Immigrants are welcome here! Stop the war in Gaza! – insist anti-racist marchers in London

‘RACIST scum off our streets, fascist scum off our streets, Nazi scum off our streets!’ 30,000 anti-racist protesters chanted as they marched through central London from Russell Square, through Trafalgar Square to a rally in Whitehall on Saturday afternoon.

At the end of the anti-racist rally a mass demonstration of Union Jack-waving ‘Tommy Robinson’ supporters had arrived in Trafalgar Square and a three-deep phalanx of riot police and police horses intervened between the two demonstrations keeping them apart.

The racist demonstrators threw missiles and bottles over the police lines into the crowd of anti-racist workers and youth.

Meanwhile the 110,000 supporters of ‘Tommy Robinson’ were addressed over video-link by the multi-billionaire South African ‘Sieg Heil’ Nazi-saluter Elon Musk, who called for the dissolution of the UK Parliament and urged the right wing mob to ‘fight back or die’.

The ‘Tommy Robinson’ demonstrators were free to take over Trafalgar Square and its surrounding roads while the anti-racist protesters were kettled inside Whitehall with both ends sealed and held there until 6pm.

Earlier, as the rally was assembling in Russell Square, workers and youth spoke to News Line.

‘I feel I have to stand up against the far right which is dividing us based on hate and ignorance,’ said Paola Feregrino, an events organiser from Mexico.

‘The Mexican people in the US are also going through a struggle so I feel whenever I can get into a group like here today I should be here. It’s a global struggle for minorities.’

Sonia Grainger, a Unite member from Peterborough said: ‘Racism is not a normal thing. It comes from ignorance. People need to be educated.

‘But really it’s a product of poverty and we need to end this rotten system.’

A group of TSSA railworkers said: ‘We’re here with our banners and our fellow trade unionists to fight racism and fascism.’

Ioana, a National Education Union (NEU) member from Ely, Cambridgeshire, said: ‘It’s important to ensure that Britain remains a safe place for all its inhabitants and there is no room for racism in Britain.’

Cynthia Reynolds, a university lecturer from Merseyside said: ‘All my life I have had to stand up against racism and against the bosses who try to divide and rule.’

Charlie McCarthey, Unison Health Branch Chairman Forth Valley, Scotland, said: ‘I’m extremely concerned that misinformation and lies are turning ordinary people’s attention, their questions and hostilities, towards migrants, the poor and the dispossessed instead of the billionaires and oligarchs who are funding this misinformation and lies.

‘We welcome all who wish to contribute to a welcoming successful culture.’

Karren Morrison, Unison Secretary Forth Valley Health Branch, said: ‘Obviously we have to fight against racism, but also we need different politics and different politicians to save the NHS and represent working people.

‘We need action now to save the NHS.’

Philippa Gibson, from Dulwich, East London, said: ‘I’ve brought my children here today because it’s important for them to learn that we are all the same and that there is no superior race or colour.’

Carrying a Palestinian flag, Karim from Coventry said: ‘We are all fighting for the same thing. Down with racism and down with Zionism.’

Yusef Hussein, a 19-year-old East London University politics student from Finsbury Park, said: ‘Immigrants are welcome here and stop the war in Gaza.

‘Keir Starmer must be replaced. I think he is a war criminal and he needs to be taken to The Hague.

‘Our government has had a major part to play in the war in Gaza and this is something I will never forgive or forget.’

Yusef’s friend, 16-year-old Ali Ali, also from Finsbury Park in north London, said: ‘I’m here to support Palestine and get rid of the EDL racist group. They are bad people.

‘My family is from Somalia. The Israelis are starving people in Gaza. How dare they!

‘The WHO (World Health Organisation) report says they are officially starving.’

The march set off with dozens of Palestine flags on it, along with trade union banners from the CWU, NEU, Unison, GMB, UCU, PCS, RMT, TSSA, and ASLEF amongst others.

Placards included: ‘Fight Ignorance not Immigrants! Refugees In, Racists Out! Racists Not Welcome! The Problem isn’t the Small Boats, it’s the Super Yachts!’ with marchers chanting: ‘Say it loud, say it clear, Refugees are Welcome Here!’

