Hamas movement wounds 3 Israeli settlers in shooting operation! – ‘a natural response to the heinous Israeli massacre of Palestinians

THE Hamas Movement said on Tuesday that the heroic shooting operation, that took place east of Tulkarem that morning and led to the injury of three Israeli settlers, was a natural response to Israeli brutal crimes and massacres against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

In a statement, Hamas called on Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem to continue resistance operations in defence of the Palestinian people, land, and holy sites, urging resistance fighters to ‘carry out more heroic operations against Israeli occupation forces and fascist settlers to put an end to the Israeli terrorism.’

On Tuesday morning, three Israeli settlers were injured in a shooting attack near the town of Beit Lid, east of Tulkarem in the West Bank.

Israeli media reported a vehicle carrying settlers was targeted and three of them were wounded, noting that the resistance fighter managed to withdraw.

Israeli military reinforcements arrived at the site and were deployed around the entrance to Ramin village, east of Tulkarem city, before starting search operations for the resistance fighter who carried out the attack.

On Monday night through Tuesday morning the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) kidnapped a number of Palestinian citizens during raids in the West Bank.

According to local sources, the IOF kidnapped seven citizens during raids on homes in different areas of al-Khalil province.

In Tubas, the IOF raided several homes in the city and detained two fathers to pressure their wanted sons to turn themselves in, before releasing them later.

The IOF also caused major damage to multiple cars in Tayasir village as they were en route to Tubas City.

Israeli forces reportedly came under attack from local youths and armed resistance fighters in Tubas City and Tayasir village.

In Bethlehem, Israeli forces kidnapped a young man from his home in Abu Nujaym village.

The IOF also raided an exchange store in Bethlehem City and confiscated its contents after kidnapping its manager from the nearby village of Manshiya. The IOF released her later.

In Tulkarem, the IOF kidnapped two young men after ransacking their homes in Shuweika suburb.

In Jenin, resistance fighters opened fire at Israeli forces in Silat ad-Dhaher town and detonated explosive devices at their vehicles, while a resistance fighter threw a pipe bomb at the al-Jalamah checkpoint in eastern Jenin.

In Qalqilya, Israeli forces stormed the city and clashed with local youths, while resistance fighters showered them with bullets.

In Ramallah, Israeli soldiers kidnapped a young man after searching his home in Kafr Ni’ma town.

In Jericho, the IOF raided exchange stores in the city and put up notices on their doors accusing them of money laundering.

In Nablus, violent clashes broke out with local youths and resistance fighters after Israeli forces encircled a house in Balata refugee camp in the morning.

Local sources said that Israeli special forces infiltrated into Tirawiyah neighbourhood in Balata camp and surrounded a house amid intensive gunfire.

Later, military reinforcements stormed the camp after local youths and resistance fighters clashed with the infiltrating soldiers.

Resistance fighters also detonated an explosive device at IOF vehicles in Balata camp, while Israeli soldiers kidnapped three brothers before releasing two of them.

One young man suffered a bullet injury during the IOF campaign in the camp.

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that the Israeli occupation army committed two massacres in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, killing at least 49 citizens and injuring 69 others.

The Ministry added that the confirmed death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression, which started on October 7th last year, climbed to 38,713 dead and the number of the wounded surged to 89,166.

‘A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads as ambulance and civil defence crews have been prevented by Israeli occupation forces from approaching them,’ it added.

Since October 7th, 2023, the Israeli occupation army has launched a war on the Gaza Strip resulting in tens of thousands of dead, wounded and missing, in addition to the displacement of two million people and a massive destruction of homes and infrastructure, which has affected more than 70% of the buildings, amid a tight siege, a suffocating humanitarian crisis, and an unprecedented famine, especially in Gaza and northern Gaza.

At least 46 Palestinian citizens were killed and many others were injured in new Israeli massacres on Tuesday in southern and central Gaza.

Reports said 20 citizens, including children and women, were massacred and 26 others wounded in a new Israeli aerial attack near an area of tents housing displaced families close to the Jordanian Hospital in the al-Attar area of Khan Younis, south of Gaza.

A citizen identified as Jamal Abu Akar and his two granddaughters were also killed in an Israeli airstrike on their house in western Khan Younis.

In northern Gaza, another massacre happened when the Israeli army bombed a school sheltering displaced families in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp, killing 23 and injuring 73.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry said that hospitals are overwhelmed and doctors are exhausted, and calling for international medical delegations to be allowed into the war-torn coastal enclave.

France on Tuesday expressed outrage over Israeli occupation strikes on an UNRWA-run school-turned shelter and al-Maghazi refugee camp on July 14 and 15, according to the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

‘France is outraged by Israel’s strikes on July 14 and 15 on an UNRWA school and the Al-Maghazi refugee camp that shelters displaced people. The strikes of the last couple of days, which left nearly 100 dead, exacerbate the catastrophic civilian death toll in Gaza,’ the Ministry stated in a press statement.

‘France emphasises the need for Israel to abide by international humanitarian law,’ it added, while stressing that ‘Given the humanitarian emergency in Gaza, France reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire.’

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric has said that with each new evacuation directive, families in Gaza are being forced to make ‘impossible choices’.

Dujarric said in a press conference on Monday that ‘a team from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) took measures to support the displaced from northern Gaza to the south.’

He condemned the targeting of civilians, noting that ‘the attacks carried out in recent days have shown once again that nowhere is safe in Gaza.’

Amnesty International said: ‘The repeated Israeli evacuation orders in Gaza amount to illegal displacement, which is a war crime.’

It added: ‘Palestinian civilians are facing multiple waves of displacement’ due to the Israeli occupation’s aggression against the Gaza Strip that has been ongoing for more than nine months as well as frequent evacuation directives.

Since October 7th, the Israeli occupation army has been continuing its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with United States and European support, leading to the confirmed deaths of 38,664 people and the injury of 89,97 others, and the displacement of about 1.9 million people, according to United Nations data.