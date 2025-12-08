Free the hunger strikers! – demands Bernadette Devlin-McAliskey

OVER 200 people stood in a minute’s silence for those who died in Palestinian and UK jails at the beginning of an Irish solidarity with 6 pro-Palestinian hunger strikers at a meeting in London last Friday evening.

The event at the NEU union’s Hamilton House, next to King’s Cross station was organised by PrisonersforPalestine and featured Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, Irish republican, former MP and political activist against colonialism and imperialism; Tommy Mc Kearney, Irish republican socialist, former political prisoner and participant of the 1980 Hunger Strike in Long Kesh political prison and Gary Donnelly, Independent republican councillor for Derry, former political prisoner and member of the ‘Raytheon 9’.

The first speaker was Ella Moulsdale, the best friend of hunger striker Qesser Zurah. Moulsdale said: ‘Two weeks ago a hunger striker was taken to hospital in a car.

‘When she got to the hospital there were no private rooms available. Everybody in the open ward gave her a cheer.

‘She explained about the hunger strike and all the cells they were being held in.

‘On the way out she cried: Free, free Palestine!

‘The prisoners are having their dignity taken when everything else has been stripped from them.’

Next speaker Shamima Alam, whose brother Kamran Ahmed is one of the hunger strikers, said: ‘We need to think about why they are in prison – it’s about Palestinian liberation.

‘We need to think what we are going to do, apart from those politicians.

‘The battle is underway – a Palestinian was shot dead yesterday.

‘We continue for the liberation of Palestine. Please support the hunger strikers.

‘The hunger strike could be the turning point to shut Elbit down. We are getting closer every time.

‘We want to make sure the hunger strikes won’t have to go on more than is necessary.’

Tommy McKearney asked the audience: ‘Why would I come from Ireland here?

‘Ireland was England’s first colony which saw many of the practices of the British empire.

‘At the end of WWI British soldiers were sent to Ireland, the Black and Tans, to crush the Irish uprising. Torture, murder – it’s the same in Palestine.

‘There is no peace, when you know about the Black and Tans, you can understand what’s happening.’

He added: ‘The hunger strikers are asking for the end of Israel’s genocide. People have demonstrated in Ireland for Palestine.

‘Contrary to the British legal system’s claim, there is no democracy.

‘We had the Diplock courts in Northern Ireland – there’s no defence against that. The hypocrisy is continuing in Britain.

‘Britain is supporting Israel. The hunger strike is for a free Palestinian state.

‘End the hostilities against Gaza. Establish a free Palestinian state!’

Derry councillor Gary Donnelly told the meeting: ‘We are among a number of people who care about Palestine.

‘We have seen hunger strikers beaten violently.

‘The hunger strike is a protest against Elbit manufacturing arms for Israel.

‘The hunger strikers have not been charged before jailing.

‘They’ve been arrested under counter-terrorism legislation.

‘Young people have been classed as terrorists. The English Parliament has banned Palestine Action.

‘Keir Starmer says Israel has the right to go to war on Palestinians.

‘We know what is going on and have passed a motion in Parliament opposing Palestine Action proscription.

‘People have given their freedom up, we have to do all we can to support them.’

The last speaker Bernadette Devlin-McAliskey addressed the meeting via videolink.

Appearing on a screen, she said: ‘I’m always happy to share a platform with those who stand for freedom.

‘The Israeli state is the most terrorist organisation.

‘Tonight, I bring solidarity with the prisoners and their families.

‘There is no excuse for the British government’s action.

‘There’s a sense in Europe that we’re all immune from what’s happening in America.

‘Trump has a mindset deeply embedded in developing conflict in every continent.

‘Trump and the (UK) Labour government are taking measures to preserve the state of Israel.

‘They want to take over Palestinian land. The Israeli government are guilty of terrorism.

‘They say the young should have no power – they kill young children.

‘Labour and Europe are weaponising against peaceful protesters. These are the plans for fascism.

‘Keir Starmer is out of control, causing young people to go on hunger strike.

‘In what is supposed to be a democratic country, people are in jail for protesting.

‘Starmer doesn’t have a conscience over the genocide in Gaza.

‘Capitalism is colonialism. I would urge people to look at every moment in what is happening.

‘It is required to speak up for the prisoners, here and in Palestine.

‘We have to raise the concern, tell everyone what’s happening, take it to the trade unions.

‘What is happening is terrorism by the government.

‘We have to be one people together to end state terrorism, end genocide in Palestine.

‘We need your help to free the hunger strikers.

‘Israel is a terrorist organisation, we need action from the British labour movement to pressure the Labour government.’