‘It’s time to defend our social demands’ – CGT will propose a major day of mobilisations for pay rises & against lay-offs!

‘SALARIES, pensions, public services, industry: our demands are those of the majority and must be implemented,’ says the CGT French trade union federation.

It has produced a campaign leaflet warning: ‘It’s time to defend our social demands.

‘Our working conditions are deteriorating, our salaries are not keeping up with inflation, our public services are gradually disappearing, layoff plans are increasing.

‘Enough is enough!

Against the poison of division:

‘The RN (far right National Rally) is like the bosses, it seeks to divide employees, according to our origin, our religion or our sexual orientation.

‘To listen to it, the privileged is always the immigrant worker, never the most fortunate.

‘Nothing is ever decided in advance: while all the media in the hands of billionaires predicted the victory of the extreme right, the popular uprising defied all predictions.

The President must now respect the choice of ballot boxes

‘We want a government that meets social demands!

‘Already there have been some first steps forward: through our mobilisation, we have won the abandonment of the unemployment insurance reform and the fact that electricity prices will ultimately not be increased in August!

‘If there is indeed a majority in the country, it is the one in favour of these social measures.

‘Like paid leave, what seemed impossible years ago can be won by mobilised employees.

‘In our companies and our services, let’s discuss with colleagues and make these proposals.

‘In union unity, the CGT will propose a major day of mobilisations at the start of the school year, to maintain popular pressure and secure these advances.

‘Now we want to live better, there is an urgent need to:

Index salaries to prices, as with the minimum wage, all salaries must at least follow inflation;

Increase salaries and pensions to make a living from work and retirement, and achieve equal pay between women and men while dividends reach records in France – it is the workers who produce the wealth, sharing it means increasing wages;

Remove the pension reform at 64, passed last year with a 49-3 vote, and move towards a return to 60;

Improve working conditions by reestablishing CHSCTs. (Health, Safety and Working Conditions Committees);

Invest in our public services in all territories. Everywhere we want resources for our schools, our hospitals.

Reindustrialise the country to respond to the environmental challenge by starting by putting a moratorium on all current layoff plans.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron held rare talks with far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Monday as the political deadlock from July’s snap elections intensified pressure for him to appoint a new prime minister.

With no party holding a majority in the National Assembly, Macron has delayed naming a new government, while the deadline to present a draft 2025 budget is just over a month away.

Le Pen, joined by National Rally (RN) party head Jordan Bardella, walked discreetly into a rear entrance of the Elysee palace in Paris ahead of the 10.45am local time meeting.

Snap elections called by Macron failed last month to extricate France from the hung-parliament deadlock that had seen his centre right Renaissance party run a minority government since 2022.

Instead, the National Assembly (lower house of the French parliament) is largely divided among three blocs: the New Popular Front (NFP) alliance of left-wing parties with over 190 seats, followed by the president’s supporters at around 160 and the far-right National Rally on 140. None is close to a majority of 289 in the 577-seat chamber.

Since the second-round polls closed on July 7th, the left has pushed for Macron to name one of their own as prime minister, saying the position falls to them as the largest power.

They have named largely unknown 37-year-old economist and civil servant Lucie Castets as their prospective candidate for head of government.

Macron has for his part delayed installing a new PM, leaving a caretaker government in place for an unprecedented period as he seeks a figure with broad support who would not immediately be toppled in a confidence vote.

Since last Friday, Macron has invited party leaders for talks at the Elysee in hopes of finding the elusive consensus candidate.

Castets, said after Friday’s meetings in the Elysee Palace that she was ready to govern, and ready for compromise to get things done.

All have stuck to their guns, with the NFP alliance of Socialists, Communists, Greens and left wing France Unbowed (LFI) insisting they have won the right to implement their spending programme.

‘I don’t want to participate in a show where the dice are loaded’ against the left, Socialist party chief Olivier Faure said of the talks with Macron.

Others, including top Macron allies, conservatives and the RN, have vowed to vote no confidence in any left-wing government.

The 2027 presidential vote, at which Macron cannot stand again after serving two terms, further stacks political incentives against compromise.

Meanwhile, Paris has been commemorating the end of Nazi occupation 80 years ago with a week of festivities in and around the city to mark the surrender of German forces on August, 25, 1944.

Last Sunday, Paris celebrated the 80th anniversary of its liberation from German troops in World War II with tributes, military marches and the hoisting of a flag at the Eiffel Tower.

On August 25, 1944, the 2nd French Armoured Division entered the capital under the command of General Philippe Leclerc de Hautecloque, ending 1,500 days of German occupation.

Their triumphant arrival followed a tumultuous week of uprisings, strikes, combat at barricades and street battles between French Resistance fighters and occupying forces.

Last Sunday’s parade followed one of the itineraries of the French division from the south of the capital to its centre and featured vintage military vehicles, as surviving veterans of the 2nd Armoured Division looked on.

President Macron led the commemoration, also attended by caretaker Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and an audience including prominent cultural figures including American actor Jodie Foster.

A torch for the Paris Paralympics, which opens today, was lit, ahead of a flyover by the Patrouille de France, a unit of French air force fighter planes.

Earlier on Sunday, the French flag was raised on the Eiffel Tower in memory of firefighters who, at midday 80 years ago, took down the Nazi flag that had been flying there for four years, and replaced it with the tricolour.

Last Sunday’s events were the culmination of a week of festivities in and around the capital, matching in length the week of fighting in 1944 before the Germans surrendered Paris.

Last Saturday, there was a tribute to the 160 men of ‘La Nueve’, mostly made up of Spanish Republican forces, who were the first to enter Paris on the evening of August 24.

And on Saturday night, Paris city hall was the venue for a brass band performance, a concert and a dance.