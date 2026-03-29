‘If this Labour government wants to defeat racism stop copying the racists’ – says Unison’s General Secretary Andrea Egan

AT THE rally in Whitehall the first speaker was the leader of the Together Alliance, Kevin Courtney, the former general secretary of the National Union of Teachers.

He claimed that racism is growing in Britain, saying: ‘We can be frightened about the rise in racism in this country but we can also have hope that the vast majority of people are opposed to the growth of racism and fascism.

‘Tommy Robinson says there is a policy in place to replace white people in this country with Muslims, which is a false claim.

‘The Together Alliance not only urges everyone to register to vote, but also to vote for love and hope and unity.

‘We’re not going to tell you who to vote for or even who to vote against – just vote.’

Jen Brister, a comedian spoke next, saying: ‘We are being manipulated and siloed into polar camps.

‘We are told to believe that the people who are threatening us are “foreigners”, not the billionaires who want to sell the NHS off to Palantir.

‘No, we should be frightened of that person over there who’s been forced to leave his or her home country through imperialist wars which were started by us and move over here.

‘But they have failed to convince us that the genocide in Gaza had to happen and they have failed to make us believe that their wars are to save us.’

The famous band UB40 came on stage, with their drummer Jimmy Brown speaking alongside his band mates and saying: ‘My dad was a factory worker.

‘We all had council houses and we all grew up in inner city Birmingham. Members of the band were first generation black British.

‘Their parents were the Windrush generation. We remember Enoch Powell’s “rivers of blood” speech. “If you want a coloured for your neighbour, vote Labour” was the slogan of the racists at the time.

‘We’ve performed in America, Australia, all over the world and we’ve learned that working people all over the world are much the same.

‘I’d like to finish with a quote from that great political philosopher Wolfie Smith – Power to the People!’

Next speaker was National Education Union general secretary Daniel Kebede, who said: ‘I want to thank every trade union here today. Thank you for labelling Reform UK as a racist far right party.

‘We are here in order to say “no, never again”. There’s an anti-racist majority in this country and we’re going to mobilise.

‘When Elon Musk and his platform of hate try to sow divisions we show that unity is strength.’

Dawn Butler MP for Brent East, said: ‘There are more of us than the racist minority. Love, unity, hope. Whose streets? Our streets!’

Singer, guitarist, Billy Bragg sang three songs and said: ‘We won’t let ICE in this country but if it did come we’d have to be as courageous as the people of Minneapolis.’

Singer, poet, actor Sonny Green from Britain’s Got Talent read an anti-racist poem: ‘Let’s beat the fascists! They’ve got nothing on us.’

Diane Abbott MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, said: ‘We’re here to say to the racists and the fascists “you will not pass”.

‘We’re here to tell politicians it’s not enough to call the racists populists. They are racists.

‘We shouldn’t be pandering to Reform UK. We won’t blame asylum seekers for poor housing, it’s the billionaires who are to blame.

‘Our message is “Refugees are welcome here!”’

Poet and writer Michael Rosen said: ‘I’m still here because people from all over the world who work in the NHS saved my life during Covid when I was put into an induced coma for 40 days.

‘In 2011, the EDL (English Defence League) tried to march in London and it reminded me of the Battle of Cable Street which my mum and dad took part in to stop Moseley’s attacks on the Jewish East End communities in 1936.’

Paul Novak, general secretary of the TUC, said: ‘I’m here representing 47 unions and I am proud to be the grandson of migrant workers who came to Britain 86 years ago.’

Unison general secretary Andrea Egan said: ‘Today we are sending a clear message that we will not be divided.

‘Migrant workers make up our society. Our union brings us together, all religions and none, standing side-by-side against the bosses.

‘Finally, if this Labour government wants to defeat racism, stop copying the racists.

‘Home Secretary Mahmood and Labour are handing a gift to the far right by copying them.’

Amin Addy from Unison, said: ‘The fight for our public services goes hand in hand with the fight against war and racism and division.

‘Now we have to say we’re not having it anymore.’

Actress and Equity member Maxine Peake said: ‘I’m so proud to talk to you here today. You won’t bow down to this weak government, as communities are decimated and as heinous war crimes are committed in our name.

‘It’s hard as we’ve got genocidal maniacs running the world.

‘We need to have difficult conversations because this is how we will claim hearts and minds.

‘I’ve been accused of being a “lefty lovey” and I extend my eternal gratitude and love to you all.’

Eddie Dempsey, RMT general secretary, said: ‘54,000 RMT members were on strike in 2022 and 23 and Farage and Tice from Reform UK called for mass redundancies.

‘We have always been at our best in unity. It’s no surprise when one in four children are living in poverty.

‘We’ve got to get a world that lives in peace. We can get that when we act together as a class.’

• See photo gallery