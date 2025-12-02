Israeli genocide continues unabated despite ceasefire – says Amnesty

ISRAEL’S genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza continues unabated despite the ceasefire, says rights group Amnesty International.

More than a month after a ceasefire was announced and all living Israeli hostages were released, Israeli authorities are still committing genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip by deliberately inflicting life-destroying conditions, without signalling any change in their intent, said Amnesty International on Thursday.

In a briefing, the organisation provided a legal analysis of the ongoing genocide along with testimonies from local residents, medical staff and humanitarian workers highlighting the dire ongoing conditions for Palestinians in Gaza.

‘The ceasefire risks creating a dangerous illusion that life in Gaza is returning to normal. But while Israeli authorities and forces have reduced the scale of their attacks and allowed limited amounts of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the world must not be fooled. Israel’s genocide is not over,’ said Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.

In December 2024 Amnesty International issued an extensive study concluding that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza by carrying out three acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention, with the specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza, including killings, causing serious bodily or mental harm, and deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction.

Today, despite a reduction in the scale of attacks and some limited improvements, there has been no meaningful change in the conditions Israel is inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza and no evidence to indicate that Israel’s intent has changed.

‘Israel has inflicted devastating harm on Palestinians in Gaza through its genocide, including two years of relentless bombardment and deliberate systematic starvation.

‘So far, there is no indication that Israel is taking serious measures to reverse the deadly impact of its crimes and no evidence that its intent has changed. In fact, Israeli authorities are continuing their ruthless policies, restricting access to vital humanitarian aid and essential services, and deliberately imposing conditions calculated to physically destroy Palestinians in Gaza,’ said Callamard.

At least 327 people, including 136 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire was announced on 9th October.

Israel continues to restrict access to critical aid and relief supplies, including medical supplies and equipment necessary to repair life-sustaining infrastructure, thus violating multiple orders from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for Israel to ensure that Palestinians have access to humanitarian supplies – as in the case brought by South Africa to prevent Israel’s genocide.

In January 2024, the ICJ found that Palestinians’ rights under the Genocide Convention, namely their survival, were plausibly at risk.

The objective probability that the current conditions would lead to the destruction of Palestinians in Gaza persists, particularly considering the enhanced vulnerability of the population to sickness and the spread of disease following months of famine caused by years of unlawful blockade and months of total siege earlier this year.

This has created circumstances that would lead to a slow death of Palestinians resulting from the lack of proper food, water, shelter, clothing or sanitation.

While there has been some very limited improvement, Israel continues to severely restrict the entry of supplies and the restoration of services essential for the survival of the civilian population including by blocking the entry of equipment and material necessary to repair life-sustaining infrastructure and required to remove unexploded ordnance, contaminated rubble and sewage, all of which pose serious and potentially irreversible public health and environmental risks.

Israel is also limiting the distribution of aid, including by restricting which organisations are allowed to deliver relief within the Gaza Strip. Simply increasing the number of trucks entering Gaza is not sufficient.

According to the relief agency OCHA, while households are now having two meals per day (up from one daily meal in July) dietary diversity remains low with access to nutritious foods including vegetables, fruits and protein still out of reach for many families, and items like eggs and meat are scarce or unaffordable.

Israel’s systematic displacement of Palestinians from fertile lands has continued unabated, with Israeli military currently deployed in about 54-58% of the Gaza Strip.

Israel has not stopped severely limiting Palestinians’ access to the sea either, and it has not taken any measures to address the impact of its extensive destruction of farming land and livestock over the last two years.

Altogether, this means that Palestinians are left virtually totally deprived of independent access to forms of sustenance.

Agnès Callamard said: ‘Palestinians remain held within less than half of the territory of Gaza, in the areas least capable of supporting life, with humanitarian aid still severely restricted.

‘Still today, even after repeated warnings by international bodies, three sets of legally binding orders by the ICJ, and two ICJ advisory opinions, and despite Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, both as an occupying power and as a party to an armed conflict, Israel deliberately continues not to provide or allow necessary supplies to reach the civilian population in Gaza.’

Additionally, Israeli authorities have failed to investigate or prosecute those suspected of responsibility for acts of genocide or hold accountable officials who have made genocidal statements.

Even the ceasefire came about as a result of international pressure, including from the United States, not any explicit change of stance by Israel.

‘Israel must lift its inhumane blockade and ensure unfettered access to food, medicine, fuel, reconstruction and repair materials. Israel must also make concerted efforts to repair critical infrastructure, restore essential services, provide adequate shelter for the displaced and ensure they can return to their homes,’ Callamard said.

In recent weeks, signs have emerged that the international community is easing pressure on Israel to end its violations.

The newly adopted United Nations resolution on the future of Gaza fails to include clear commitments to uphold human rights or ensure accountability for atrocities.

Most recently, the German government cited the ceasefire when it announced the lifting of a suspension on the issuance of certain arms export licences to Israel as of 24 November. A planned vote on suspending the European Union-Israel trade agreement was also halted.

Agnès Callamard continued: ‘Now is not the time to ease pressure on the Israeli authorities. World leaders must demonstrate that they truly are committed to upholding their duty to prevent genocide and to ending the impunity that has fuelled decades of Israeli crimes across the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

‘They must halt all arms transfers to Israel until Israel’s crimes under international law cease. They must press Israeli authorities to grant human rights monitors and journalists access to Gaza to ensure transparent reporting on the impact of Israel’s actions on conditions in Gaza.

‘Israeli officials responsible for orchestrating, overseeing and materially committing genocide remain in power. Failing to demonstrate that they or their government will be held accountable effectively gives them free rein to continue the genocide and commit further human rights violations in Gaza and in the West Bank including East Jerusalem.’

Callamard warned: ‘The ceasefire must not become a smokescreen for Israel’s ongoing genocide. Israel’s pattern of conduct in Gaza, including the deliberate, unlawful denial of lifesaving aid to Palestinians, many of whom are injured, malnourished and at risk of serious disease, continues to threaten their survival.

‘The international community cannot afford to be complacent: states must keep up pressure on Israel to allow unfettered access to humanitarian aid, lift its unlawful blockade and end its ongoing genocide.

‘Companies must immediately suspend any operations that contribute or are directly linked to Israel’s genocide.’