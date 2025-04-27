Hundreds respond in London to Palestinian call for Global Action for Gaza

A VERY lively protest in response to the call from the Palestine Republic for a Global Day for Gaza to besiege US Embassies, the Community Camp4 Palestine and supporters held a rally of over 300 in front of the US Embassy, in south west London on Friday night.

Aisha Jung from the Community Camp4Palestine said: ‘There are efforts to create a literal hell on earth, and is being very intentionally sustained, by the people in this rotten fortress of imperialist, settler colonialist death and destruction in order to advance an ethno-supremacist agenda of annihilation of the Palestinian people by Zionist Israel.

‘Their interests converge – as Joe Biden confirmed back in the 80s, declaring as a senator that if Israel didn’t exist, the US would have to invent an Israel to protect US interests in the region.

‘Hell on earth c/o the organic link between Zionism and the Western colonial project that the Palestinian leader and intellectual Ghassan Kanafani spoke of before he was assassinated by Mossad in 1972.

‘Palestine is the flashpoint today for so many connecting struggles: And Kanafani clarified that the struggle for the liberation of Palestine is one of anti-imperialism and anti-colonialism.

‘In this hell, this livestreamed unrelenting holocaust of 565 days, up to 200,000 Palestinians have been massacred in ways so depraved as to be unfathomable to the vast majority of humanity.

‘It is the very same Western powers who drove and propagated the rules-based order after WWII, insisting on “never again” that now drag humanity back to its darkest days of settler colonial barbarism.

‘No-one and nowhere is safe in Gaza. All legal and moral norms have collapsed and lie in the estimated 50 million tonnes of blood-soaked rubble.

‘We will not allow it. We will resist with every fibre of our being – Community Camp4Palestine and allies besieging of US Embassies all over the world today, in response to the call from within Gaza, is testament to the growth, strength, commitment and unity of the global movement for Palestinian justice and freedom, which extends to all corners of the world and all areas of life – an unprecedented movement for the liberation of an indigenous population – and we will not stop.

‘Despite the best efforts of Western powers, their lapdog medias and subjugated Arab neighbours to eclipse and erase what is actually happening, we are in no doubt about exactly what is happening due to the extraordinary courage, resilience and resistance of the people of Palestine historically and Gaza today, who have livestreamed their annihilation for 565 days and counting.

‘Zionist Israel’s war crimes and crimes against humanity are imperialist, colonialist crimes.

‘Zionist Israel’s genocide is an imperialist, colonialist genocide, headed by the US, EU and UK – it is the so-called “leaders” of these imperialist death cults who are the literal criminals who must and will be held accountable, brought to justice and punished accordingly.’

Sam Weinstein from the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network said: ‘We support the Palestinian resistance on this 82nd anniversary of the Warsaw uprising.

‘There are 1,000 demonstrations taking place in Israel today and for the first time against the killing of Palestinian children, not just of Israelis.

‘The Zionists are splitting all over the place, even the board of deputies has sent a letter condemning the government.

‘In the US, synagogues have come out against Trump along with eleven million workers demonstrating against him and his Zionist projects and cutbacks last Saturday. Starmer has similar policies here.

‘Israel will fall, the Zionist project is on the way out.’

Speakers from the Global Women’s Strike spoke about the struggle to end apartheid in South Africa and said that on April 27th the traditional swim from the South Africa mainland to Robben Island will take place for Palestine.

Co-founder of Medical Aid for Palestinians and surgeon, Dr Swee Ang read out her letter to a doctor Suhaila at the recently bombed Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, saying: ‘My Dearest Suhaila, I find it difficult to find comfort for you all.

‘Empires rise and empires fall. When a people decides to stand up for their freedom no-one can stop them.

‘I have been with the Palestinians since 1982 and have the privilege and honour of working with you and your staff at al Ahli Hospital.

‘What is destroyed will be rebuilt.

‘The Palestinians are builders and rebuilders. The orchards will be replanted.’

She sent a message to the the Palestinian Red Crescent Society when fifteen medics were killed by Israeli forces, saying: ‘They are are all martyrs now, their courage louder than bombs and their love for their patients overflowing the whole world healing everyone they love.

‘We are here once again, to expose the role of the US and their allies in the mass murder of civilians in Gaza, in Palestine and the broader Middle East.’

Samira Yussuf from the Community Camp4Palestine said: ‘I want to start by listing a few facts: The US has engaged in nearly 400 military interventions since its foundation to this day.

The objectives of US foreign interventions have revolved around economic opportunity, fomenting regime change under the pretext of protecting and building democracies, and enforcing international law.

No other nation has used nuclear weapons to commit mass murder in the world’s history.

In the most recent months, ever since October 2023, the US and the UK have engaged in military attacks on Yemen. They have supported Israel’s attacks and land grabs in Syria and in Lebanon.

Israel has repeatedly applied the Dahya doctrine both in Gaza and in Lebanon. This doctrine calls for the maximum use of force and the deliberate targeting of civilians in the hope that civilians will turn against the resistance.

In February this year, the US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, met with Netanyahu and said: “We’re honoured to stand alongside you and stare down many of the same threats that you do, and under President Trump’s leadership, just like you, we are totally committed to achieving peace through strength.” It was during this meeting that a fresh load of US-made 2,000lb bombs were announced to be delivered to Israel.

The Lancet journal has reported that average life expectancy in Gaza has been shortened from 75.5 years in 2023 to 40.5 years by the end of 2024.

Israel has killed on average one child every hour in Gaza since October 2023.

Since Israel’s breach of the latest ceasefire, and for almost 2 months today, not a single can of food has made it through into Gaza. Starvation, is being weaponised again.

According to estimates by the United Nations and Healthcare Workers Watch, more than 1,000 health-care workers have been killed in Palestinian territories in the last 17 months

These are not acts of self-defence; they are acts of state terrorism!

Israel has destroyed the health system, left no university or school standing in Gaza. As a direct result of bombings and shootings, It has killed at least 64,000 people. It has deliberately caused the death of tens of thousands more from starvation and disease. It has deprived Gaza of drinking water and electricity, and everything else that can sustain life. If this is not genocide, what is?

The US have not hesitated for a single second to back Israel, financially, politically, diplomatically and morally. The US is openly supporting Israel’s attempts to ethnically cleanse Gaza and parts of the West Bank.

Our global ruling elite, led by the US, is still ignoring the advice, the rulings and even the arrest warrants issued by the very international law and international humanitarian law systems they created.

The exceptionalism with which Israel is being protected, is a symptom of Islamophobia, racism and fascism worldwide. This exceptionalism is not protecting Jewish people from antisemitism, but quite the contrary in fact. ‘We are here to say: Gazans and all Palestinians are not standing alone.

‘Our solidarity movement across the globe is expanding, it is becoming stronger and more united.

‘People are opening their eyes and they can see now how all our sufferings are interconnected.

‘We can see how the colonial and imperialist powers, our ruling elites, are doing everything they can to shut down our dissent.’

Other speakers included Celsabil from Muslim Engagement and Development, Shezana from CAGE and Karina from the Palestine Youth Movement.

Coloured flares were let off at the end of the rally and the crowd went to the CommunityCamp4Palestine across the road where food was provided along with a film show featuring John Pilger’s film ‘The War You Don’t See’.

• See editorial