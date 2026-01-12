Hands off Venezuela! – Free Maduro!

A THOUSAND workers and youth demonstrated outside Downing Street on Saturday, 10th of January, in support of Venezuela and for the release of their president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cecilia Flores.

News Line spoke to the demonstrators. Chris, a Unite member, said: ‘I’m here against imperialism. I think US policy since the second world war has been to consistently challenge any system or country that is against US interests in the world. The unions should challenge this policy.’

Evie, a teacher and NEU member, said: ‘I’m here to stand against injustice. Firstly we had the rights of the Palestinians trampled on and now it’s Venezuela. We cannot stand for this and I will support strike action to free Palestine and Venezuela.’

The chairman opened the rally leading chants of ‘Venezuela isn’t yours! No wars no empire. Hey Trump you’re a liar kidnapping is a crime. Starmer where’s your spine? occupation is a crime!

She then introduced the first speaker Lindsay German of Stop the War coalition who said: ‘The war on Venezuela is a sign of the US empire in decline and out of control.

‘Starmer is appeasing Trump and UK imperialist interests are with the United States. Starmer has completely caved in and Britain will not defend Cuba. ICE murdered Renee Good in the US and the government in Britain is allowing hunger strikers for Palestine to die. Take the struggle into your trade unions.’

The next speaker was Steve Wright, leader of the Fire Brigades Union, who said: ‘As a trade unionist we must stand up to the bully Trump who is causing destruction throughout the world. The working class must stand up for Venezuela.

‘In Britain we see privatisation of the NHS and the taking of money from the fire and rescue service to pay for war. Solidarity with Venezuela.’

A message was read out from the Unison trade union which said that ‘Unison joins all trade unions to challenge Trump’s violating of international law. All US military threats must cease.’

The next speaker was Mariela Kohon, assistant director of strategy and delivery at the TUC, who told the crowd: ‘The TUC condemns the violation of Venezuela. We have joined our allies representing 200 million workers in trade unions. We echo Brazil, Columbia and other countries.

‘This is about controlling Venezuela’s oil resources. The future of Venezuela must be decided by the people of Venezuela and Cuba who have supported Columbia in its progressive government.

‘We are the sister organisations with progressive Latin American countries and we will continue to stand with our sisters and brothers in South America.’

A speaker from the Cuban solidarity campaign said: ‘There has been an embargo on Cuba for 66 years. Trump and Hegseth want to enforce regime change in Cuba. Trump is ratcheting up military spending which is to increase to 1.5 trillion dollars which is a massive amount.

‘He wants a new world order under US imperialism. We are calling for peace.’

A message was read out from the Venezuelan Ambassador (who is in Venezuela) who said: ‘It’s wonderful how much support against the unprecedented attack on Venezuela we have received. The Trump administration has perpetrated an attack causing substantial loss of life.

‘Maduro and Celia Floris sustained significant injuries when they were kidnapped. Maduro said “I was kidnapped I am innocent and still president of Venezuela”. Trump said he will do a second strike if the Venezuelan government “does not behave”.

‘Hundreds of thousands have marched and demonstrated against the United States throughout the world.

‘There have been huge demonstrations in the US, in 150 cities.

‘In every city in the whole world there have been demonstrations. Global trade unions stand against intervention.

‘I thank all trade unions, parliamentarians and individuals for their support. The Bolivarian revolution still stands and is preparing to resist.’

The rally joined in chants of Hands off Venezuela!

The next speaker was Sophie Bolt from CND: ‘The US is using a whole range of illegal actions. The UK government is totally complicit in this assault. The US aircraft flew from RAF Mildenhall to take the Russian tanker in the north Atlantic this week. A huge amount of US aircraft are now stationed at RAF Fairford possibly in preparation for the taking of Greenland.

‘Join our demonstration at RAF Fairford on Sunday, 18th January because there’s been a huge buildup of US military there.’

The next speaker was Simon Foster from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. He said: ‘International law died in Gaza. The Palestinian people know that international law does not apply to them. Join us on our national demonstration on 31st of January in London. Free Palestine! Free Maduro!’

A speaker from the Mexico solidarity campaign condemned Starmer for refusing to call for the release of President Maduro, and called for a boycott of the World Cup in the USA.

Ross Holden, speaking for the GMB union, addressing the rally said: ‘International laws were hard fought for by the trade unions after the second world war.

‘This government must denounce Trump’s war on Venezuela and condemn any threats against Cuba and Colombia.

‘Trump gets donations from Amazon in the US which is, at the same time, attacking trade unions.

‘The GMB reaffirms its opposition to imperialism and demand that the British government must oppose any military intervention abroad.

‘Hands off Venezuela, Hands off Cuba, Hands off our future!’

Apsama Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, said: ‘The US invasion of Venezuela is a violation of all international law, it’s the behaviour of a cowboy state.

‘Starmer’s refusal to condemn Trump is a cowardly, craven approach and does irreparable damage to democracy at home.

‘Cuba and Colombia are under threat and Greenland and is in Trump’s sights.’

Diane Abbott, Independent MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, said: ‘This is a serious issue.

‘In 1983 when Reagan invaded Grenada he was criticised by Thatcher, who was Prime Minister at the time, and now we have a Prime Minister who is afraid to criticise the abuse of international law.

‘Who is to say who will be next, no country or people are safe.’

General Secretary of the General Federation of Trades Unions, Gawain Little, said: ‘We condemn naked US imperialism and its illegal invasion of a sovereign country.

‘Not one word of condemnation from our spineless PM.

‘What is worse is the government has participated in an act of piracy in the seizure of a Russian tanker.’

Francisco Dominguez, national secretary of the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign, said: ‘Trump is threatening to bomb Venezuela again unless it hands over its oil.

‘He wants Venezuela to be a US colony.

‘He sent 150 aircraft, bombed four cities, mobilised 16,000 soldiers and assassinated 100 people, including 32 Cuban heroes.

‘The US is trying to sink a dagger into the heart of Latin America.

‘It is a war that has been going on for 65 years.

‘Our former President Hugo Chavez invested money in healthcare and services – unlike “civilised” countries like the UK.’