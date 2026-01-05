‘HANDS OFF VENEZUELA!’ – demand 7,000 Athens workers marching on the US Embassy

OVER 7,000 workers, students and youth marched to the US Embassy in Athens on Saturday evening with banners stating: ‘Solidarity with Venezuela’ and ‘Hands off Venezuela!’

Outside the embassy building, guarded by armed riot police squads and police buses, the demonstrators burned a USA flag.

The Greek Communist Party, leftist parties, trade unions and students’ associations participated in the march.

Demonstrators carried Venezuelan and Palestinian flags and shouted ‘solidarity with Venezuela’, ‘down with imperialism’ and ‘the US Embassy is the nest of terrorism’.

Protesters on the demonstration also condemned the Greek government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, an arch supporter of President Trump and Netanyahu.

In a post of X on Saturday evening, Mitsotakis wrote, ‘Nicholas Maduro presided over a brutal and repressive dictatorship that brought about unimaginable suffering on the Venezuelan people.

‘The end of his regime offers new hope for the country. This is not the time to comment on the legality of the recent actions.’

Mitsotakis’ post, with his description of Maduro and his disregard for international legality, has outraged the social-democratic PASOK and other parties in Greece.

Abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been taken to the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn in the south of New York City.

Demonstrators poured into streets across the US to denounce Washington’s military aggression against Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In the USA, from the West Coast to the East Coast, protesters gathered on to voice anger over what they described as an unlawful and reckless act of aggression that risks plunging the US into yet another war.

In Seattle, demonstrators assembled near the city’s waterfront. Many carried placards and joined call-and-response chants, saying the invasion violated both international norms and domestic law.

In Philadelphia, hundreds marched from City Hall to a US Armed Forces recruitment centre on Spring Garden Street, protesting against Washington’s actions toward Venezuela and the growing role of the military in foreign policy.

‘Congress needs to take back its power … They are supposed to represent the people.

‘We are the ones who are supposed to decide whether or not to go to war,’ said David Gibson, co-director of Peace, Justice, Sustainability NOW! and one of the protest organisers.

Outside the White House in Washington, demonstrators chanted ‘Viva, Viva, Venezuela’, while holding signs reading: ‘No War on Venezuela,’ ‘End US Imperialism,’ and ‘No Blood for Oil.’

Protesters said the assault exposed Washington’s true priorities and its continued willingness to use force to impose its will abroad.

In Illinois, a rally held under the banner ‘No War on Venezuela’ drew participants who said the attack violated the US Constitution, endangered American lives, and amounted to foreign interference driven by oil interests rather than democratic values.

Despite heavy rain, hundreds gathered in downtown Los Angeles, insisting their voices be heard as they condemned the overnight military action.

‘Naked imperialism’: Netizens condemn US for attacking Venezuela and kidnapping its leader.

In Chicago, demonstrators strongly denounced the US attacks on Venezuela and the kidnapping of a sovereign nation’s leader.

‘Whether it is Saddam Hussein in Iraq or the Taliban in Afghanistan, Panama, Libya, you name it … whenever the US attacks another country like this, it is the people of those countries who suffer the most,’ said Andy Thayer of the Chicago Committee Against War and Racism.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani blasted the administration of US President Donald Trump for waging a military aggression against Venezuela, saying the regime change attack constitutes an ‘act of war’ and a breach of international law.

Mamdani made the remarks in an X post on Saturday, saying Trump’s ‘blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home.’

‘Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,’ he added.

Also on Saturday, Mamdani said at a press conference that he had called Trump personally to object to the US military action in Venezuela.

‘I registered my opposition, I made it clear and we left it at that,’ he emphasised.

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a top ally-turned-critic of Trump who is resigning from Congress this week, took to Twitter to denounce the aggression against Venezuela.

She said that Americans are enraged as they are facing the increasing cost of living and learn about ‘scams and fraud of their tax dollars’ amid Washington’s ‘regime change’ efforts and its funding of ‘foreign wars’.

‘Americans’ disgust with our own government’s never-ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going,’ she added.

She also hit back at the US president’s claims that the attack on Venezuela helped counter drug-trafficking, saying 70 per cent of US drug overdose deaths were due to fentanyl that entered the country via Mexico.

Greene further pointed to the Trump-issued pardon of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez as an example of a contradiction of Trump’s policies.

Similarly, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rejected Trump’s assertion that the attack on Venezuela was about drug trafficking.

‘If it was, Trump wouldn’t have pardoned one of the largest narco traffickers in the world last month,’ she wrote on X, referencing the pardon of Hernandez, who was sentenced to decades in an American prison on drug trafficking charges. ‘It’s about oil and regime change.’

‘The bombing of Caracas, the abduction of President Maduro, the promise to seize and to capitalise Venezuela’s oil resources constitute naked, illegal acts of aggression contrary to US and international law,’ Dennis Kucinich, a former Democrat Congressman, who ran for US president in 2004 and 2008 and was Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, in 1977-1979.

‘Under this administration the, US government is evolving into a lawless, criminal enterprise.

‘Might does not make right. It only creates misery throughout the world,’ he said.

‘No region is safe. Peace talks are pretextual,’ he stressed.

‘Further complication is the likelihood of rogue or fifth column elements attempting decapitation strikes, such as that recently aimed at Valdai,’ he added, referring to Ukraine’s attempted drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official residence in the Novgorod Region overnight to December 29, 2025.