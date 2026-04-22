IRAN’S highest operational command unit says the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces enjoy the upper hand in the face of the adversaries, and, therefore, do not let US President Donald Trump misrepresent the conditions governing the battlefield.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which is responsible for coordinating operations between the country’s Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday.

‘Holding the upper hand, the Armed Forces do not allow the lying and delusional president of the United States to exploit the situation or fabricate false narratives about conditions on the ground, particularly regarding the management and control of the Strait of Hormuz, during periods of silence in military confrontation,’ he said.

The remarks came after successive claims made by Trump concerning the state of affairs in the strategic waterway following his announcement of a short-term ceasefire.

The claims saw Trump take to his Truth Social platform, alleging that Iran had ‘agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again.’

He also claimed that the United States’ ‘naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete.’

Trump additionally said that ceasefire negotiations ‘should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated’.

Iranian officials have, however, categorically dismissed all such claims. The Islamic Republic even moved swiftly to close the chokehold to all traffic after Trump announced continuation of the blockade.

Tehran has also refused to rejoin negotiations with Washington as long as the latter would not abandon its pressure tactics.

The commander, meanwhile, asserted that the Armed Forces ‘will duly respond to any breach of commitments’ on the part of the adversaries.

Major General Abdollahi, meanwhile, congratulated the nation on the occasion of the upcoming anniversary of the IRGC’s establishment, saying: ‘Today, the heroic nation of Iran takes pride in the authority, readiness, and comprehensive strategic capabilities of the IRGC and other defenders of the homeland.’

He credited the defence forces for delivering ‘devastating and crushing missile and drone strikes that have driven the Zionist enemy and terrorist America into desperation and attrition, forcing them to plead for a ceasefire’.

The commander was referring to at least 100 waves of decisive and retaliatory strikes that were launched by the Armed Forces against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region, which prompted Trump to announce a two-week lull in attacks targeting the Islamic Republic on April 8.

‘The people of Iran, through their passionate and widespread presence in public squares and streets, have not abandoned their support for the Armed Forces,’ he stated in reference to simultaneous millions-strong rallies that continue throughout the county in support of the Armed Forces and their concerted reprisal.

The commander reiterated the country’s resolve to ‘deliver decisive, determining, and immediate responses to the enemy’s threats and actions’ through direct cooperation among the nation, the government, and the Armed Forces ‘in full obedience to the directives’ of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly flown into a hours-long hysterical tantrum inside the White House, triggering renewed demands from American lawmakers to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from power in yet another glaring sign of the deepening crisis gripping the United States after a failed aggression on Iran.

According to reports from American media outlets, the 79-year-old unhinged US president was deliberately barred from a high-level briefing on a desperate rescue operation for two American airmen downed during Washington’s illegal military adventure in Iran.

Fearing his erratic and deranged conduct, aides instead chose to feed him updates piecemeal rather than allow him anywhere near the command centre.

Insiders described Trump screaming uncontrollably at staff over soaring gas prices while obsessively fixating on the 1979 Iran hostage crisis.

Trump reportedly panicked that any failure in the mission would seal the fate of his presidency, repeatedly invoking the disastrous Carter-era operation as a warning.

‘If you look at what happened with Jimmy Carter… with the helicopters and the hostages, it cost them the election. What a mess,’ Trump had previously remarked in March.

New York Congressman Dan Goldman minced no words in response, posting on social media: ‘The commander-in-chief was excluded from commanding a military operation because he was acting so crazy.

‘Think about that. Trump is not well. We need the 25th Amendment before something really bad happens on US soil.’

This fresh outburst comes as House Democrats, spearheaded by Republican Jamie Raskin, intensify efforts to establish a commission under the 25th Amendment.

The move cites Trump’s ‘erratic behaviour’, including wild threats to ‘destroy entire civilisations’, his reckless unleashing of chaos in the Middle East in violation of congressional war powers, public insults directed at the Pope, and even bizarre AI-generated images of himself as Jesus Christ.

Raskin warned that the United States now stands at a ‘dangerous precipice’, declaring it a matter of national security for Congress to act against the president’s ‘increasingly volatile and unstable situation’.

The episode lays bare the self-inflicted wounds of Washington’s unprovoked war on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

An NBC News poll released on Sunday underscores the scale of the domestic backlash: 63 per cent of Americans now disapprove of Trump’s overall performance, with only one-third expressing any support for his disastrous handling of the Iran war he himself ignited.

Independent analysts have repeatedly cautioned that such volatility in the White House stems directly from the humiliating setbacks inflicted by Iran’s defensive capabilities.

The Islamic Republic remains steadfast in safeguarding its sovereignty against imperialist aggression, exposing the fragility and moral bankruptcy of the US empire with every passing day.

As Washington’s military quagmire in the region worsens and internal divisions tear the country apart, Trump’s public bluster increasingly masks private desperation.

The calls for his removal under the 25th Amendment reflect a leadership in total disarray – one that has dragged the American people into yet another avoidable catastrophe born of reckless adventurism.

Iran continues to stand firm, proving once again that no amount of US hysteria can alter the balance of justice in favour of the oppressed.