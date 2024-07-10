Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian affirms his unwavering support for Hezbollah

IRAN’S President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has responded to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, affirming the Islamic Republic’s unwavering support to the resistance.

In a letter to Sayyed Nasrallah, Pezeshkian said that ‘support to the resistance is deep-rooted in Iran’s core policy,’ stressing that this support will continue.

‘I’m certain that the resistance movements in the region will not allow the Zionist entity to continue its provocative and criminal policies against the oppressed people of Palestine and other peoples of the region,’ the Iranian president-elect added.

Pezeshkian saluted Sayyed Nasrallah, who congratulated him upon his election last week.

‘With my regards and many thanks, I received your valuable and loving message upon my election as a President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.’

‘I thank you for your sincere prayers, as I ask God Almighty to grant you more dignity and glory, as well as prosperity and progress to the people of Lebanon, and divine victory for the resistance heroes, the mujahideen.’

Egypt has congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as the new Iranian president.

According to a statement released by Egypt’s presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had sent a cable of congratulations to Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian, saying his victory ‘reflects the confidence of the Iranian people in his ability to serve his country and steer it toward prosperity and development.’

Sisi also wished the new president ‘success in his duties, and expressed his appreciation of the good relations between the Egyptian and Iranian people.’

Also on Monday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the world body was keen to cooperate with Iran’s new president when asked about about Iran’s presidential vote.

‘We look forward to working with the new Iranian President,’ he replied in a press briefing.

Pezeshkian on Monday received separate phone calls from the presidents of Turkey and Russia.

In his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Iranian president-elect highlighted the significance of ties with Russia and pledged to further expand mutual relations.

Pezeshkian said the new administration will pursue and implement the agreements signed with Russia under the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

He added that it is important for Tehran and Moscow to strengthen cooperation in regional and international organisations and treaties, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the BRICS group of emerging economies and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Pezeshkian noted that documents related to Iran-Russia comprehensive cooperation agreement have been finalised and are ready to be signed soon.

The Russian president, for his part, congratulated Pezeshkian on being elected Iranian president and wished him every success in his work, the Kremlin press service said after the phone call.

Both sides agreed to establish ‘personal contact’ this year.

They hailed high-level mutual relations based on good neighbourliness and reiterated their readiness to strengthen cooperation in different sectors.

In the phone conversation on Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Iran have maintained deep-rooted relations.

He added that the two countries will further promote ties in various fields during Pezeshkian’s tenure.

The Turkish leader congratulated Pezeshkian over his election as the new president of Iran and wished him success.

Erdogan and Pezeshkian discussed mutual relations and regional and international developments.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah published on Tuesday the second episode of Hudhud (Hoopoe) spy video.

The nearly 10-minute video shows aerial reconnaissance footage of Israeli occupation intelligence bases, command headquarters, and military camps in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights brought back by aircraft of the Islamic Resistance.

Earlier last month, Hezbollah released the first episode of the Hudhud series, showing Israeli installations in and near Haifa city.

Hezbollah hammered Israeli posts across the Lebanese border on Monday, in support of Gaza and in retaliation to Israeli aggression on southern Lebanese towns.

The first strike saw the Islamic Resistance fighters targeting Zibdeen Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons at 17:05, Hezbollah Military Media announced in a statement, noting that the operation achieved direct hit.

Later at 18:00, the Islamic Resistance targeted Al-Raheb site with artillery shells, the second statement read.

Hezbollah Military Media said the first and second operations were ‘support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in backing their valiant and honourable resistance’.

The Islamic Resistance fighters then bombarded HaGoshrim settlement with a salvo of Katyusha rockets, the third statement added.

This noted that the strike was ‘in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in backing their valiant and honourable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in the town of KfarHouna’.

Israeli media confirmed the strike on HaGoshrim, with a photo circulating on social media, showing the damage inflicted upon the settlement due to the rocket attack.

Later on Monday, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by Israeli enemy soldiers in Menara with appropriate weapons, the fourth statement said, noting that the strike was ‘in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in backing their valiant and honourable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in the town of Houla’.

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) on Tuesday teamed up with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in a joint operation aimed at a crucial target in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat).

Using drones, the operation successfully hit its mark, effectively achieving its goals.

This latest move comes as a show of solidarity and support for Gaza, in response to the occupier’s recent attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The Iraqi Resistance made it clear that they are committed to targeting ‘the enemy’s strongholds’ as part of their ongoing resistance efforts.

The joint operation marks a continued partnership between the YAF and the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, with plans to carry out further operations in support of the Palestinian people until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the siege is lifted.

Just days ago, a similar operation targeted a vital location in Haifa with cruise missiles, confirming the success of these united efforts.