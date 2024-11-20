Huge Polytechnic Uprising anniversary march on Sunday – General strike across Greece today!

Greek students, youth and workers delivered a significant blow to the Mitsotakis government, the US-NATO imperialists, EU and Israel on Sunday.

They staged a most militant march of over 40,000 in Athens on Sunday evening on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Polytechnic Uprising of November 1973 which led to the overthrow of the United States-backed military junta.

During the five hours-long march, from the Polytechnic to the US and to the Israeli Embassies in Athens, students and workers carrying large banners and Palestinian flags chanted anti-imperialist and anti-government slogans along with ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Solidarity to Palestine’, ‘End the genocide’.

The right wing government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a self-admitted ‘friend and collaborator’ of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, mobilised some 5,000 police in Athens, two helicopters and some drones, for the Polytechnic march.

Dozens of police buses were placed outside the Vouli (Greek Parliament), the EU Offices, the US Embassy and the Israeli Embassy all guarded by hundreds of armed riot police.

Some clashes between youth and riot police were reported from the city of Thessaloniki. Greek police announced that there had been 49 arrests but did not specify where these arrests occurred.

As the Athens march approached the heavily guarded US Embassy, students shouted ‘the US Embassy is the terrorists’ nest’, ‘NATO get out’, and ‘American imperialists killers of peoples’, ‘No Greek soldiers in NATO’s wars’, ‘No to NATO’s slaughterhouse’.

They also called for the overthrow of the Mitsotakis’ government chanting: ‘The people don’t want you – get your cops and go!’ and ‘No participation in genocide – down with New Democracy’ (the ruling party of Mitsotakis), ‘We can’t live on 400 euros’ and ‘Poverty, unemployment, oppression – Down with New Democracy’.

The tens of thousands then moved on to the Israeli embassy. As they passed by they shouted: ‘Kick Israeli embassy out’, ‘Boycott Israel’, ‘No ties with Israel’, ‘Down with Zionism and imperialism’, ‘Victory to Palestine’.

Students have now passed the baton of the mass fight against the government of poverty and oppression, against imperialism and Zionism, to the tens of thousands of workers who are taking part in a 24-hour General Strike called by the GSEE (Greek TUC) and the ADEDY (federation of public sector trades unions) demanding pay rises and national collective agreements for all workers today.

Greek workers know that the leaders of the GSEE and ADEDY – who have accepted privatisations and the EU-IMF-OECD-imposed Austerity Accords – have called just a protest strike and have no intention of organising a fight to get rid of the Mitsotakis government who have legislated against strikes, demonstrations and workers’ rights.

The movement by several trade unions strongly supported by young workers, opposed to the GSEE-ADEDY leaders, have the task of mobilising the working class and transforming the 24-hour strike into an Indefinite General Political Strike for the overthrow of the Mitsotakis junta and for the crushing of the Austerity Memoranda and so pave the way for a workers’ government.

Greek hospital doctors have announced their participation in the general 24-hour strike declared by Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY ) and General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) today, Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The doctors are advocating for the resolution of financial demands, the hiring of doctors on a full-time permanent basis, inclusion in heavy and hazardous occupational status and access to free healthcare services for all, among other things.

Specifically, the Federation of Hospital Doctors’ Associations of Greece justified their participation in the nationwide strike by pointing out that 49% of the country’s patients are unable to find a doctor, and 24% do not have access to necessary medical examinations.

They further, stress that public healthcare facilities have shrunk by 40% compared to 2009, with staff numbers having been reduced by half, while at the same time profits for private healthcare groups are soaring.

Hospital doctors, also express their opposition to labelling untrained medical school graduates who lack experience as ‘personal doctors’ instead of staffing Health Centres with mass hiring of permanent specialised doctors.

Furthermore, they express their opposition to the transferring of the country’s only public paediatric oncology unit, along with its infrastructure and staff, to the private, business-oriented entity ‘Marianna V. Vardinogianni – Elpida Oncology Hospital for Children’.

Hospital doctors also emphasise their concern regarding the downgrading of the Organ Transplant Unit at the ‘Evangelismos’ hospital in Athens, combined with the removal of transplant oversight responsibilities from the public hospitals of ‘Evangelismos’ and ‘Gennimatas’, entirely transferring them to the private Onassis Cardiac Surgery Centre.

Greece will largely come to a standstill today as the comprehensive strike will stop ferries to the islands, keep schools closed and severely disrupt public transport.

The protest is directed against the rising cost of living, precarious working conditions and inadequate protective measures for employees.

For island residents without an airport connection, the shutdown is equivalent to isolation, as the Panhellenic Seafarers‘ Union (PNO) will completely suspend ferry services.

Teachers’ and civil servants’ unions have also joined the strike, meaning that classrooms across the country will remain empty.

In addition, public transport is expected to be limited, which is likely to pose significant challenges for commuters and travellers.

About a month ago, ferries in Greece came to a standstill for several days, causing massive disruptions in the country.

Tourists and residents of islands without airport connections were particularly hard hit, being cut off from the outside world.

Some islands also experienced supply shortages.

The decision to hold the strike stems from a coordinated effort between ADEDY, representing public sector workers, and GSEE, the main private sector union.

ADEDY initially scheduled its strike for November 13 but moved it to align with GSEE’s planned action, creating a unified front across both sectors.

The Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) will also suspend ferry services nationwide for the day.

All categories of ships will remain docked from 00:01 to 24:00, further emphasising demands for labour rights and action against Greece’s growing housing crisis.

In Athens, public sector workers will gather at 13:00 at Klathmonos Square, with similar demonstrations planned in other cities.

Strikers are demanding:

Immediate wage increases and the reinstatement of 13th and 14th salaries;

Collective labour agreements and the abolition of regressive taxes and contributions;

Increased funding for healthcare, education, and public services, along with permanent hiring to address staff shortages;

The repeal of recent labour laws which undermine workers’ rights;

• Reverse the privatisation of public services.