Guaido One was defeated and Guaido Two will be crushed! – says Venezuelan FM Yvan Gil

VENEZUELAN Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has rejected a European Union statement which calls for ‘further independent verification of the electoral records, if possible by an internationally reputed entity.’

Speaking of the previous right-wing attempt to overthrow an election result, Gil said: ‘The EU’s aggression with Guaidó One was defeated, that of Guaidó Two will also be crushed by popular dignity and its institutions.’

The Foreign Minister compared the actual global, political and media campaign to ignore the popular will of Venezuela that re-elected Nicolás Maduro as president with the orchestrated one by former National Assembly president Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed himself President of the Republic – with the support of the United States and the European Union.

He reminded the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, that: ‘This August 6th marks 200 years since the Battle of Junín, where the Liberation Army defeated the European imperialists, we are not a colony.’

Gil recommended Borrell gets his nose ‘out of Venezuela’, and called on him to ‘respect and be silent, because here is a people that won their independence with blood and fire.

‘His fascist protégés will never return.’

Gil also denounced the role that the US news agency Associated Press is trying to play, as part of the far-right-led campaign to ignore the official election results of Sunday July 28’s elections.

In a message posted on his X-Net account, the head of Venezuelan diplomacy described AP as an instrument to promote destabilisation in the region.

‘Now he assumes a bizarre role in the coup d’état: to be the “CNE” (National Electoral Council) validator of the biggest scam and hoax known in the political history of Venezuela. Clowns!’ the Foreign Relations headline wrote in reference to a media publication.

The Minister of Communication and Information, Freddy Ñañez, also criticised AP’s attitude, in its eagerness to take over the responsibilities of the National Electoral Council in the South American nation.

In this regard, he confirmed that this position responds to ‘the caricature of a country that the extreme right wants to sell where there is no sovereignty, institutions and laws’.

The day before these statements, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, had presented evidence of the fraud carried out by the extreme right which used forged minutes.

At a press conference held by President Nicolás Maduro in the Miraflores Palace, the member reported that the domain of the portal www.resultadospresidencialesvenezuela2024.com was rented one day before the elections. This explains the attitude of Edmundo González and his team in not recognising the bulletins issued by the CNE.

Rodríguez also announced the results of the review of data published on the website. After the analysis, they detected 9,468 records, without the machine operator’s signature or the members of tables or witnesses.

Meanwhile, President, Maduro led the commemorative activities for the 87th anniversary of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) last Sunday.

He congratulated the National Assembly on its confrontation with the recent coup attempt and assured that fascism will not seize power in the South American nation.

He emphasised that the Celebration of the 87th Anniversary of the Bolivarian National Guard takes place at the same time it faces a ‘cyber-fascist and criminal state coup d’état’ on the streets of Venezuela.

In addition, the Constitutional president, together with the Strategic Operational Command (CEO) and the heads of the various components of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB), held a meeting on the security of the Nation, in order to continue guaranteeing the ‘well-being and tranquility of the Homeland’.

The Head of State said the FANB has lived through a profound process of decolonisation and is an example in South America of the decolonisation of its structure, which makes it ‘independent, Venezuelan, and broken from the English manuals.’

‘It is vital for them to wound the Bolivarian National Armed Forces from within, divide them, demoralise them and demobilise them, because they continue to believe that the Venezuelan military is subordinate to the orders of the US empire,’ he said, again denouncing the campaign of cyber-harassment against Venezuela.

In this regard Maduro announced that he will redouble support to consolidate the Bolivarian National Guard component in all respects – in its operational capacity, its professionals and social welfare. Much more must be done to consolidate it, ‘because it has fundamental missions in union with our people’.

Through their social network accounts X, Maduro, as well as the minister for defence, Vladimir Padrino López, last Sunday, congratulated the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) on its 87th anniversary.

The military agency for the protection of the city was founded on August 4th, 1937 by the then presidency of Eleazar López Contreras.

President Maduro lamented the recent death of two GNB personnel, who were victims of the recent violent demonstrations generated by the extreme right.

The head of state assured ‘Our heroes and our heroines, much strength and all solidarity, be sure that there will be justice, let us continue to defeat violence, for peace and the sovereignty of the homeland.’

Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez said in X that ‘We commend your men and women who carry out the task of ensuring national peace, protection of the people and territorial defence of our homeland.’

Meanwhile, the Ministry of People’s Power for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace said in post on X: ‘Thanks to the work of officials of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), they seized in Caracas a shipment of 156 pieces of weapons of war, more than 6,000 calibres, that they were going to be used to generate violent actions against the people.’

During the procedure, military weapons were confiscated; six thousand 221 munitions of different calibres; a riot helmet; a laptop and two ballistic vests.

Last Friday, the Minister of the Interior, Remigio Ceballos, reported the arrest of two men who were transporting weapons and ammunition from the United States to create chaos in Venezuela.

‘We have seized a total of 218 parts and pieces of weapons of war, which would then be distributed to kill citizens,’ said Ceballos, quoted in an Instagram post from the Ministry of the Interior.

It also stated that 1,843 munitions, a revolver, van-type vehicles, water vehicles and an aircraft were seized ‘employed in order to destroy and create chaos in the Venezuelan people’.

Venezuelans took to the streets last Saturday throughout the country in a Great National March for Peace and in support of the people’s decision to elect Nicolás Maduro as president of the Republic and to celebrate the Day of the Venezuelan flag.

‘This beautiful flag represents the political, historical and cultural identity of our Republic, becoming a source of inspiration to preserve its indispensable condition of being free and sovereign,’ said the Commander-in-Chief of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), Elio Estrada.

During the celebration of Flag Day, from the National Pantheon, he stressed that ‘today we are inspired by the courage, commitment and momentum of those men and women who refused to be a colony of looting and immoral empires.

‘Venezuela is determined to make a republic that will support its moral heritage and values of freedom, equality, justice and international peace in the doctrine of our liberator Simón Bolívar.’

To Venezuelans it is essential to defend the Bolivarian Revolution on Flag Day.

The head of government of the Capital District, Nahum Fernández; together with the first vice-president of the United Socialist Party (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello; and the mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez; led Saturday’s great mobilisation for national peace in Caracas and to support the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Cabello said that, together with the Venezuelan people, they spontaneously unfold ‘every time the homeland calls us’. He also stated that the massive demonstration ‘exceeded the calculations we had, people came on their own’ and was a manifestation of support for the Bolivarian Revolution, and the results of the National Electoral Council (CNE) polls.

‘It is a message of peace, and a message to the world for the international community to recognise that President Maduro won the elections, said Cabello, who also reiterated that the United States will not be able to impose its fraud thanks to the Venezuelan people.’