The Russian State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow is mounting an exhibition of artwork by Aisha Gaddafi, daughter of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, dedicated to her father’s memory.

Here is a review of the exhibition presented by kind permission of the State Museum.

The exhibition is promoted by the Russian Middle East Society

‘TODAY, I show these works for the first time to honour my father and my brother on the anniversary of their deaths,’ she said ahead of the opening.

‘I can tell you that these pictures are painted not with my hand, but with my heart.

‘My paintings reflect my voice, my memory and my thoughts.

‘I present them today to the anniversary of the death of my father and brother, so that this terrible crime was documented,’ she said.

Her painting reflects her family’s personal pain and tragedy, as well as a new vision of life after dramatic events that forever changed her life.

Aisha Gaddafi is a bright and multifaceted person, known to the general circles not only as a political, public and military figure, but also as a talented artist.

Aisha Gaddafi, 47, is the fifth child and only biological daughter of Muammar Gaddafi, former legendary Libyan leader, from 1969 until he was captured and killed in 2011 during the NATO-backed uprising that toppled him.

During her father’s reign, she played an active role in the life of the country, and was a Goodwill Ambassador to the UN.

She fled Libya during the uprising in 2011.

The family say her husband and two of her children were killed in NATO air strikes and bombings of the Gaddafi compound in Tripoli.

Igor Spivak, President of the Russian Middle East Society Foundation, said in an interview: ‘Aisha Gaddafi knows that people in Russia love her, love her father and want to see her art in Russia.

‘I knew Aisha Gaddafi had several notable exhibition projects in Asia and Europe.

‘Daughter of Libya’ opened in the main building of the Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow on October 18.

It includes dozens of her artworks, including a painting of a crowd hovering over the corpses of her father and her brother who was killed alongside him.

The painting shows members of the crowd using smartphones to snap pictures of the bodies.

People abroad have long been familiar with the work of the artist.

Her paintings, imbued with the spirit of Arab culture, reflect the modern realities of life in the Middle East and have already won recognition around the world.

Through the skillful integration of expressionism and symbolism, Aisha constructs complex narratives that transcend mere representation, inviting viewers to contemplate the deeper meanings embedded in her art.

Painting showing the symbol of Gaddafi brutally murdered by NATO forces

‘My paintings have no title or description, so you can interpret the images you see as your inner voice prompts you.

‘Perhaps, following the stroke of my brush, you will discover something that will make your heart beat faster,’ says the artist about her work.

According to the curators, Aisha’s work stands as a powerful testament to the strength of female creativity, challenging societal norms, and celebrating the diverse perspectives and experiences of women. It is based on a complex spiritual experience.

Using a wide arsenal of techniques, from collage and drawing to acrylic and oil painting, Aisha continually pushes artistic boundaries, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to innovation, and her quest to capture the multifaceted complexities of human life.

Each of her paintings is a window into the world of deep feelings and reflections, an invitation to dialogue about life, love and loss, a woman’s look at the imperfections of the modern world and the search for the amazing and beautiful, even in difficult and sometimes tragic experiences.

Aisha Gaddafi’s exhibition at the Museum of Oriental Art has become an important international event.

The project is organised with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Soviet Peace Foundation and the Russian Creative Union of Culture Workers.

During the private view of the paintings before the public exhibition opened, Aisha Gaddafi was awarded a diploma of the creative union of artists of Russia, and also received an offer to become a member of the Union, which she accepted, which indicates the recognition of her talent by the Russian creative community.

The ‘Daughter of Libya’ exhibition at the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow runs for six weeks.

Aisha Gaddafi is showing the full exhibition of her paintings in public for the first time.