Israeli military deliberately targeting Gaza’s IT experts and computer engineers

The Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor says the Israeli military has systematically targeted dozens of information technology experts in the Gaza Strip, as part of its genocidal war against the besieged territory.

On Sunday, Euro-Med documented a list which included several programmers, computer engineers, and experts in artificial intelligence who have been killed as a result of the Israeli attacks across Gaza.

The human rights group said that employees and influencers in these vital sectors were also killed as the occupying regime deliberately targeted and destroyed companies and infrastructure in Gaza.

According to Euro-Med, Haitham Mohammed Al-Nabahin, a prominent programming engineer, was killed along with his wife in an Israeli attack on the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza on March 14.

The organisation’s list also included Tareq Thabet, the programme director of the ‘YUCAS’ technological incubator affiliated with the University College in Gaza, who was killed along with his wife, children, parents, and several family members when the Israeli military targeted his home.

Among those killed by the Israeli regime is also the software engineer Baraa Abdullah Al-Saqa, founder of the company (DITS), as well as a group of other young programmers.

Euro-Med further noted that the Israeli regime is deliberately seeking to hinder the development of Palestinian society in Gaza and undermine its scientific, educational, and economic systems by targeting and killing Palestinian talents and elites, including doctors and academics.

The crimes committed by the Israeli regime ‘aim to deprive vital sectors of Palestinian society of specialised and distinguished personnel, which are difficult to replace in the short term, in addition to creating a state of panic and coercion among the remaining talents, which might push them to migrate,’ the group warned.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7th after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a ‘complete siege’ on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Amid Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed at least 31,645 Palestinians so far, including at least 14,500 children and injured more than 73,439 others, resistance groups in Palestine and across the region continue their operations against the Tel Aviv regime and its Western backers.

The major operations carried out by the Palestinian and regional resistance groups on Saturday, March 16, are as follows:

Al-Qassam Brigades’ operations on March 16:

Targeting several Israeli military vehicles in Al-Zahra city, northwest of the Gaza City;

Carried out a shooting operation at the ‘Gush Etzion’ settlement north of the occupied city of Al-Khalil.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades’ on March 16:

Targeted an Israeli military troop carrier (APC) with an explosive device and an RPG northwest of the residential town of Hamad, near Khan Younis city, southern Gaza;

Engaged in clashes with Israeli soldiers and their military vehicles with machine guns and explosive devices after they stormed the city of Nablus from several areas.

Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces’ operations on March 16:

Targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers south of the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood with a standard 107-calibre rocket barrage.

Al-Am’ari Camp Brigades’ operations on March 16:

Targeted the ‘Psagot’ settlement with two highly explosive devices.

Mujahideen Brigades on March 16:

Targeted the Israeli-occupied settlements in the Gaza Strip with a barrage of rockets;

Targeted a gathering of Israeli army soldiers and their vehicles near Street 10 in the southern part of Gaza City with short-range rockets.

Hezbollah’s operations on March 16:

Targeted the Al-Baghdadi site with rockets, achieving direct hits;

Targeted the Rameem barracks with IRAM Burkan rockets, achieving direct hits;

Targeted the Al-Malkiyah military site with mortar shells, achieving direct hits;

Targeted the Al-Samaqa site with a barrage of rockets;

Targeted the Ramtha site with a barrage of rockets;

Targeted an Israeli infantry force on the Karantina hill with a volley of rockets.

Meanwhile, fighters from the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement have separately targeted espionage equipment and a gathering of Israeli soldiers stationed at a military outpost close to the border with southern Lebanon in response to the regime’s ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Manar television channel reported that the fighters carried out an operation on Sunday afternoon against the al-Asi military base, and fired a salvo of rockets at the site.

Spying equipment stationed in the base was destroyed as a result.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah fighters had struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers facing the Lebanese area of al-Wazzani, causing injuries among the troops.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling, meanwhile, targeted several southern Lebanese border areas.

Israeli fighter jets bombed the towns of Marwahin, Aita al-Shaab and Aitaroun.

An Israeli drone also fired a missile at Aita al-Shaab, No further details about any casualties were immediately available.

The strike on Aitaroun destroyed a house which went up in flames, Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported.

Moreover, Israeli artillery units targeted an area between Aitaroun and Maroun al-Ras, firing two shells on the Marjeyoun Plain in a bid to terrorise local farmers and shepherds.

The Israeli regime has been attacking southern Lebanon off and on since October 7th, when it launched its devastating campaign of death and destruction in Gaza.

In retaliation, Hezbollah has launched near-daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions.

At least 322 people have been killed on the Lebanese border, most of them Hezbollah fighters but also 56 civilians.

Israel admits to at least ten of its troopers and seven settlers killed in the area.

The fighting has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands from the northern part of the occupied territories, which have been pummelled by rocket fire and shelling carried out by Hezbollah and allied Palestinian groups.

Hezbollah has already fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon – in 2000 and 2006. The resistance forced the Israeli regime to retreat in both conflicts.

Al-Manar also commented that the Zionist entity is floundering over the ongoing repercussions of the Gaza war and the fronts opened by the Axis of Resistance in support of the besieged enclave, especially the front in south Lebanon.

Critical voices have started to emerge within the Israeli military establishment.

Last Wednesday, in rare and harsh ‘off scripted’ remarks, which had not been approved by the occupation military, commander of the Israeli Occupation Forces’ (IOF) 98th Division Brigadier General Dan Goldfus openly criticised Israeli political leaders.

‘I ask at this opportunity to address our leaders, from both sides, and I hope that they will have the time to listen to the heart of a soldier,’ Goldfus said during a press conference on the Gaza border.

He said he had been fighting since the morning of Hamas’s October 7th attack, Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

‘We bow our heads over our resounding failure on October 7th,’ Goldfus said in remarks reported in the Israeli media.