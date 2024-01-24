Israel kills 190 in 24 hours while Iran sends Soraya satellite into orbit

ISRAEL has killed at least 190 people in a time span of just 24 hours in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed the death toll in the city of Khan Younis on Monday.

Israel targeted a house adjacent to Nasser Hospital, and video footage showed people digging graves inside the hospital complex due to the large number of casualties.

Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman for the health ministry, said the Israeli troops are committing ‘horrific crimes’.

‘Dozens of martyrs and wounded are still in the targeted places and roads. The Israeli occupation prevents the movement of ambulances to retrieve the martyrs and wounded west of Khan Yunis.’

Gaza’s media office says Israeli forces bombed the Al-Aqsa University shelter, the University College accommodation, the Khalidiya School shelter, the Mawasi School shelter and the Khan Younis Industry shelter. Virtually 30,000 displaced people are taking refuge in these shelters.

A new report says Israeli forces have destroyed at least 1,000 mosques during their onslaught against Gaza.

Since October 7th, 2023, Israel has killed more than 25,000 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza. It has also displaced hundreds of thousands.

Despite the destructive genocidal campaign in Gaza, Israel has failed to achieve any objectives in the onslaught.

The invading Israeli forces are still facing ‘fierce resistance’ in Gaza, while more than three months of brutal aggression on the besieged Strip has caused a deep split in prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet.

Netanyahu’s cabinet is becoming increasingly isolated both domestically and internationally, said a report run by the British newspaper The Times on Sunday.

‘Israeli forces are still facing fierce resistance in northern Gaza despite having claimed to be able to wind down operations in the area,’ it said.

The report said that the ability of Hamas to ‘continue to put troops on the ground in Gaza City, the territory’s capital,’ has raised questions about Israel’s ‘strategy for the war’.

It also highlighted that Joe Biden’s administration is ‘downgrading its expectations of the war’s outcome’.

This comes after US intelligence sources said they believe the Israeli military may have killed about 5,000 to 6,000 Hamas fighters, according to reports in American media; however, the Israeli military claims to have killed 9,000 fighters.

‘That is a disparity which also appears to reflect the deepening divide between Netanyahu’s cabinet, and the Biden administration,’ the Sunday Times report said.

It also stated that despite Israeli and the US claims that hundreds of Hamas resistance movement fighters have been killed in the ongoing aggression there are no signs that this ‘has crippled its activities.’

The fighting in northern Gaza ‘followed a series of incidents in which Hamas attempted to show it had a broad presence there’, the paper said, noting that the resistance fighters continued to ‘fire missiles into Israel from central Gaza, despite Israeli tanks on the ground.’

The Times said the prolonged fighting has also contributed to divisions in Netanyahu’s war cabinet, as Gadi Eisenkot, a former chief of staff and now a member of the opposition National Unity party, stressed that Netanyahu’s war goal of the elimination of Hamas is unachievable.

‘Whoever speaks of the absolute defeat and of it no longer having the will or the capability, is not speaking the truth,’ he said in an interview last week with Israeli television, adding: ‘That is why we should not tell tall tales.’

Eisenkot directly said the leadership is not telling the truth.

According to the report, while Eisenkot and Benny Gantz, another former chief of staff, called for fresh elections in Israel within months, Netanyahu, however, insisted that there are not going to be elections while Israel is at war.

Opposition pressure is mounting on Netanyahu as the number of Israeli military personnel is reportedly approaching the 200 mark.

Netanyahu also faces pressure to secure the release of the remaining captives held in Gaza, but he still continues to reject Hamas offers to end the war and release captives.

In late November, a short-lived seven-day truce saw more than 100 Israeli captives freed in exchange for Palestinians held illegally in Israeli jails. Israel says more than 132 captives still remain in Gaza.

The Sunday Times report says Netanyahu is caught between his right-wing allies, who are urging a full-scale occupation of Gaza; the Biden administration, which wants him to begin talks for a so-called two-state solution; and the opposition, along with much of Israel, who want him to quit.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7th 2023 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against the Palestinians.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 25,105 Palestinians and injured more than 62,681 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead still under the rubble in Gaza, which is under ‘complete siege’ by Israel.