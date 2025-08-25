Join us on 27th August at 5.30pm opposite 10 Downing Street to honour the courageous reporting of the journalists of Gaza

‘THE NUJ (National Union of Journalists) London Freelance Branch calls on journalists and media workers to join us on Wednesday 27 August at 17:30 opposite Downing Street, where we will honour the courageous reporting of the journalists of Gaza.’

The branch announced last Friday: ‘We will read out the names of those killed and honour the bravery of our colleagues who continue to report, knowing that they may be killed at any moment.

‘We express our solidarity with our colleagues in Gaza and demand protection for those reporting, justice, and an end to impunity for the slaughter of journalists in the Gazan genocide.

‘This event will follow the handing in of a letter, setting out demands and questions to Kier Starmer, to 10 Downing Street at 16:00.

‘You are welcome to come to wave us off then, too, if you can.’

The NUJ and its branches have expressed condemnation and called for accountability after Israeli forces deliberately killed six media workers and another civilian on Sunday 11 August in yet another targeted attack against Palestinian journalists.

After updating its records, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) now states that at least 226 journalists and media workers – including 212 Palestinians – have been killed in the last 22 months, making this the deadliest war for the profession in recent history.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said: ‘This is a horrific attack. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the murdered journalists and their colleagues.

‘Journalists have specific rights under international law and once again these rights have been violated while other civilians have been killed as collateral damage. Israel has denied foreign reporters access to Gaza while systematically discrediting, targeting and killing local journalists.

‘These are the activities of a government that does not want the world to witness its actions.

‘That the Israeli military openly admits to these atrocities brings into sharp focus the need for international action to end this impunity.

‘We once again reiterate our call for the UK government, who claim to be committed to press freedom, to exert serious pressure to protect journalists, uphold international law and support an investigation by the International Criminal Court into the blatant targeting of journalists and media workers by Israeli forces.

‘There must be immediate international action to end this obscene behaviour.’

Argentine photographer Nicolás Marín, 25, winner of the 2023 ‘Recovering Nature’ category award, has announced his participation in a humanitarian mission to the Gaza Strip led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Marín told the Argentine newspaper La Nación that he is preparing to join a convoy of more than 50 ships that will set sail from Spain on September 15th in an effort to break the naval blockade on Gaza and deliver food, medical, and humanitarian aid.

The convoy will include activists, doctors, psychologists, media professionals, and legal experts representing 44 nationalities. Participants will undergo four days of training in Barcelona before departing.

Marín said that despite his fear, he is prepared to undertake this experience, which he described as ‘for humanity.’

He considered it the most dangerous undertaking of his life, noting that he was chosen for his ability to document the mission audio-visually, in addition to his experience in maritime navigation.

In 2023, the United Nations selected Marin as one of its ‘Top 100 Young Leaders,’ and he currently serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the international organisation.

He emphasised that his participation in this mission is ‘not political, but purely humanitarian,’ and his goal is ‘to help those suffering the ravages of war and hunger in Gaza’ and to deliver ‘a message of peace to the world.’

Last Friday, Tom Fletcher, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, urged the media to read the new Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report in full, and to see it in human terms, rather than just mere numbers.

He told a press conference in Geneva: ‘This report was an irrefutable testimony: famine was unfolding in Gaza now, the famine which could have been prevented if only aid had been allowed in.

‘It was a famine within few hundred metres of food and on fertile land. It was a famine that hit the most vulnerable first, each with a name and with a story, stripping people of dignity before stripping them of life.

‘It was a famine that the humanitarians had repeatedly warned of, but that international media had not been allowed to cover from within.

‘It was a famine in 2025, watched over by drones and other modern technology. It was a famine on everyone’s watch; it was the world’s famine which asked everyone “What did you do?”.

‘It was a predictable and preventable famine, caused by cruelty, enabled by indifference, and sustained by complicity. This famine should shame the world to do better.’

Fletcher demanded an immediate ceasefire and for the opening of all crossings to allow unimpeded aid access. It was too late for far too many, but not for everyone in Gaza. ‘Enough! For humanity’s sake, let us in!’ he concluded.

Responding to questions from the media, Fletcher said this was a moment of collective shame. The international community had been watching it happen in real time, and it would have been even more closely watched had international media been allowed into Gaza.

‘This famine could have been prevented had all the trucks with aid been let in. ‘People in Gaza did not need to read the IPC report; they had known too well their own situation for many weeks and months.

‘It was important to recognise that there was a growing constituency in Israel that supported allowing aid into Gaza.

‘On 6th August, United Nations humanitarian agencies and the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation had held a meeting at the United States Mission in New York,’ Fletcher confirmed.

‘Experienced humanitarians had a know-how and knew how to deliver aid; what others did was up to them, but UN humanitarians had to be allowed to do their job in accordance with the established, tried and tested humanitarian standards.

‘OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) was in regular contact with US officials,’ said Fletcher, ‘and US President Trump had issued a clear instruction that the starvation in Gaza ought to be ended.

‘Humanitarians would need to be allowed to operate at scale,’ he reiterated. ‘During the ceasefire earlier this year, 600 to 700 trucks had been brought in Gaza every single day; the same should be allowed to happen now, as this was essential to end the starvation.’

Commercial access at scale into Gaza was also needed, as well as access for UN humanitarian partners, he added. When calling for unimpeded access into Gaza, it was a call for the entire humanitarian community, including NGO partners, he stressed.

In a UN briefing that followed, Alessandra Vellucci, for the United Nations Information Service (UNIS), said that as famine was now confirmed in the Gaza Governorate, according to the just released IPC report, the Secretary-General had issued the following statement:

‘Just when it seems there are no words left to describe the living hell in Gaza, a new one has been added: “famine”.

‘This is not a mystery – it is a man-made disaster, a moral indictment, and a failure of humanity itself. Famine is not only about food; it is the deliberate collapse of the systems needed for human survival.

‘People are starving. Children are dying. And those with the duty to act are failing.

‘As the occupying power, Israel has unequivocal obligations under international law – including the duty of ensuring food and medical supplies of the population.

‘We cannot allow this situation to continue with impunity. No more excuses. The time for action is not tomorrow – it is now. We need an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, and full, unfettered humanitarian access.’

Vellucci also read a statement by Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA): ‘Months of warnings have fallen on deaf ears. Famine is now confirmed in Gaza city. This is starvation by design and manmade by the Government of Israel.

‘It is the direct result of banning food and other basic supplies for months including from UNRWA. The spread of famine can still be controlled by a ceasefire plus allowing humanitarian organisations to do their work and reach starving people with aid. Time for political will!’