‘International actors must stop Israel’s Gaza genocide’ – demands Amnesty International General Secretary Agnes Callamard

AMNESTY International Secretary General Agnes Callamard has called on all international actors, foremost among them the European Union, to take serious steps to stop Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, whether through the use of military weapons or starvation policies that have left the Strip ‘completely devoid of food.’

In a press statement on Monday, Callamard called for pressure on Israel to allow food, water and medicine into the Gaza Strip and to hold those responsible for crimes of genocide and war crimes accountable.

She spoke about the deteriorating humanitarian situation there, based on her observations and field monitoring of the war of extermination that has been ongoing for 19 months and has intensified with Israel’s imposition of a blockade on the Palestinian territory since March 2nd.

Callamard warned of a ‘dangerous situation’ in the Gaza Strip due to the depletion of food and all basic necessities.

She said: ‘We know that people are suffering from severe shortages of food, water and medicine. The World Food Programme, the World Health Organisation, all United Nations agencies and other humanitarian organisations are sounding the alarm: ‘There is no food left in Gaza.’

She repeated: ‘There is no food left in Gaza.’

She described the conditions throughout the Palestinian territory as ‘extremely terrifying’, and what is happening in Gaza is ‘genocide in full view of everyone.’

In a report published last Friday, Amnesty said: ‘Israel must immediately end its devastating siege on the occupied Gaza Strip which constitutes a genocidal act, a blatant form of unlawful collective punishment, and the war crime of using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare.

‘By blocking the entry of supplies critical for the survival of the population, Israel continues its policy of deliberately imposing conditions of life on Palestinians in Gaza calculated to bring about their physical destruction; this constitutes an act of genocide.

‘Harrowing new testimonies, gathered by Amnesty throughout April, reveal the catastrophic human cost of Israel’s two-month long total siege, where starvation and denial of life-saving essentials are being used as weapons of war in flagrant violation of international law.’

Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy, and Campaigns, said: ‘The extent of human suffering in Gaza for the past 19 months has been unimaginable, and it is a direct consequence of Israel’s ongoing genocide.

‘Apart from a brief respite during the temporary truce, Israel has relentlessly and mercilessly turned Gaza into an inferno of death and destruction.

‘For the past two months, Israel has completely cut off the supply of humanitarian aid and other items indispensable to the survival of civilians in a clear and calculated effort to collectively punish over two million civilians and to make Gaza unlivable.

‘This is genocide in action.

‘The international community must not continue to stand by as Israel perpetrates these atrocities with impunity.

‘Governments, especially Israel’s allies, must act now and take concrete measures to pressure Israel into immediately lifting its total siege and allowing the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid and its safe distribution across all of Gaza. A sustained ceasefire is essential to ensure that can happen.’

Amnesty conducted interviews with 35 internally displaced people seeking shelter in Gaza City and six residents of Beit Lahia, which paint a grim picture of a population teetering on the brink of survival.

The rights group noted: ‘In addition to blocking entry of all aid, Israel’s decision to cut power to Gaza’s main desalination plant on 9th March has further crippled access to clean water.

‘The plant was the only facility in Gaza reconnected to Israel’s electricity grid in November 2024, after a full electricity blackout had been imposed since 11 October 2023.

‘The collapse of the truce with Israel’s resumption of attacks on 18 March, which have killed at least 2,325 people, including 820 children, shattered any semblance of hope for Palestinians in Gaza.’

A Palestinian resident told Amnesty: ‘We thought we would finally have a chance to mourn our dead in peace, to bury those we couldn’t bury and to start life. Conditions were very tough, but at least we could start planning for something other than death.’

Amnesty continued: ‘Expansive “evacuation” orders and no-go zones now engulf nearly 70% of the Gaza Strip, forcing people to abandon what is left of the scarce sources of sustenance and access to livelihoods for farmers and fishermen.

‘The consequences are irreversible damage to the Palestinian population. Basic food items, including fish and meat, have become prohibitively expensive, pushing countless families into hunger.

