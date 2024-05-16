Hezbollah Urges Unity Among Resistance Groups Until Final Victory Is Achieved!

The secretary General Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has underscored the significance of unity among resistance groups until achieving final victory in Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the largest anti-Israel operation by Palestinians in decades.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a meeting in Beirut on Wednesday as he received a leading delegation from Hamas, headed by Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Palestinian resistance movement’s Political Bureau, and Osama Hamdan, who represents Hamas in the Lebanese capital.

Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network said the two sides exchanged views after an extensive and in-depth assessment of the developments taking place in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied territories, also discussing the course of the recent ceasefire talks and the outcome of international political positions and pro-Palestine student movements across the world.

Nasrallah placed a premium on the ‘unity of positions and the continuation of making all political and popular field efforts in order to achieve the honourable goals sought by the al-Aqsa Storm, and to achieve the coming and promised victory, no matter the sacrifices’.

Nasrallah also praised and underlined the level of cooperation and solidarity existing between the various fronts and movements of the Axis of Resistance.

In a televised speech on Monday, the Hezbollah chief affirmed that the Lebanese resistance movement is continuing ‘quantitatively and qualitatively’ its anti-Israel operations in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip until the regime’s aggression stops.

Nasrallah said Israel is seeking to invade the southern Gazan city of Rafah, where nearly half a million have sought refuge from the regime’s brutal attacks on other parts of the territory, in an attempt to cover up its defeat in Gaza.

The occupying Israeli regime has repeatedly launched attacks on southern Lebanon since October 7, when it unleashed a genocidal war in Gaza that has claimed the lives of over 35,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Israel waged the devastating war on the Gaza Strip in October after Hamas launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime’s incessant crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

As a retaliatory measure for the Gaza war, Hezbollah has been carrying out almost daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions.

Yemen’s armed forces and Iraqi resistance groups have also launched various attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories in reprisal for the regime’s months-long war on Gaza.

Meanwhile, Iran has strongly condemned Australia’s sanctions against several Iranian senior officials, entities and companies allegedly over the country’s peaceful missile and drone programmes.

Australia’s sanctions against Iran came on Tuesday a month after Tehran launched missile and drone attacks on the Israeli regime to punish it for an airstrike that killed Iranian generals in a diplomatic mission in Syria.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani slammed the silence of Australia and its allies in the face of Israel’s violations of international law and its recent attack on the Iranian embassy premises in Syria.

Kan’ani said this silence proves the double-standard approach adopted by Australia and its allies to developments in West Asia.

He said that Australia and its partners remained silent ‘regarding the aggressive action and violation of international laws and human rights by the Zionist regime in attacking the diplomatic headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran’.

The spokesman said such an approach only encourages Israelis to further violate the rules of international law and commit more war crimes.

‘The double-standard approach of Australia and its partners in the selective selection of international norms, not only does not help to reduce instability in the region, but by keeping silent against the Zionist regime’s attack on diplomatic places, its provision of weapons in the brutal killing of the defenceless people of Gaza, the Israeli regime is violating international rules encourage more war crimes and lead the region to instability,’ Kan’ani said.

‘The main cause of tension and insecurity in the region is the occupation (Palestinian lands) and the criminal approach of the Zionist regime in killing the Palestinian people and the relentless support of the evil coalition, including Australia, to this regime,’ he said.

Kan’ani added that Iran reserves the right to take reciprocal action in response to Canberra’s latest sanctions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the European Union (EU) expanded its sanctions regime to target Iran’s missile capabilities.

The European Council, a body that defines the EU’s overall political direction and priorities, said in a Tuesday statement on its website that the sanctions regime on Iran had been expanded beyond current restrictions on the country’s drone production capabilities to also cover its missile programme.

Tehran has said that its mid-April military operation against Israel was a legitimate response to the Israeli regime’s attack on Iran’s consulate in Syria’s Damascus on April 1.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi says the murder of 15,000 children in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces spells the end of the Zionist regime.

Raeisi said on Tuesday that the blood of martyred Gaza children is so powerful that it would not only end the regime but also lead to an end to global injustices.

‘We do not doubt that the blood of 15,000 Palestinian children, which was shed on the ground, will end the lives of the Zionists and make the current world order just,’ he said.

The Iranian president was addressing the 5th International Congress of Imam Reza (AS) held in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.

He also praised the pro-Palestine protests on university campuses in the United States, expressing admiration for the thousands of American students who have courageously stood up for the truth.

The Iranian president said that the people of the world have understood that the current system ruling the world is not fair and must be changed.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) says children are starving to death in Gaza amid the Israeli regime’s devastating war on the besieged territory.

‘Who would have thought that universities in the West and East of the world would stand up to demand rights like this?’ he asked.

The lone purpose of all nations has become the defence of the oppressed people of Palestine and to protest against the oppressors.

‘Today, the world of humanity has realised that the Zionist regime is a cancerous tumour and this tumour must be destroyed so that not only the Middle East region but the world can achieve peace and security,’ Raeisi said.

Israel launched brutalities in Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has killed more than 35,170 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since that October day.

Palestinian children are one of the most vulnerable demographics affected by the US-Israeli genocide.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has inflicted immense suffering on innocent civilians, particularly children, whose lives have been shattered by airstrikes, displacement, and loss.