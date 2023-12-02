Israel resumes slaughter of civilians in the Gaza Strip as the cease-fire ends!

A NUMBER of Palestinian civilians, predominantly children and women, were killed or injured yesterday morning as the Israeli occupation resumed its genocide in the Gaza Strip, attacking various areas in the Gaza Strip from the land, sea, and air.

These attacks broke out shortly after the conclusion of a temporary humanitarian pause, brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted for seven days.

A WAFA correspondent reported that two infant girls from the Baltaji and Lulu families were tragically killed due to Israeli airstrikes targeting the neighbourhoods of Assqoula and Shujaeya in Gaza City. Additionally, approximately 20 civilians were injured, and were rushed to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombardment of several neighbourhoods in Gaza City.

In another heartbreaking incident, four citizens were killed, and several others were injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted the home of the Adwan family in the western market of Rafah, located in southern Gaza.

Meantime, the Israeli artillery launched multiple strikes towards civilian homes in western Gaza City, while occupation forces fired heavy machine guns in various neighbourhoods. The western areas of Gaza City, specifically Al-Nasr, Tal Al-Hawa, Sheikh Radwan, and the Sheikh Ajleen region, bore the brunt of the Israeli gunfire and artillery shelling.

Further attacks included Israeli airstrikes targeting the town of Abasan east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, as well as artillery bombardment east of the Central Governorate and Khan Younis in the south.

Our correspondent also reported that Israeli aircraft targeted a house in the Abu Iskandar area northwest of Gaza City, resulting in injuries to two women and two children. Additionally, airstrikes hit a house belonging to the Ajla family in the Assqoula area of the Zaytoun neighbourhood in Gaza City.

In another series of indiscriminate attacks, Israeli warplanes targeted a house in the Yibna refugee camp in Rafah, southern Gaza. Meanwhile, naval and artillery bombardment was reported along the coasts of Gaza City, Nuseirat, Zawayda, and the eastern and western regions of central Gaza.

Intense airstrikes were also carried out by Israeli occupation forces on several northern areas of Gaza, coinciding with random artillery shelling on the majority of neighbourhoods in Gaza City, as well as the northern and central regions.

Meanwhile, the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, witnessed multiple Israeli airstrikes.

Furthermore, Israeli warplanes unleashed a series of intense airstrikes on the Nuseirat and the Maghazi refugee camps, both located in the central Gaza Strip.

Our correspondent noted a heightened presence of Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flying extensively over most regions of the Gaza Strip.

At least 15,000 Palestinians, the majority of them innocent civilians, including over 6,500 children and over 3,000 women, have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli genocide campaign in Gaza on October 7.