French trade unions send greetings to Bangladesh workers!

‘In Bangladesh protesters impose their power!’ French trade union federation La CGT declared on Tuesday, as it congratulated and sent greetings to the nation’s workers and youth.

La CGT said: ‘In July, massive demonstrations began at the initiative of students and then reinforced by workers.

‘Thus, they succeeded in bringing down power and forcing the resignation of the Prime Minister. The government, stuck to its autocratic policy, preferred to resist the demands rather than listen to the demonstrators.

‘The protest thus took on an insurrectional scale and went beyond student spheres. The workers joined the protest.

‘In front of the mass of demonstrators, the Prime Minister resigned and fled to India.

‘The army has taken control of the country and a new government is expected to be formed soon.

‘Bangladesh is the global centre of low-cost textile and chemical production.

‘On April 24, 2013, despite warnings, an employer forced workers to return to a cracked building which collapsed on them, causing nearly 1,200 deaths and 2,500 victims, some of whom will remain disabled for life without pension or compensation at the level necessary for them to live with dignity.

‘Bangladesh’s rule has made the country one of the ten worst in the world when it comes to working conditions.

‘Corruption allows employers, acting on behalf of multinationals, to violate the few articles of law protecting workers.

‘Indecent salaries do not allow access to education, health and culture.

‘The NGWF, a trade union organisation close to the CGT bringing together 80% of textile workers, took part in this mass movement.

‘It suffered significant losses during the demonstrations: according to provisional figures, 4 officials and 11 union members were killed, more than 50 injured and more than 100 arrested.

‘The CGT sends its support to the people of Bangladesh as well as to the workers and union members of the NGWF.

‘It remains attentive to the evolution of the situation and demands that the principals of closed companies impose that during this period salaries be paid unconditionally.’

The French trade union federation also issued a statement on the 79th anniversary of the US nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, stating:

‘After 79 years, danger and trauma continues

‘79 years ago, a poisonous sky fell on the heads of the civilian population of Hiroshima, on August 6, 1945, then on that of Nagasaki on August 9.

‘Anticipating the end of the Second World War and the beginning of the Cold War, the United States, beyond all military necessity, decided to terrorise the world by attacking these two cities which were chosen to maximise the devastating effect and ostentatious use of this weapon, the consequences of which proved terrible.

‘On the occasion of this commemoration, the CGT remembers all its victims and its thoughts remain with them, their families and loved ones united in denouncing the war.

‘For 79 years, the Japanese and the international community have measured the effects of nuclear bombs: a direct effect atomising human beings, animals, plants and all human constructions; long-term effects inflicting indescribable suffering for decades with radiation on present and future living beings.

‘These bombs are still present on our planet and pose a threat to peace and humanity.

‘Today, 9 countries, including France, are in possession of a nuclear military arsenal.

‘Certain agreements providing for the reduction of these weapons have been abrogated by countries which consider that this weapon of mass destruction brings them security through the terror they inspire.

‘Enough is enough, 79 years of threats are not acceptable. This must stop immediately.

‘Since 1950, however, at the initiative of Irène and Frédéric Joliot-Curie during the Committee of the World Congress of Partisans of Peace, the Stockholm appeal proclaims “We demand the absolute ban on atomic weapons, a weapon of terror and mass extermination of populations …”. The CGT continues to repeat this call.

‘The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) entered into force on January 22, 2021 and to date none of the nine nuclear weapon countries have agreed to ratify it.

‘The CGT, an actor of peace since its creation, demands in particular the disappearance of this weapon and the ratification of the TIAN treaty by countries which have not yet done so.’

The trade union federation Force Ouvriere (FO) declared on Monday: ‘Elimination of 677 jobs at ExxonMobil: the draft agreement on the PSE does not follow FO.’

Two months after the opening of negotiations on the social plan aimed at 677 job cuts at the American oil company ExxonMobil, in Port-Jérôme-sur-Seine (Seine-Maritime), the last day of negotiations with the unions concluded, on July 25, on a draft agreement which does not satisfy FO, the majority.

On Thursday July 25, at the end of the seventh negotiation meeting on the draft job protection plan (PSE), targeting 677 job cuts in the chemicals branch of ExxonMobil in Port-Jérôme-sur-Seine Pierre-Antoine Auger, central FO union delegate, did not hide his disappointment and his anger.

He declared: ‘The level of support measures proposed by management is largely insufficient, given the importance of the global group’s net profits ($36 billion).

‘They will be amortised in seven months, if we consider ExxonMobil’s profits in France alone!

‘Although there have been very small “advances”, the whole remains far too far from our demands.

‘It is not commensurate with the damage suffered by the employees who will lose their jobs’, insisted the FO activist, also elected to the CSE (social and economic committee) on the Normandy site.

‘FO continues to demand zero forced departures (sackings),’ the union said.

‘If the French management says it wants a majority agreement, it has for the moment stopped the cursor well below the union demands.

‘Concretely, at the end of this seventh meeting, the envelope to support external reclassifications would amount, all cumulative compensation, to 35,000 euros for employees with three to five years of seniority, and to 42,000 euros, for those with five to ten years of seniority.

‘The duration of the proposed reclassification leave is one year.

‘The negotiations have been very difficult from the start. We are facing a wall,’ said Pierre-Antoine Auger.

‘Since the announcement of the PES project, several strikes and walkouts have taken place (and again on July 26).

‘In June, following two weeks of filter blockages in the industrial zone of Port-Jérôme, in Lillebonne and Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon, which prevented the entry and exit of products, management took legal action against two union representatives – including an FO coordinator.

‘These are methods of intimidation,’ commented the FO activist, for whom a red line has been crossed.

‘These two union representatives received a visit from a bailiff at their home! But the deliberations, delivered on July 1, proved them right,’ said the FO activist.

‘They represent their union, which itself represents the hundreds of employees dissatisfied with the ridiculously low proposals of this PES project.

‘The stand-off is not over, with the management of the French subsidiary conditioning certain measures (notably on volunteering or pre-volunteering bonuses) on the signing of a majority agreement,’ FO concludes.