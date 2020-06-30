‘Immigration detention: A culture of death self harm and trauma’

THE JESUIT Refugee Service UK (JRS UK)’s report ‘Detained and Dehumanised: The impact of immigration detention’ draws from the accounts of 27 forcibly displaced people supported by JRS UK, with direct experience of detention spanning the last 20 years.

It finds that the Home Office policy of immigration detention fosters a culture of death, self-harm and ongoing trauma leaving those who are detained, or threatened by the prospect of detention, dehumanised.

It recommends:

1. An end to the use of detention for the purpose of immigration control, as it is incompatible with a humane and just immigration and asylum system.

For as long as immigration detention exists, the report urges the government at the very least takes steps to limit harm by:

2. Introducing a mandatory time limit of 28 days or less for all those detained under immigration powers and:

3. Ensuring the decision to detain must go before a judge and be independent of the Home Office.

Key Findings

The culture of death and trauma that pervades the experience of being detained is one in which self harm is commonplace and many of those interviewed witnessed suicide attempts, while others themselves felt suicidal.

The UK is currently the only country in Europe to use indefinite immigration detention, without a time limit on how long someone can be detained. While even a short period in detention is traumatic, long detention is especially damaging. This lack of a time limit was found by those interviewed to be particularly stressful, as they did not to know when they would be released and could not mentally adjust.

Detention is harmful to physical and mental health and causes long-term trauma. Many of those detained arrived in the UK seeking sanctuary after experiences of torture. Being detained causes them to re-live previous experiences.

The process of detention itself is arbitrary, and lacks accountability, with no meaningful notice and no explanation. Reporting to the Home Office is also experienced in the shadow of detention. The prospect of detention and re-detention creates fear that shapes life long after release, punctuating it more sharply as the time to report approaches.

The following are excerpts from the report:

Detention

‘Among our interviewees, the most common way of being detained was when reporting. Several common threads emerged as people recounted being detained:

Trapped

‘When reporting, people may be taken into a separate room for an interview, of unknown content or duration, without warning.

‘This interview is likely to be significant to their immigration case, and have a bearing on whether they will be detained, but it takes place without any legal advisor present.

‘Several interviewees described feeling tricked or trapped: One young man explained: “You have a short interview to trap you into saying things that will be used against your case later.” The Home Office, he said, are “looking to get you from all angles.”

‘Some had been pressured to sign documents they did not understand. Signatures can be required to obtain travel documents needed for removal: “You must sign otherwise you are not able to speak to your solicitor. It’s like blackmail … I start having flashbacks, I started shaking … I had no choice so I signed … As soon as she (the officer) opened the door I saw a cage … I realised I was a prisoner. It was like the whole world crumbled under my feet.”

‘Several were detained when claiming asylum, under the “Detention Fast Track” system, in which people with suppposedly “straightforward” asylum claims were detained while their claims were determined. In practice, such claims were nearly always refused. The process has now been discontinued because the High Court ruled that it led to an unfair asylum determination process.

‘Recent legislation advancing the hostile environment agenda has introduced new offences for certain immigration infractions. For example, the Immigration Act 2016 introduced a distinct criminal offence of working without permission to do so.

‘One woman who had gone to the Home Office to claim asylum was promised accommodation if she signed a document, but was detained instead: “The interviewer told me ‘sign the paper and they will give you a place to stay.’ He lied to me. I didn’t know English.”

‘A man who had gone to the reporting centre to notify them of a change of address because he was moving in with his partner was grilled for three and a half hours, and then detained. Questions ranged from the mundane to the ridiculous “… (They) ask questions from stupid ones to normal ones. They ask what your girlfriend wears … I had to remind myself small details … (They were) looking for a small excuse that day to arrest me.”

Forcible arrest

‘ “The immigration officer hurt my neck. I couldn’t eat for two days.” Many interviewees had vivid memories of the unnecessary force used to detain them. Handcuffing was felt to be particularly degrading: “They took me with handcuffs … Why?”

‘ “Taking me away in the van … I will never forget. Chains on my hands”. “They handcuffed me and took me … I felt embarrassed …”

‘An older woman supported by JRS collapsed at the reporting centre when told that she was being detained. Though an ambulance was called, immigration officers repeatedly stated that she was faking.

‘She was taken by ambulance to hospital but Home Office officials remained on guard with her while she was assessed, including guarding her overnight, and would not let her receive visitors. Eventually, the Home Office agreed not to detain her. She was moved to another hospital and spent several weeks there.

Uncertainty pervades detention

‘ “Not knowing when you’ll be released is the killer for everyone inside. It’s not like prison where you have been sentenced for two years or one month. At least then you would know. In detention, you don’t know how long you’re going to stay. The security guards don’t know about immigration, so there is no one you can ask what is going on.

‘ “And you don’t know if today they’re going to call you to release you or to take you to Heathrow. It could be a call at midnight, at ten o’clock, at four o’clock in the morning.”

‘Detention could end tomorrow, or not for years. When it does end, this could be in release or removal …

Detention fosters a

culture of death

‘ “They should close detention. They kill innocent souls”.’

Between 2000 and 2019, an estimated 54 people died either whilst held under immigration powers or very shortly after release.

The Home Office does not routinely publish statistics around suicide attempts in detention. A Freedom of Information request made by the NGO No Deportations found that 159 suicide attempts were made in UK detention centres between April and June 2018 – that is an average of more than 50 per month over a three-months period.

The following needs to be set in this context. Many interviewees had experienced detention as a place in which death was ever present. They were aware of the deaths and near deaths of people around them, and therefore the wider prospect of imminent death, for themselves and others.

There was a keen awareness of suicide in detention: ‘Detention and immigration issues … make people suicidal’. ‘Detention is … suicide.’

‘If you don’t find something to encourage yourself that there’s eventually going to be light at the end of the tunnel you will become depressed. That will lead to suicide.’

Interviewees had vivid memories of fellow detainees attempting suicide and actually dying, either through suicide or through ill health caused or exacerbated by detention. “I saw people cutting themselves, someone who tried to hang himself, someone who died in detention…’

‘I saw three people try to commit suicide.’ ‘There were people committing suicide, people dying, they couldn’t take it anymore.’

Detention Dehumanises

Many people spoke of being treated as though they were not human, sometimes more specifically of being treated like animals, or even objects, when being detained or whilst held in detention.

‘They must not talk to people like they are animals.’ ‘We were being treated like animals.’

‘When detaining them some humans are treating other humans like animals.’ ‘When moving you to detention they put you on the cargo side like baggage.’

Losing self

Very often, people spoke not only of being treated inhumanly in and through detention, but also actually of being dehumanised by detention – of coming to feel less human, and of losing something of themselves or their capacity to engage with the world.

Detention had changed them and others around them: ‘Going into detention, I felt terrible, de-humanised. I had nobody, no voice. I felt so much hatred for people like me.’

‘You go in there with all your senses and you come out senseless. Something happened to you because you are no longer the same person.’

‘You can go in and you’re a normal person. You come out and everything is messed up. You’re a different person.’

‘It takes away your humanity.’

Conclusion

The report finds: ‘The experiences of those who participated in this project offer a window onto an immigration detention practice and system that is dehumanising and cruel, in which people are subjected to trauma, deprived of basic goods, and neither spoken to nor heard.

‘Indeed, it is implausible that a context of indefinite incarceration for immigration purposes could support right relationships between those incarcerated and those enacting the incarceration. In telling stories of detention, this report tells of a practice that is antithetical to the dignity of the human person.’

This report adds to an authoritative body of existing evidence of the deep and lasting harm caused by immigration detention.