Judge thwarts Trump’s federal mass sackings

A US federal judge has extended her freeze on President Donald Trump’s plan for mass job cuts and reorganisations at 22 federal agencies until a lawsuit against his administration is resolved, saying the president ‘likely must’ seek approval from Congress before carrying out such widespread changes.

Judge Susan Illston issued the order granting a preliminary injunction last Thursday in a case filed against Trump and others in the US District Court in the Northern District of California.

It extends a two-week reprieve first granted on 9th May and means 22 federal agencies will be forced to pause plans to lay off employees and reorganise while the remainder of the case plays out.

The order also states that any federal employees transferred onto administrative leave as a result of the Trump administration’s policies should be moved back to the status they held before being placed on such leave, though this is subject to any appeals being carried out.

Illston wrote: ‘Presidents may set policy priorities for the executive branch, and agency heads may implement them. This much is undisputed.

‘But Congress creates federal agencies, funds them, and gives them duties that – by statute – they must carry out.’

‘Agencies may not conduct large-scale reorganisations and reductions in force in blatant disregard of Congress’s mandates, and a President may not initiate large-scale executive branch reorganisation without partnering with Congress.

The suit was first filed on April 28th by a group of plaintiffs led by America’s largest union of federal workers, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), as well as 11 nonprofit organisations and six local governments in California, Texas and Illinois, among other places and has now been held up for the second time.

The group sued the Trump administration over its plans to scale back the federal workforce, arguing that Trump’s Executive Order 14210, signed on 11th February, which pledges to eliminate ‘waste, bloat and insularity’, is a form of constitutional over-reach.

Defendants include Trump himself, several federal agencies and the heads of those agencies.

At least 24,000 federal probationary employees have already been sacked as part of the Trump’s administration’s move to shrink the government workforce.

Some 16,000 of those sackings were deemed illegal by a federal judge in a separate case that is being challenged in the courts.

The Trump administration has insisted it did not need congressional approval for mass sackings and to restructure the federal workforce, saying the reductions are in line with the law.

However, Illston added: ‘The Court reiterates the conclusion from its temporary restraining order.

‘The President has the authority to seek changes to executive branch agencies, but he must do so in lawful ways and, in the case of large-scale reorganisations, with the cooperation of the legislative branch.’

The injunction grants relief to workers at major agencies including the departments of Agriculture, Health and Human Services, Transportation and Labour, as well as the Social Security Administration.

However it could be short-lived. The Trump administration has appealed the two-week injunction to the Supreme Court, asking for the 9th May ruling to be stayed as it ‘bars almost the entire Executive Branch from formulating and implementing plans to reduce the size of the federal workforce.’

The administration argues the case would require sensitive documents to be exposed in court and claims it is ‘based on the extraordinary view that the President lacks authority to direct executive agencies how to exercise their statutory powers to conduct large-scale personnel actions within the Executive Branch.’

The Trump administration did not immediately comment on the latest ruling.

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, which is lead co-counsel on the case representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement that the Trump administration’s ‘recklessness’ is leading to real-life consequences for Americans.

Perryman said: ‘With every move this President is making, we are holding him accountable in court, and seeing judges of all stripes recognise and defend the rule of law.

‘I am immensely proud of our team and our plaintiffs for their steadfast commitment to the nonpartisan civil service – which works for all Americans – and to the vital services they provide.

‘We will continue to lawyer up and level up to protect the American people and our democracy.’

Meanwhile, more than 250 Teamsters at Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) in Victorville, California have won a strong contract after a two-week unfair labour practice (ULP) strike.

Backed by over 700 Teamsters at KDP facilities across California, workers forced the company to deliver critical improvements on the job, including access to the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Trust and significant wage increases.

Chris Griswold, President of Teamsters Joint Council 42 and Teamsters International Vice President At-Large said: ‘Teamsters at Keurig Dr Pepper were ready to hold the line for as long as it took.

‘We made Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) pay for violating our members’ rights and trying to strip away their hard-earned sick time. Teamsters will never allow companies to break the law or disrespect us.’

Phil Cooper, Secretary Treasurer of Teamsters 896 said: ‘The support we received across Southern California was incredible.

‘Our Teamster brothers and sisters at all six facilities stood up without hesitation and honoured our picket line.’

The strike began after workers rejected the company’s initial contract offer, which failed to meet their demands for better wages and benefits.

The drivers, warehouse workers, production workers and merchandisers extended picket lines to over 700 KDP Teamsters across California, stopping deliveries at five additional KDP facilities.

This is the second strike the Teamsters have won at KDP in just over a month, following a 12-day ULP (Unfair Labour Practice) strike by Teamsters Local 238 in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Elsewhere, After a 12-day strike this year, members of UNITE HERE Local 1 who staff dining facilities at Northwestern University in Evaston Illinois, have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.

Cooks, cashiers, dishwashers and catering staff on campus are employed by food service contractor Compass Group.

Highlights of the new agreement include wage increases of $8 per hour over the lifetime of the contract, a 250 per cent increase in employer pension contributions and more.

The union said in a social media post: ‘Thank you to all the students and community leaders for their support throughout the fight.

‘Congratulations, Compass Northwestern workers – when we fight, we win.’

Workers at Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit team behind the children’s educational TV programme ‘Sesame Street’, voted 55-19 to join the Office and Professional Employees Union (OPEIU) local branch 153.

Despite management attempting to cancel the National Labour Relations Board election twice and trying to turn away eligible staff on the day of the vote, members of Sesame Workers Union (SWU) which is a proud section of the OPEIU stood strong and secured a powerful victory.

Union member Kristen Sandmeier said: ‘Our union shows how we can come together in community and collectively negotiate working conditions that are truly responsive to the needs of all of our workers.

‘We are so excited to certify the union and to begin working in harmony with Sesame leadership to ensure a timely first contract.’

Divers at Orlando’s Discovery Cove Theme Park Vote to Join IUOE: Divers at SeaWorld’s Discovery Cove theme park unanimously voted to join the Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 30 last week, forming the first union at the Orlando, Florida, resort.

With a 100 per cent turnout rate for the election, divers and dive technicians are celebrating this milestone victory.

These workers perform essential underwater maintenance duties at the aquatic-themed resort, and cite concerns around wages and lack of a voice on the job as key reasons for joining IUOE.