STATEMENT FROM THE VOICE OF DOMESTIC WORKERS

TUESDAY 16th June marks International Domestic Workers Day: Fifteen Years of C189 and the Ongoing Fight for Rights.

Domestic workers, trade unions, migrant-rights organisations and allies around the world, will mark International Domestic Workers Day, commemorating fifteen years since the adoption of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 189.

Convention C189 – Domestic Workers Convention, 2011 (No. 189)) — is the landmark global treaty that recognises domestic work as real work and sets out the rights and protections every domestic worker deserves.

For the UK’s migrant domestic workers, the anniversary is both a celebration and a reminder of unfinished business.

A Global Victory Born from Struggle

When C189 was adopted in 2011, it was the result of decades of organising by domestic workers – many of them migrant women of colour working in private households, often invisible, isolated, and excluded from basic labour protections.

Before C189, domestic workers were widely treated as exceptions to labour law.

Many had no guaranteed rest days, no contracts, no minimum wage, and no legal route to challenge abuse.

The convention changed that. It established, for the first time in international law, that domestic workers are workers – entitled to rights, dignity, and protection.

The victory was historic not only for what it achieved, but for how it was won.

Domestic workers themselves led the campaign, forming a global movement that transformed their position from unseen to unstoppable.

The UK Context: Rights Won, Rights Removed

In the UK, migrant domestic workers won a major victory in 1998 when the Overseas Domestic Worker (ODW) visa was introduced, granting the right to change employer and access basic employment protections. It was a model celebrated internationally.

But in 2012, those rights were stripped away. The new tied-visa system trapped workers with their employers, leaving many unable to escape exploitation without risking immigration penalties.

Organisations such as The Voice of Domestic Workers, Kalayaan, and Focus on Labour Exploitation have spent more than a decade campaigning to restore rights – the right to renew the ODW Visa, the right to settlement and the right to British Citizenship and protections in line with C189.

For many workers, the anniversary of C189 is a reminder of what is possible – and what remains urgently needed.

Marissa Begonia, Director of The Voice of Domestic Workers, said: ‘Fifteen years ago, the UK government abstained on ILO C189 – Decent Work for Domestic Workers – and the following year (2012) moved to strip migrant domestic workers of the rights we had under the Overseas Domestic Worker visa, rights recognised by the United Nations as the strongest protection against abuse.

‘Every anniversary is a reminder of how cruel that decision was to the most vulnerable workers.

‘I have never stopped fighting to win those rights back.

‘Migrant domestic workers deserve better as essential workers of this country.’

A Movement That Continues to Grow

Despite the challenges, migrant domestic workers in the UK have built a strong, organised community.

They have trained as leaders, spoken in Parliament, marched in the streets, and shared their stories with courage.

Their message is clear: rights must be restored, and C189 must be ratified and implemented in full.

As one organiser put it, ‘C189 is ours – born from our struggle – and it continues to change lives.’

A Call for Justice and Recognition

International Domestic Workers Day is not only a celebration of past victories – it is a call to action.

Fifteen years after C189, domestic workers continue to demand what the convention promised: decent work, fair treatment, and the right to live and work in safety.

As the movement gathers again this June, one message rings clear: domestic workers are workers, and their rights cannot wait.

Upcoming Events in London

To mark International Domestic Workers Day and the 15th anniversary of C189, a series of events are taking place across London:

June 12, 2026, 3.00pm –

Live event with the UK’s Anti-Slavery Commissioner – and the workers demanding change

‘We’re honoured to invite you to a special event chaired by the UK’s Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, Eleanor Lyons, in conversation with domestic workers who know first-hand how the UK’s current visa regime creates vulnerability to abuse and exploitation.

Sunday 14 June, 1.00pm –

Celebratory Picnic, Old Palace Yard (Westminster)

A joyful community gathering with food, speeches, music, and dancing, celebrating the contributions of domestic workers worldwide.

Tuesday 16 June, 3.00pm –

Petition Hand-In at No. 10 Downing Street

Campaigners will deliver a petition calling for urgent reform of the domestic worker visa to ensure safety, rights, and the ability to challenge abuse. Up to six MPs may accompany the delegation.

Wednesday 17 June, 12:30 PM –

Parliamentary Drop-In, Portcullis House

An opportunity for MPs and staff to meet migrant domestic workers with lived experience of the UK immigration system and hear directly about the changes they are fighting for.