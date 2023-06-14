Impose Sanctions On Israel, Demands Palestine!

PALESTINE has called upon the international community to impose sanctions and other punitive measures against Israel over its settlement construction policies in the occupied territories, saying world countries should not simply suffice to written statements in this regard.

The Palestinian foreign ministry stated on Tuesday that the Palestinian nation pays a heavy price every day as a result of settler violence and the surge in crimes being committed by Israeli troops against defenceless civilians, their land, property and homes.

The ministry added that the occupying Tel Aviv regime utilises all its capabilities to prevent the presence of Palestinians in Area C of the West Bank, which constitutes about 61 per cent of the territory and is under full Israeli military control, in order to build settlements as part of its creeping annexation of occupied territories, divide the West Bank, and kill any chance for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.

It said it has brought Israeli violations to international courts, most notably the International Criminal Court (ICC), and contacted various UN officials and institutions.

The Palestinian foreign ministry also voiced its deep dissatisfaction over weak international reactions to Israeli annexation plans in the West Bank, and the construction of more settler units there.

The ministry argued that such reactions indicate the exercise of double standards and the absence of a will to uphold international law and relevant UN resolutions, arguing that Israeli officials continue their settlement construction policies in defiance of repeated international objections to such activities.

The statement concluded that expression of concern and refusal to issue a strongly-worded statement in rejection of Israeli violations and crimes are part of attempts by some members of the international community to escape their responsibilities vis-à-vis the sufferings of the Palestinian nation, as well as the blatant discrimination they experience.

Such behaviour points to the absence of an international desire to apply international law concerning the situation in occupied Palestinian lands, it said.

Three Israeli and US officials told the US-based news website Axios on Monday that the Tel Aviv regime intends to announce later this month the building and planning of thousands of new units in illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank.

The plans that are expected to be announced include at least 4,000 units in several existing West Bank settlements, according to one source briefed on the issue.

An Israeli official said the so-called Israeli Civil Administration Planning and Zoning Committee will convene before the end of the current month to approve the new settlement plans.

The ministry believes Israel continues to formalise the official annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Emboldened by the persisting US support, the Tel Aviv regime has brazenly increased its unlawful settlement construction efforts, in direct defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which unequivocally condemned the establishment of settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds as a gross violation of international law.

The vast majority of the international community considers such Zionist settlements in occupied territories as illegal.

More than 600,000 occupying settlers live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The UN Security Council has issued multiple resolutions condemning the Israeli regime’s settlement activities in these occupied territories.

Palestinians insist on having the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East al-Quds as its capital.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was the Tel Aviv regime’s continued illegal settlement expansion.

President Mahmoud Abbas held talks on Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, during which they discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian cause as well as the efforts exerted politically and diplomatically to muster international support for the State of Palestine to obtain full membership in the United Nations and to issue an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the legality, form and eligibility of the system that was established by Israel, the occupying and apartheid state, on the land of Palestine.

The President briefed his Chinese counterpart on the ongoing Israeli occupation’s violations against the Palestinian people, and the unilateral Israeli measures represented in the intensification of settlements, daily killings, the desecration of Christian and Islamic sanctities in Jerusalem, the disavowal of the signed agreements, and the piracy of Palestinian tax funds.

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance the historical bilateral relations between their two countries in all fields for the benefit of their two friendly peoples, and they exchanged views on the latest developments in the Palestinian cause and regional and international issues of common concern.

President Abbas affirmed his pride in the strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, 35 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.

He reaffirmed that the State of Palestine will continue to adhere firmly to the principle of One China, actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, and continue to enhance cooperation with China in all fields, expressing his confidence that China will continue to provide political and economic support to enhance the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

The President expressed his thanks and appreciation for the political support provided by China to the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and achieve their freedom and independence.

The meeting was attended by Member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Palestine Investment Fund Mohammad Mustafa, Chief Justice of Palestine, Advisor to the President for Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations Mahmoud al-Habbash, Advisor to the President for Diplomatic Affairs Majdi Khalidi, and Palestine’s Ambassador to China Fariz Mahdawi.

An official reception ceremony was held for President Abbas during which the Palestinian and Chinese national anthems were played and the two leaders inspected the honour guards.

President Abbas arrived on Tuesday in the People’s Republic of China on a three-day official state visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the visit, the President is meeting with a number of senior Chinese officials, and a number of agreements will be signed between the two countries.

Iran has achieved deterrence power in both regional and global arenas thanks to self-reliance in its defence industry, says a top commander.

Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi, head of the military office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said on Tuesday that self-sufficiency and indigenisation of defence products have made Iran reach deterrence power not only in the region but also at the global level.

He also warned that the enemy tries to prevent the Iranians’ victory, adding, ‘The more successful we become, the more desperate the enemy gets.’

The Leader, he asserted, wants the Iranians to use their own capabilities and capacities.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sector.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces says the Islamic Republic stands ready to export its defence equipment to friendly countries.

Homegrown Iranian military products have also found many clients in the world.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities which are entirely meant for defence.