Free the Filton 24! demands 100,000-strong London march

The first speaker in Whitehall was Faris Amer of the Palestinian Forum in Britain, who said: ‘This government thinks when they clamp down on our rights that we will stop marching, but we won’t. Here, we are in our thousands upon thousands.

‘The point is that the Israelis will not stop unless we stop them.’

Apsana Begum MP for Poplar and Limehouse, said: ‘In Gaza there are flooded tents and starvation is the daily reality. The ongoing ban on UNRWA shows actual intent to maintain their genocide.

‘The starvation, torture, bullying and violence against women and girls follows the fact that the UK is in close collaboration with Israel.

‘The best way to secure the ceasefire is to stop the supply of UK weapons.

‘In 2026 we will not stop marching until there is a free Palestine.’

Clare Hinchcliffe from the Filton 24 campaign said: ‘My daughter was arrested for going into Elbit Systems and smashing up with a sledgehammer killer quadcop drones which were all packed up and ready for export to Israel.

‘There were dawn raids of 30 officers at a time. They have been imprisoned without charge and the trials of some have just begun.

‘The Starmer government’s priority is protecting Israel because its main arms supplier is Elbit Systems, which tests its weapons on Palestinians.

‘The government should shut Elbit down and stop arming Israel. Free the Filton 24!’

Shamina Amal, also from the Filton 24 campaign, and sister of hunger striker Kamran Ahmed said: ‘There are currently 32 in prison, some on hunger strike. The hunger strike started on 2nd November, the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration.

‘Their demands are clear – shut Elbit down; deproscribe Palestine Action; a right to a fair trial; immediate bail now; end the censorship.

‘We support our hunger strikers. Act now to prevent further deterioration in their health. Thank you. Continue to mobilise.’

Chris Nineham, from the Stop the War Coalition, said: ‘When you look at the wreckage of Gaza, never forget Keir Starmer saying “yes, Israel has the right”.

‘Supporters of Israel are utterly isolated in this country and Israel is hated on a world stage.’

Mariam Eslamdoust, TSSA general secretary. said: ‘With half of the Palestinians in Gaza sleeping in tents, they want us to forget their support for Israel. By banning our protests they want us to forget. But we will not forget. There must be trials of Netanyahu for genocide in The Hague.’

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Clapham and Brixton, said: ‘Every day Israel’s attacks continue – people are still being starved. The UK’s role hasn’t been peaceful. Britain continues to license armed exports to Israel and still collaborates with a state which is facing credible charges of genocide.

‘Refusal to suspend arms licences is complicity. The UK cannot call itself a champion of human rights. Calling out genocide is not adequate. The UK must stop enabling violence. Solidarity, with the Palestinian people is what will bring this to an end.’

Raghad Altikriti, from the Muslim Association of Britain, said: ‘So what does genocide look like? Whole families erased in a single strike. It looks like a population reduced not by accident.

‘What does genocide sound like? It sounds like drones in the sky. 355 bullets fired at Hind Rajab. It sounds like the absence of children’s laughter.

‘What does complicity look like? It looks like Palestinians killed while queuing for water. And the government charging octogenarians and pretending it’s business as usual.

‘And what does tomorrow look like? It looks like the resistance, courage, hope and justice. We will not be silenced by the police. Justice is non-negotiable, we must declare that what is happening is a genocide in plain sight.

‘Tomorrow will be a free, liberated Palestine from the river to the sea.’

Ismail Patel of Friends of Al-Aqsa, said: ‘Gaza needs our help now more than ever before. Trump’s Board of Peace is in reality an imperialist plan to take over Gaza.

‘The Trump plan erases Palestinian rights. End the Zionist racist collaboration. No to foreign occupation. We will not be silenced!’

Sinn Fein President and Leader of the Opposition in Ireland, Mary Lou McDonald, said: ‘We will never stop protesting against genocide. We send our solidarity to those on hunger strike and all families who have lost loved ones.

‘Ireland and the world stands with Gaza and Palestine. Illegal occupation devastates and is supported by governments that arm Israel, including Britain. This is a charge against those in power.

‘Ireland understands the reality of occupation. End occupation, apartheid. Full Palestinian self-determination.

‘To the people of Palestine. I say, we recognise your legitimate struggle for national liberation. Stop the occupation. To the people of Palestine I say with all my heart, Ireland is with you. The world is with you!’

Jerome Legavre, from the Independent Workers Party in France, said: ‘Thousands are demonstrating in Paris and throughout France and other countries.

‘Israel has continued bombing Gaza and it is now bombing Lebanon again. Shame on the British and French governments.

‘The French government is planning too send soldiers to Gaza. They are Netanyahu’s accomplices. Ceasefire, now! End the blockade! Stop arming Israel!’

Marc Botenga MEP, from the Workers Party of Belgium, said: ‘We will not allow them to get away with their genocide. We now see Palestinians being executed with their hands above their heads.

‘There are two Europes: The Europe that supports genocide and the Europe of liberation and an end to occupation.’

Actor Khalid Abdalla, made a special announcement, saying: ‘We organised the Together for Palestine concert in the London Arena in September and now we want the Lullaby Together for Palestine to be Christmas Number One.

‘It comes out on 12th December. We need to make it number one for Christmas.’

The song was played to loud cheers and applause, with Abdalla saying afterwards: ‘Buy it, don’t stream it.’

Halal Hanina, from Gaza, said: ‘Sara is a beautiful twenty-four-year-old. She’s a trained architect. She worked even while studying. On 25th December 2023, Israel bombed her home. She lost her family, she lost her hand and her leg.

‘There is the largest population of amputees in Gaza. Israel has killed around 400 since the ceasefire. Two million are still living in tents. They have now divided Gaza into two areas. The system itself is the problem. We have to dismantle the Israeli state.’

Peter Oborne journalist, said: ‘We are hear in the tradition of the Chartists. We are a country that stands up for justice and freedom. While they live in a world of twisted justice.

‘As a journalist I could not stand here today without paying tribute to the over 200 journalists who have been killed in Gaza, heroically reporting on the Gaza genocide.’

Billy Howle, actor, said: ‘I was fortunate to play a part in the film “Palestine 36”. We have to acknowledge the British complicity in the genocide. Even though it’s 100 years too late, it has to end now.’

Sophie Bolt of CND, said: ‘Israel is letting in less than half of the aid that is needed. We are all horrified at Trump’s vision for peace. It talks about demilitarising Gaza, but what about demilitarising Israel? This struggle shapes our entire future.’

Ben Jamal of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, was the final speaker, saying: ‘Today marks the International Day of Solidarity to Palestinian people.

‘The UN Security Council has passed a resolution that hands Gaza over to the US.

‘The resolution mandates an armed force to come into Gaza and report to Trump

‘This is a ceasefire that allows Israel to kill over 300 Palestinians since it was signed, all while Israel allows in less than half, the food and supply is required.

‘We have to support the ongoing resistance. Israel did not want to end its full-time attack on Gaza. We will march again in January.’