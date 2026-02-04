Iran warns that if attacked its action will be ‘rapid, decisive and outside US calculations’ – Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi

Iran says West Asia and Gulf states are making collective efforts to prevent war as they are well aware that any act of adventurism against Tehran will have grave consequences for the entire region.

‘We believe that regional countries are well aware that insecurity in the region and any threat against Iran will have effects and repercussions’ that will affect others as well, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters at his weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday.

He added that regional countries are making collective efforts to prevent the escalation of tension as they have a consensus on the dangers of any adventurism against Iran.

He urged all countries to remain vigilant in the face of media speculation and the third parties’ abuse of regional issues.

He pointed to contacts and interactions between Iran and regional countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, and called on all regional countries to pay attention to the situation in the region.

Baghaei’s remarks come amid significant American military buildup across the West Asia region, including the Persian Gulf, which has run in tandem with repeated threats by US President Donald Trump of fresh military action targeting the Islamic Republic.

In response to a question about Israel’s plot to fragment countries in the region, the Iranian spokesperson pointed out that officials of the Zionist regime have explicitly announced the so-called ‘Greater Israel’ plan, and their behaviour shows that they seek to weaken and create division in the region.

Baghaei added that Israel occupies Lebanon, Syria, and a large part of Palestine, while seven regional and Muslim countries were attacked in 2025.

These facts indicate that the agenda of the Israeli regime is nothing less than the fragmentation and creation of division among Muslim countries, he reiterated.

‘Regional countries, which have the right to be concerned about the current situation in the region, are making sincere efforts to play a positive role. Unlike European countries, which have acted completely in the direction of escalating tensions, the regional nations are acting as intermediaries in conveying messages,’ he said.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview with CNN on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States must seize the chance to reach a fair deal with Tehran, warning that any military aggression would be a ‘disaster’ for the entire region.

Araghchi added that he was ‘confident that we can achieve a deal’ with the US on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Baghaei further said Iran has ‘very good’ relations with China and Russia, and there are important agreements among the three countries on cooperation in various fields.

‘Both China and Russia are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and have, in statements, declared their opposition to the United States’ bullying actions,’ the Iranian spokesman added.

He pointed to the very important visit of Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, to Russia and continued contacts with China, and noted that both Beijing and Moscow are fully aware of their responsibilities as permanent members of the UN Security Council and as countries that have excellent relations and a strategic partnership with Iran.

Iran’s top military official has warned that any miscalculation by the Islamic Republic’s enemies would trigger a forceful response, and the country is fully prepared for confrontation and retaliation.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, made the remarks on Monday, saying the servicemen are prepared to respond decisively to threats.

‘We think only of victory. We have no fear of the enemy’s superficial might, and we are fully ready for confrontation and to deliver a retaliatory slap,’ he stated.

The Iranian nation has long stood firm against the arrogant and aggressive nature of the United States, forcing it into ‘repeated defeats,’ including in the recent ‘complex, multidimensional, and terrorist war,’ which disrupted enemy calculations.

The official was referring to the US- and Israeli-backed terrorist riots that had sought to divert economic protests towards unrest, but were faced with counter-action on the part of Iranian intelligence and security forces.

Over the past 47 years, he added – pointing to the time that has passed since the victory of Iran’s 1979 Revolution – Iranians have proven that the country ‘is not something that can be swallowed,’ warning that an ‘obstinate, reckless adversary who refuses to learn will ultimately be suffocated.’

Mousavi said those who promoted the narrative of a ‘weak Iran’ were now compelled either to retract their claims or ‘receive the regional slap of Iran’s power.’

Referring to past confrontations against foreign aggression, he said Iranians withstood eight years of war beginning in 1980 and, during the 12-day war imposed on the nation by Tel Aviv and Washington in June last year, which ‘rendered a 20-year plan devised by the United States and the Zionist regime futile and defeated them.’

Mousavi described the most recent episode featuring the riots as a quasi-coup plot by a ‘Daesh-like American-Zionist axis,’ saying the nation remained resolved to exact revenge.

‘The slightest mistake will give us a free hand to act. The world will see a different face of a strong Iran; then no American will be safe, and the fire of the region will burn the United States and its allies.’

If war broke out, he said, the ‘women and men of the (regional) resistance’ would remove the presence of outsiders from the region.

The commander said talk of a potential naval blockade of the country ignored basic geography and geopolitics, describing the Islamic Republic as a ‘powerful and vast’ country that could not be besieged.

He said that following the 12-day war and continued American-Zionist actions, the country had revised its defence doctrine, shifting to an offensive posture based on ‘a swift and sustained operational approach’ and ‘asymmetric and crushing military strategies.’

Under this framework, Mousavi added that Iran’s actions would be ‘rapid, decisive, and outside US calculations.’

Separately, the commander addressed a message to Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, expressing confidence that Iran would further expand its intelligence command over the overt and covert activities of foreign espionage services, while continuing to strike terrorist groups and their hired agents.

Mousavi praised the ‘sincere’ efforts by the ministry, saying the intelligence community’s coordination and professionalism had foiled complex enemy plots, including during the foreign-backed riots, leaving adversaries defeated, exposed, and humiliated.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran has always been ready for talks based on mutual respect, but the Islamic Republic will not negotiate under pressure and intimidation.

He said the enemies now talk of diplomacy after the failure of both their anti-Iran plots over the past year, including the illegal US-Israeli aggression, and terrorist riots.

‘Iran has always been ready for diplomacy from an equal footing, with mutual respect, and in pursuit of the interests of the Iranian nation.

‘Anyone who speaks to the Iranian nation with respect will be met with respect, while anyone who resorts to threats and force will be met likewise,’ he said.

The Foreign Minister also referred to the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran that killed at least 1,064 people between June 13 and 27, 2025.

He said the enemies had waged the war at the same time Tehran was holding indirect talks with Washington over the nuclear issue, with US President Donald Trump explicitly calling for Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender.’

However, Araghchi said, the Iranian nation opted for resistance and conducted retaliatory strikes, leading the enemies to demand an unconditional ceasefire.

Referring to the recent foreign-linked riots, the top Iranian diplomat said the unrest had nothing to do with civil protests that are recognised under the Constitution.

During the riots, which were a continuation of the 12-day war, armed terrorists entered the field to carry on the enemies’ failed plot against Iran, Araghchi said.

In late December, Iran saw sporadic economic protests that were quickly hijacked by armed mercenaries incited by US and Israeli leaders and aided by their spy operatives on the ground.

Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs said a total of 3,117 people lost their lives during the unrest, adding that 2,427 of those killed were innocent civilians and security personnel.

Over the course of the riots and following the events, Trump repeatedly threatened military action against Iran and built up American forces in the region.