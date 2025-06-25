Israel taught ‘a historic and unforgettable lesson!’

THE Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the 22nd and last phase of Operation True Promise III on Tuesday taught a ‘historic and unforgettable lesson’ to the Israeli regime.

In a statement, the IRGC said the retaliatory operation early on Tuesday was in response to the Israeli regime’s ‘brutal and blind’ aggression, which claimed the lives of several civilians.

Israel’s military, the statement said, had resorted to ‘begging’ Americans for a ceasefire after it was ‘frustrated by the heroic resistance of the Iranian nation.’

Just minutes before the ‘forced ceasefire’ for the regime was to take effect, the IRGC said it launched 14 missiles targeting Israeli military and logistical centres.

‘As promised, it was the sons of the nation within the Armed Forces who imposed their will on the Zionist enemy,’ the statement noted, adding that Iranian forces remain vigilant and are monitoring Israeli movements closely.

Israel was forced to unilaterally halt its aggression against Iran in the early hours of Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump made an announcement on his social media platform, claiming that a ceasefire had been reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Israeli regime.

Trump claimed that Iran and the Israeli regime had agreed to a ‘complete and total’ ceasefire, ending the war that was launched by the Israeli regime on June 13 with an unprovoked and unlawful aggression.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there was ‘no agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations, but if the Israeli regime halted its aggression ‘no later than 4.00am Tehran time,’ Iran would also end its response.

Israel, however, violated the ceasefire by launching three waves of attacks on Iranian soil until 9.00am local time, according to Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, the spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Military Headquarters.

IRGC chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour warned in an earlier statement that Washington would have to pay the price should the Israeli regime renew any aggression against the country’s soil.

A reserve general in the Israeli military has acknowledged that it was the Islamic Republic of Iran – not the Tel Aviv regime – that determined the timing of the cessation of Israeli aggression.

Reserve Major General Yom-Tov Samia, speaking to Israeli media, said Iran took control of the entire situation and determined when the ceasefire would begin.

Commenting on the cost of the halt in fighting for Israel, Samia said Tel Aviv has ‘bought a few years of calm at a low price, but with wounds that will last for generations.’

Israel’s unprovoked and unlawful aggression against Iran, launched on June 13, prompted a decisive response by the Iranian armed forces targeting strategic sites in Tel Aviv, Haifa and other parts of the occupied territories.

Samia also cast doubt on claims made by the US and Israel that Washington’s airstrikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran had eliminated the country’s nuclear programme.

‘There is no certainty that the country’s nuclear programme can actually be destroyed.’

The US aggression against Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan was reported in the early hours of Sunday, June 22.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the notion of ‘eliminating’ the country’s nuclear energy programme, saying it is ‘based on indigenous knowledge and cannot be eliminated by bombing.’

In a phone call on Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reassured the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, that the attack on an American airbase in Qatar was a direct and limited response to the US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic harbours no hostility toward its neighbours, particularly the brotherly nation of Qatar.

Pezeshkian emphasised that the strike was carried out solely in defence of Iranian sovereignty after a US-Israel coordinated attack on Iranian territory, and should not be misinterpreted as a threat to regional friends.

‘This call is made out of deep respect for Your Highness and the noble people of Qatar. The missile operation was a reaction to the overt and direct participation of the United States in the Zionist regime’s military assault on Iran,’ he said.

‘It should not be interpreted as a confrontation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and its friendly, brotherly, and neighbouring country Qatar,’ he added.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran deeply values its ties with Doha and recognises Qatar’s longstanding support and fraternal stance, particularly in moments of crisis.

‘Iran’s government and people are aware of Qatar’s friendly and brotherly intentions and are grateful for empathy, solidarity, and consistent support in difficult times.’

The Iranian President underscored that Iran is strong and cannot be weakened through military actions.

‘Iran is not Gaza, Lebanon, or Syria. The Zionist regime and its backers now understand that they can’t destabilise the Islamic Republic through a few attacks. The Iranian people will defend their rights until the very end,’ he said.

Pezeshkian further said that Tehran was engaged in diplomatic talks when it was attacked, forcing the country to respond decisively before considering further negotiations.

‘Proposals for talks continued, but diplomacy under the threat of military action is no more than coercion. We could not accept that without first delivering a firm response to the Zionists,’ he noted.

Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Sheikh Tamim’s efforts to help de-escalate tensions and reiterated Tehran’s commitment to deepening strategic relations with Doha.

‘I sincerely thank you for your efforts to stop this war and for the solidarity and support you have extended towards your Iranian brothers.

‘I hope you and the honourable people of Qatar will understand that yesterday’s missile strike was solely a response to the US involvement in the Zionist regime’s military aggression, and there should be no perception whatsoever that Iran intended any confrontation with Qatar.’

The call came a day after Iran responded to the US aggression on nuclear sites with a retaliatory operation that targeted the US-run Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Tehran made clear that its retaliatory action was measured, defensive, and firmly rooted in the principle of national sovereignty, not aimed at any neighbouring country.

The spokesman for Iran’s highest operational command unit says the Israeli regime launched three waves of attacks on Iranian soil until 9.00am, despite claims of halting its aggression.

Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, the spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Military Headquarters, which coordinates joint military operations by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and Army, announced on Tuesday that the Israeli regime had up to 9.00am attacked Iranian soil in three stages despite claims of a ceasefire agreement.

He was quoted by Defa Press as saying in a message that ‘the aggressor Zionist regime attacked… Iranian soil in three states until 9.00am (Iranian time) today.’

‘The armed forces had previously announced that they will not leave any aggression unanswered and this regime will pay a heavy price,’ he stated.

Hours after the Israeli regime halted its aggression after 12 days as part of an agreement between Tel Aviv and Washington, the top Iranian security body lauded the country’s security forces for demonstrating ‘exemplary courage’ in the face of Israeli hostilities.

The Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced in a statement on Tuesday that the Israeli regime was forced to unilaterally end its aggression against the Islamic Republic following a determined and powerful response from the Iranian Armed Forces.

The Israeli regime has since June 13 waged an unprovoked war of aggression against the Islamic Republic by targeting the country’s nuclear, military and residential sites.

The aggression has resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds of Iranians, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens.

Iran has, in response, pounded with advanced missiles various areas in the occupied territories, with the Israeli regime’s officials imposing a rigorous censorship policy to keep the exact number of casualties in the dark.