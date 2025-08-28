French workers strike against 44bn euro budget cuts!

FACED with the social emergency of PM Bayrou’s planned 44bn euros budget cuts, French trade unions have called a national strike on Wednesday 10th September.

Radio France employees were on strike on Tuesday, August 26th, Paris hospital workers will strike on September 1st, and energy workers will be on strike on Tuesday, September 2nd.

The CGT (General Confederation of Labour) is calling for everyone to mobilise.

Sophie Binet was the guest of BFMTV on Monday, August 25th calling for mobilisation.

She said: ‘What interests us is not the future of François Bayrou but our future as workers.’

Binet added: ‘We want a government that finally responds to the social emergency.

‘It is urgent to respond to the demands of the world of work:

Putting tax justice on the agenda,

Money for our public services,

Increase wages and pensions,

Repeal the pension reform,

Establish a moratorium on layoffs and organise industry conferences.

‘We call for all-out mobilisation.’

In a notice to members, the CGT published a round up of the Bayou budget’s impact on daily life.

It said: ‘Once again, the government has chosen to make workers, the precarious, young people, retirees, and the sick pay.

‘The CGT (General Confederation of Trade Unions) provides you with a simulator of the impact of the Bayrou budget measures on your daily life.

‘Some of the announcements were made without any real precision or impact studies.

‘The website stopbudgetbayrou.fr, set up by the inter-union, details the measures announced:

the removal of two public holidays,

cuts in public services,

the questioning of labour law,

yet another reform of unemployment insurance,

the freezing of social benefits and the freezing of salaries of civil servants and contract workers,

the de-indexation of retirement pensions,

the doubling of medical deductibles,

the questioning of the 5th week of paid leave …

‘However, given the seriousness of public deficits, there are solutions which include the highest incomes such as the contribution of companies:

companies which continue to receive 211 billion euros in public aid each year, without transparency or evaluation, and above all without making this aid conditional on the achievement of any objectives in terms of employment, quality of employment, or respect for social or environmental ambitions.

record dividends, especially in the event of layoffs or relocations,

tax justice regarding high incomes that escape any real contribution.

This summer, the inter-union launched the petition ‘Budget: Enough sacrifices for the world of work!’ which has already collected nearly 350,000 signatures.

Meanwhile, fellow union federation Force Ouvriere general secretary Frédéric Souillot, said his members are also striking on September 10th.

In an interview with News Tank RH, on Tuesday, August 26th, 2026, Souillot said: ‘I found François Bayrou’s press conference unreal compared to my morning meeting with the Minister of Labour.

‘We all understood that his budget is a budget of social violence.

‘It is a lie when he talks about social justice.

‘The bill is presented to the greatest number, that is to say, to the workers.

‘When he claims that the measures will only be discussed after the vote of confidence, he is deceiving us,’ declared Souillot.

‘Regarding the framework letter on unemployment insurance, I explained to the minister that this amounts to an aggravated version of the Attal decree.

‘I dispute the idea that there is a drift in the repayment of Unédic’s debt through the unemployment insurance agreement.’ Souillot added.

‘We signed a four-year agreement on 14/11/2024, which was approved by the government and implemented in April 2025.

‘There are still two articles to be implemented.

‘Therefore, asking us to return to the negotiating table under the pretext that circumstances have changed is unacceptable.

‘I informed the minister that we will file an appeal with the Council of State and the courts.’

The inter-union body revised its schedule following François Bayrou’s press conference.

Initially scheduled for September 1st, 2025, the meeting was brought forward to August 29th, 2025.

Asked what emerged from his interview with Astrid Panosyan-Bouvet, Minister of Labour and Employment, on August 25, 2025, regarding unemployment insurance reform and the 2026 budget, Souillot said: ‘During this meeting, we first discussed the issue of the guidance letters regarding public holidays and the framework letters regarding unemployment insurance.

‘I made it clear to the minister that Force Ouvrière would not participate in any negotiations aimed at calling into question the number of public holidays.

‘This is not only a sensitive issue for everyone, but also involves questioning the length of working hours.’

‘I have informed the minister that we will file an appeal with the Council of State and the courts.’

Souillot noted: ‘The minister challenged my point of view, stating that the situation was no worse than the Attal decree.

‘She wants the previous year’s agreement to continue to apply, but with the aim of negotiating a new agreement involving 2.5 euros billion in additional savings at the expense of job seekers, as well as a freeze on job seeker compensation.

‘Furthermore, a discussion on the termination of employment contracts, considered an amicable divorce, is being considered.

‘In my view, this makes the situation worse.

‘I therefore informed him that, while maintaining our respective positions, we plan to file an appeal with the courts.’

Commenting on PM Bayrou’s press conference, Souillot said: ‘In reality, the executive has already consulted all the social security boards to discuss doubling the deductibles from 50 to 100 euros, which was indeed a measure included in its budget.

‘Furthermore, regarding the waiting period criteria, the draft guidance document presented by the minister this morning provides that the first three days of waiting time would be covered by social security, while companies would cover the fourth to seventh days without social security intervention.

‘This would mean a seven-day waiting period in the event of sick leave.

‘It is unfair to hold a sick person responsible for their condition.

‘Therefore, this plan is an austerity plan. I call it that. And I am only talking about the broad outlines here.’

Asked about the trade unions’ national mobilisation on 10th September, the FO general secretary said: ‘We have an inter-union and we will decide on our actions within it.

‘This is why I filed a strike notice on July 28th, 2025, covering the period from September 1st to November 30th, 2025.

‘I also received a letter from Matignon yesterday confirming receipt of my strike notice.

‘I believe in the need for mobilisation, because the Lépine competition of bad ideas to save money at the expense of workers is not acceptable.’