‘End all arms sales to Israel’ say Healthworkers4Palestine

‘FROM the River to the Sea Palestine will be Free!’, chanted over 50 protesters at an emergency demonstration outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday morning.

Organised by Healthworkers4Palestine, the protest demanded that the government end all arms sales to Israel and impose sanctions on Israel.

Dr Maysa Hawwash, a Canadian Palestinian and co-founder of Doctors Against Genocide told News Line: ‘The situation in Palestine is deteriorating with Netanyahu planning to annex Gaza saying 70 per cent is just the start.

‘The world is watching yet governments are criminalising protesters demanding rights for Palestine.’

Ams, a woman who was arrested at the Al Quds protest for holding a placard expressing support for Palestine Action, said: ‘Week after week more and more people are dying in Palestine.

‘This week alone I’ve seen shredded children, Israel dropping white phosphorous bombs on Lebanon, and destroying the 5,000-year-old city of Tyre.

‘We are demanding the government stop all Israeli weapons manufacturing operations in the UK.’

Another protester, Laila said: ‘The Israeli genocide is still happening. How do we stop it.

‘I’ve been saying we need a general strike, I have just been made redundant only last week.’

Sam Weinstein from the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network said: ‘The barbarism of the Israelis in Lebanon matches their barbarism in Gaza.

‘With US support they clearly intend to dominate the whole Middle East.

‘They don’t care how many children they kill in doing that.

‘Every bomb they drop is a nail in the coffin of Zionism and they will never be able to come back.

‘We will not forgive or forget.’

Taby from Healthworkers 4Palestine, addressing the rally, said: ‘The British government in allowing the use of British bases for the US-Israeli war on Iran is putting British lives at risk.

‘RAF spyplanes have been flying over Gaza. We demand accountability from Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.’