‘One fisherman described the deadly gamble he is forced to take due to the risk of being shot at by the Israeli military while at sea:

‘ “When I go fishing, I know that the danger of not returning home to my family is great… but we have no other option. My family’s survival depends on the money we can get out of selling the fish in the market – and it may cost you your life”.’

Amnesty stressed: ‘The severe food scarcity is being exploited and exacerbated by individuals hoarding or looting supplies, selling them at extortionate prices. Amidst a severe cash liquidity crisis, commissions to withdraw money may reach 30%.

‘Most Palestinians in Gaza now can only rely on overcrowded community kitchens, where displaced people endure hours-long waits for minimal sustenance, often just a single meal per day.’

‘A displaced parent said: “We don’t ask if food is nutritious or not, if it’s fresh or good; that’s a luxury, we just want to fill the stomachs of our children. I don’t want my child to die hungry.”

‘The crisis has had a particularly devastating impact on infants and breastfeeding and pregnant mothers. According to relief agency OCHA, 92% of infants aged 6-23 months and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers are not meeting their nutrient requirements.

‘Water scarcity, an endemic problem in Gaza due to Israel’s 17 year-long blockade, has now become critical, with some resorting to drinking seawater. Damaged infrastructure and fuel shortages have severely limited access to clean water. Residents in Beit Lahia said they had no water for domestic use for five consecutive days.

‘Another resident said: “I woke up thirsty, not even able to speak. If we wanted to get just a few bottles of drinking water, I had to send my son to queue for water for hours and he had to walk long distances. With the relentless bombardment and danger lurking everywhere, you don’t know. You may send your child to bring water only for him to return in a body bag. Every day is like this here.”

‘The lack of cooking gas and the scarcity and unaffordability of wood are forcing people to burn hazardous materials like waste and nylon for cooking and heating, leading to widespread respiratory illnesses, particularly among women, who are often the ones making fire for cooking.

‘Gaza’s healthcare system has largely collapsed under Israel’s military attacks and denial of humanitarian aid access. Doctors at the Al-Rantissi paediatric hospital in Gaza City, which only managed to reopen during the truce, report critical shortages of essential medical supplies and equipment.

‘A doctor said: “We are the only hospital in Gaza dedicated to providing dialysis for children… following the siege, we’ve been having shortages, including in AV fistulas which doctors need to prepare patients for dialysis treatment. We also notice the impact of the hunger on the children who come here to receive treatment: they are fading… you recommend that the parent give the child specific attention, specific food, and you know that what you are recommending is an impossibility.”

‘Another doctor highlighted the growing number of severely malnourished children, including infants lacking baby formula, and a critical shortage of life-saving medications like insulin.

‘Amnesty opposes any attempts to weaponise aid, use it for forced displacement, or create discriminatory aid distribution zones, all of which would violate international law.

‘Israel’s refusal to allow aid into Gaza also flouts repeated International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders to ensure Palestinians have access to sufficient humanitarian assistance and basic services.

‘Since June 2007, Israeli authorities have imposed an illegal land, sea and air blockade on Gaza, effectively controlling the entire Strip and depriving residents of their most basic rights.

‘This blockade has isolated Palestinians in Gaza from the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), and helped maintain Israel’s system of apartheid.

‘Immediately following the Hamas-led 7th October attacks, Israel imposed a full siege on Gaza for almost two weeks, but even after Israel was pressured into lifting the total siege, it has maintained suffocating restrictions on the delivery of aid into and inside Gaza.’

Erika Guevara Rosas at Amnesty added: ‘Governments’ contemptible failure to live up to their legal responsibilities to prevent and bring an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza, as well as their obligation to ensure respect for international humanitarian law throughout the OPT, is deplorable.

‘Decades of inaction helped establish pervasive impunity for Israel’s persistent violations and it is now exacting an unprecedented toll of death, destruction and suffering on Palestinians.

‘Governments must take action to render Israel’s violations against Palestinians politically, diplomatically and economically unsustainable – the siege on Gaza must end now. They must impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel and fully support and cooperate with the International Criminal Court.’