues through diplomacy.

Although the US also joined the war against Iran, Israel was ultimately compelled to ask for a ceasefire due to the Iranian armed forces’ powerful retaliatory operations.

The Iranian minister of foreign affairs, Abbas Araghchi, for his part, said that Iran engages in diplomatic arenas with the confidence provided by the strength of its armed forces.

He noted that this military power has already deterred enemies from considering any military options against the country and will continue to do so in the future.

Araghchi emphasised that Iran’s ability to act with authority in diplomacy and pursue national interests is reinforced by the reassurance that the armed forces prevent any foreign encroachment on the nation’s land, air, and sea.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has warned the enemies of a ‘more forceful and wider’ response to threats against the country’s soil.

In a Tuesday statement on the eve of the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory, the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces hailed the nation’s resilience and vowed to counter any foreign threats decisively.

Iran ‘stands powerfully and with authority against any threat, conspiracy, and overreach, confronting threats with a more forceful and broader response,’ the statement said.

The Armed Forces reiterated that the Islamic Republic has repeatedly demonstrated its unwavering stance in safeguarding its national interests and lofty goals.

The statement came amid a significant US military buildup in the region, with Washington threatening Iran with military action even amid renewed nuclear talks hosted by Oman.

Back in June last year, the Israeli regime initiated a 12-day war against Iran despite ongoing negotiations between American and Iranian officials aimed at resolving outstanding issues through diplomacy.

Although the US also joined the war against Iran, Israel was ultimately compelled to ask for a ceasefire due to the Iranian armed forces’ powerful retaliatory operations.

According to the Tuesday statement, Iran’s enemies, particularly the United States and the Israeli regime, have consistently been met with a stronger and more resistant Iran, the more they increase pressure.

‘Now, after 47 years of the blessed Islamic Revolution, any fair and free-minded person clearly sees that a powerful and independent Iran, despite all hostilities and pressures, has managed to conquer peaks of honour, progress, and self-reliance in scientific, defence, technological, social, and cultural arenas.’

It also said that the global imperial power, having lost its illegitimate interests with the collapse of the Pahlavi regime, has harboured animosity towards the Iranian people since the Revolution’s first days.

‘Through assassination, sowing insecurity, sanctions, threats, and warmongering, they tried to block the path of the revolution,’ the statement said.

‘But by the grace of the wise leadership of the late Imam Khomeini and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the steadfastness of the insightful Iranian nation, they reaped nothing but humiliation, disgrace, and successive defeats,’ it added.

The statement invited the people to create an enduring epic through their majestic and unity-building presence in the nationwide February 11 rallies.

This massive show of solidarity, it said, will once again disappoint global arrogance, particularly the United States and the desperate Israel, in their continued conspiracies against the triumphant Iranian people.

On Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei called on the Iranian nation to demonstrate its will and steadfastness on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, saying such unity would frustrate the enemy

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon, reduce, and commute the sentences of more than 2,000 convicts, following a request by the head of Iran’s judiciary.

On Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei approved the proposal submitted by Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei to grant clemency to 2,108 individuals convicted by general and revolutionary courts, the Armed Forces Judicial Organisation, and government penal institutions.

The request was made in a letter addressed to the Leader on the occasion of the Shabaniyeh religious holidays and the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Such measures are traditionally announced on major religious and national occasions, during which the head of the judiciary requests the Leader’s approval for pardons or sentence reductions for eligible inmates in accordance with the law.

Iran’s top security official has warned Americans against the ‘destructive role of the Zionists’, ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the United States.

Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), shared part of his conversation with Oman’s National Network on X on Tuesday during his trip to Oman.

‘Now, Netanyahu is on his way to America. Americans should think wisely and not allow him, through posturing, to imply before his flight that “I want to go and teach Americans the framework of the nuclear negotiations”,’ he said.

Larijani arrived in Muscat, Oman’s capital, on Tuesday morning local time, where he was received by General Sultan bin Mohammed al-Numani, Minister of the Royal Office of Oman.

During his visit, he met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaid, engaging in high-level discussions on the latest regional and international developments.

Larijani also held meetings with General Sultan bin Mohammed al-Numani and Mohammad Abdul Salam, spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansarullah movement.

The trip comes amid preparations for further indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

On February 6, Iran and the United States held a new round of indirect nuclear negotiations in Muscat.

The negotiations came as the United States has carried out a significant military buildup in the region, raising fears of a potential military confrontation with the Islamic Republic.

Netanyahu is about to travel to the United States ahead of schedule in line with what observers have speculated to be Tel Aviv’s intentions to force Washington into complicating the talks.