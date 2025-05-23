The Community Camp4Palestine hosted a panel discussion on Wednesday evening on Zionism and US militarism.

The event was well attended on the site of the CC4P overlooking the river and opposite the US embassy.

Professor Haim Bresheeth, academic and author, spoke on the history of Zionism and called it the last colonial project and said the genocide in Gaza is the countdown to the end of Zionism.

It will be a struggle he said, like Algeria, Vietnam, Ireland. He called for a protection force in Gaza and the West Bank to protect the Palestinians.

Elina Xenophontos, Marxist and International law and economic globalisation specialist spoke of how the West needed Israel right now for a plethora of reasons, but primarily to maintain their hegemony and their domination in world affairs.

She reminded the audience to keep pushing and being organised, putting pressure and crack down on the political class.

Greg Stoker, US veteran and anti-imperialist activist said sanctions will eventually come, and once the first sanctions start it will be an avalanche and put the entire Zionist project into cascade failure.

He reminded the audience that once Israeli settlers become uncomfortable they will return to their imperial court.

He said a gag order was put on open source reporting once 500,000 Jewish settlers left Israel after October 2023.

He said the US will be holding a first time ever military parade on 14th June and the world has become less safe and the true face of capitalism is fascism and it is collapsing in on itself whilst desperately maintaining power.

The panel agreed that Gaza has become a litmus test, and up to now it has failed, but Gaza stands for the majority in the world, and we will not fail.

No one is free until Gaza is free.

Gaza has become a symbol of humanity and we are all Gazans.

No ceasefire but the end of Zionism, occupation, genocide, ethnic cleansing. This is the last mile of the road for Zionism.

As the evening sun dipped and the water birds returned down to the river the audience were invited to a warm meal before heading home, their spirits tempered for the struggle ahead.

Sudanese bin workers send greetings to Birmingham bin strikers

Khalid Sidahmed, from the MENA Solidarity editorial board in Sudan, addressed the striking Birmingham bin workers picket line picket line last week.

He linked the struggle in Birmingham to the global arms trade and imperialist wars, and highlighted how successive British governments have weaponised racism and austerity to divide and weaken the working class.

Despite the bloody war raging in Sudan between the country’s two major militias – the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces – bin workers in Sudan have sent a powerful message of solidarity to their counterparts in Birmingham, UK.

Solidarity Statement from Sudanese Workers to Bin Workers in Britain.

‘Greetings to you as you raise the banner of workers’ dignity in the face of repression and impoverishment.

‘We address you today on behalf of the bin workers in Sudan, who have fought their just battles in the streets and squares of our capital, Khartoum.

‘We send our militant greetings and full, unconditional solidarity with your legitimate strike against attempts to reduce wages and dismantle your gains under the guise of restructuring and hidden austerity.

‘We have followed with admiration your resilience in the face of the City Council’s attempts, under the Labour government, to abolish the role of “Waste Recycling and Collection Officer”— a decision your union, Unite the Union, rightly recognises as merely a step to cut wages and undermine working conditions.

‘We know very well that when the authorities fail to confront organised workers, they resort to their old tools: the police, defamation, oppressive laws, or even talk of military intervention to collect waste.

‘We have witnessed the same in Sudan, when the police were called to break our strikes, and we were replaced by private companies to break our unity — desperate attempts by the state to sow fear and division.

‘We know this kind of class war all too well: an undeclared war waged through hunger, arbitrary deductions, dismissals, and discrimination against women workers – denying them maternity and caregiving leave.

‘We have seen how the authorities strip us of our rights to contracts, insurance, and workplace safety, even as we clean the very streets through which the state boasts of its “civilised” image — built on our sweat and broken bodies.’

www.menasolidaritynetwork.com for news, updates and campaign resources. Twitter: @MENAsolidarity

‘We must also highlight how the ongoing war in Sudan has deepened the suffering of bin workers and worsened already dire conditions.

‘Many of them have lost contact, and their whereabouts and living conditions are unknown.

‘Fears are growing over their fate amid reports of brutal killings in areas that witnessed intense fighting.

‘The complete absence of information about them in the chaos and destruction makes their cause not only a labour demand,n but also a humanitarian and moral priority.

‘The solidarity between bin workers in the Global South and Global North is not just an emotional act — it is a necessary step in a shared struggle.

‘Austerity, racism, and union-busting are global policies aimed at weakening the power of the working class.

‘The fightback begins with organisation, coordination, consciousness, and the tearing down of artificial borders between workers here and there.

‘We stand with you, and we say: there is no going back. You are not alone. Your voices reach us.

‘Just as bin workers in Sudan – without an official union – organised their own committees by hand and seized their right to organise, we see you continuing on this path with resilience and awareness.

‘Long live your struggle.

‘Long live international solidarity.’