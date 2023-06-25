Empire Windrush II launches 75th anniversary celebration in Brixton!

Cresting through the paper waves and spraying water all over the toddlers and six year olds, teenagers and grannies the Empire Windrush (II), blew its deep throated hooter out over Railton Road, to squeals of delight and surprise.

As the hull of the Windrush began to trundle its way down Railton Road towards Brockwell Park, – the same Railton Road where in 1981 Brixton youth rose up against SUS – the crew in charge bore worried looks.

The huge float bucked and spit, but then rolled on down the road in glory, to a fantastic chorus of well wishers.

No one could could fail to recognise the arrival of the Windrush and the ‘spirit of the Caribbean’ which it brought, and which has done so much to liven the lives of the British people.

As woofers and tweeters brrrrrap, brrrrapted out a conga-beat-big-sound, Ray Mahabir summed it up for News Line: ‘Although the Windrush issues are not resolved, I am more about celebrating what we Caribbean people brought here when we came into Britain.

‘Carnival – is the main thing that came on the ship with us – the biggest art form brought to Britain.

‘And as a Trinidadian, I think it is an important cultural experience. A gift from the Caribbean people to the British people,’ he said.

Ray is the Director of Sunshine International Art, and creator and curator of the costumes and floats backing the Windrush procession as it snaked through Brixton.

HMT Empire Windrush landed in London from Jamaica on 22 June 1948. The decomissioned troop ship had 1,027 ‘arrivals’ and two stowaways, 802 of whom gave their address as ‘somewhere in the Caribbean’.

Between 1948-1971 a mass migration of workers, from many Caribbean countries arrived here to rebuild a war broken country. Many had served the British in their armed forces in the second imperialist war (WWII). They became known as the ‘Windrush Generation’.

Their first month was spent in rented lodgings, in the deep shelter underneath Clapham South Tube station before being sent to the site of the nearest labour exchange in Brixton.

Lambeth Council has funded a series of events to commemorate and honour the 75th anniversary throughout the month, with a focus on Windrush Day on June 22, 2023, to highlight the huge contribution to British life made by these workers and their descendants.

Like workers everywhere the Windrush folk, brought their music, their dancing, their hope, their laughter and humour … a cultural resistance to shield themselves from the harsh realities of British life for immigrants, with its class repression, with its ‘Divide and Rule’ motto, and racist ideological weapon.

Windrush brought the tropical islands’ peoples here to WORK! and work and work at the cheapest price and to produce more wealth for the wealthy.

They were greeted with bigots’ signs on rain-soaked windows:

NO DOGS,

NO BLACKS

NO IRISH … in that order.

If these ‘Caribbeans’ got sick mentally or physically they were deported straight from the hospital, and not even their crying families could get them back. The bitterness remains.

Now a new generation of ‘Born in Britain’ youths are uniting with the older generation workers, to see that the old racist order is dumped into the dustbin of history by uniting youth of all skins.

Lordes Ryan, young and bedecked in gorgeous costume said: ‘I am working with the Brixton Project, and I really admire what we do for the Windrush generation and the wider community.

‘I had no idea that there were even events going on for the community, so I am really happy to be participating in this procession.

‘I think more people should learn about the history of the Windrush. And, what happened to the people after they came!

‘The British government has to take responsibility but I don’t think that is going to happen for a while, I guess because then they would have to admit that they played a part in racism towards us – the injustice and discrimination.’

Nathan Langridge who co-built the Windrush float said: ‘I have been working with BOSI, the Bureau of Silly Ideas on Valentina Place. This is the stern of the Windrush for the 75th anniversary.

‘It was made to be flat-packed so that it can be used another year, but knowing Lambeth Council … We will see.

‘We built the float for the 75th anniversary when Britain brought people from the Caribbean islands and other Commonwealth countries to England to work. But they haven’t been treated fairly, or properly at all.’

Nathan added: ‘I didn’t really know much beforehand, but looking into it, the way our government is treating them is atrocious. It is so difficulty. They created a really hostile environment for them.

‘Even now, after an apology, saying, “Oh, oh well, we’ll give you recompense”. The British government makes it so, so difficult and when you get it … it’s nothing.’

Tracy Emmer leading her children in the pageant said: ‘It’s good to celebrate the Windrush story and to represent our Caribbean generation.

‘I’m from the Caribbean, so I want that legacy live on. The British government should have done much more to recognise our contribution and there needs to be redress some way.

‘We need to carry on addressing the issues of inequality and the abuse, because the Windrush story has gone on for so long.

‘Caribbeans who came to work and build up Britain, were sent home and any reparations made are a pittance, or none.’

The Brixton Project produced the procession with five connected themes.

Binky Taylor lead organiser for Brixton Project said: ‘The people of Lambeth and the community of Lambeth want to showcase and amplify the things that are most important to them. Windrush is a fundamental to this borough.

‘So we put together a community celebration and commemoration to our Caribbean people who have given so much. But of course these issues are not resolved today.’

Singing and laughing, the happy crowd danced down the road from Brockwell Park, to performances at Windrush Square in honour of the Caribbean people who have settled here in the UK – bringing their carnival spirit and boom box rhythms to the celebrations!