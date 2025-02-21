‘Let us fight together to transform workers’ lives across the world!’ says COSATU President Zingiswa Losi

COSATU President Zingiswa Losi addressed Day One of the South African trade union movement Conference in Cape Town on Tuesday: ‘Comrades! Brothers and Sisters! Workers of the World!

‘I stand before you today, not just as the President of COSATU, but as a fellow worker – a comrade in the global struggle for justice and equality!

‘As COSATU, alongside our fellow South African federations FEDUSA, NACTU, and SAFTU, we are proud to co-host this Labour 20 (L20) gathering. This platform allows us to amplify the challenges faced by workers in Africa, while standing as part of a global movement representing over 200 million workers in 169 countries.

Honouring Our Struggle – Carrying the Torch Forward

‘Thirty-four years ago, on February 11, Nelson Mandela walked free from prison, a victory won through the relentless struggles of workers. It was our collective action, our sacrifices, and the solidarity of workers worldwide that made it possible.

‘We must never forget that lesson! The spirit of that struggle must fuel us today. We carry the torch of the working class forward!

‘Today, here in South Africa, we have a critical opportunity to expose the brutal realities faced by workers in Africa and the Global South. We cannot, and will not, allow the voices of the most exploited and marginalised to be silenced!

This is a Battleground – Not a Polite Discussion

‘Comrades, while governments engage in the L20 and G20 dialogues, we must not be fooled – this is not just a forum for discussion. This is a battleground! We are here to fight hard for workers!

‘We are here to shape the narrative and forge a new path, a path where, the working class is no longer crushed under the weight of inequality, neo-liberalism, and a system that puts profit before people!

We are living in an unequal world:

‘A world where a tiny elite hoards obscene wealth, while billions of workers struggle to survive.

‘A world where multinational corporations, mostly based in the Global North, extract Africa’s resources, exploit its labour, and leave behind poverty, environmental destruction, and shattered communities.

‘A world where the system is rigged against us – built on colonialism, neo-colonialism, and capitalist greed.

‘And we – the organised working class – are the only force that can change it!

The Brutal Challenges We Face

‘Comrades, we must speak plainly about the real challenges confronting workers:

‘Rampant Informalisation – Millions are trapped in precarious work, without rights, protections, or security. We must advance the formalisation of work!

‘Crushing Debt & Austerity – Global financial institutions trap developing nations in endless debt, forcing austerity measures that gut public services, privatise essential resources, and drive down wages. We reject this economic stranglehold!

‘Climate Crisis & Worker Impact – While the Global North bears historical responsibility for climate change, it is the Global South that suffers the worst – droughts, floods, displacement, and disease.

‘Union Suppression & Labour Rights Violations – Governments and corporations collude to criminalise protests, bust unions, and undermine collective bargaining. We will not be silenced!

‘Exploitation of Our Natural Resources & Labour – Our minerals, food, and energy are plundered while workers are paid pennies. We demand fair rewards for workers!

Workers Will Not Beg – We Demand Our Rights!

‘The so-called New Social Contract – which promises jobs, rights, wages, social protection, equality, and inclusion – is not a gift!

‘These are rights! They have been won through generations of struggle — and we will secure them!

Our Demands – A Call to Action! We demand Decent Jobs for All!

No more precarious gigs!

Living wages in sustainable industries like green energy, infrastructure, care work, and public services.

Youth employment – ending the disgrace of mass unemployment and informalisation!

Universal Social

Protection!

Four billion people lack social protection – this is a crime against humanity!

We demand universal coverage, stronger public services, and robust benefits!

Workers’ Rights Are Human Rights!

End union-busting and strike criminalisation!

Enforce collective bargaining!

A binding treaty on business and human rights to hold corporations accountable!

Safe workplaces – workers must not go to work to die!

A Just Transition – Climate Change is a Class Issue!

No false solutions that place the burden on the poor!

Real climate justice that protects workers and communities!

The fight for climate justice is a fight for democracy!

Power in the Digital Age!

No algorithmic tyranny! Workers must not be exploited by AI and surveillance!

Platform workers’ rights – no more misclassification and digital sweatshops!

Living Wages, Not

Poverty Wages!

Wages are the strongest weapon against poverty and inequality!

Equal pay for equal work!

End the gender pay gap!

Smash Patriarchy!

The struggle for justice is a feminist struggle!

Eradicate gender-based violence and discrimination!

Minimum wages, universal social protections, and reduced working hours – key tools for gender equality!

The G20 must reckon with us!

‘The G20 is a club of the world’s largest economies – but too often, their decisions are driven by corporate interests and the priorities of the wealthy. That is why the L20 – our voice, the voice of workers – must be present!

‘We must contest this space, we must challenge their agenda, and force them to prioritise workers over capital!

Workers Will Not Be Sidelined – We Are the Power!

‘Comrades, our presence at the L20 is a declaration:

We will not be sidelined!

We will not be ignored!

We will mobilise e, negotiate, resist, and demand change!

‘The task before us is immense, and the forces against us are powerful. But we are more powerful!

‘We hold the power of solidarity!

‘We hold the power of collective action!

‘We hold the power of a global movement of workers!

This L20 is not just about talk – it is about action!

We will build a united front of workers and progressive civil society!

We will forge unbreakable bonds of solidarity!

We will create a world where workers’ rights and dignity are not just respected but celebrated!

‘Let our dialogue be constructive – but let it also be fierce!

‘Let our alliances be strong!

‘And let us fight together to transform workers’ lives across the world!

‘Amandla!’