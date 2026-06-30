China warns Japan against increased militarisation

CHINA has announced fresh export controls targeting dozens of Japanese companies, as Beijing steps up pressure on Tokyo over its growing military activities and tensions over Taiwan.

On Monday, China’s Ministry of Commerce placed 20 Japanese entities on an export control list, preventing them from obtaining dual-use items produced in China.

The restrictions affect several firms, including multiple divisions of Mitsubishi Corporation, and cover products that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

Another 20 Japanese entities were added to a watch list, placing future transactions involving Chinese dual-use goods under tighter supervision.

This watch list includes Mitsui E&S, as well as divisions of Fujitsu and Komatsu.

Chinese exporters dealing with the listed companies will now be required to obtain special licences and submit risk assessment reports before completing sales.

They must also provide written guarantees that exported products will not be used for military purposes.

The ministry described the measures as ‘entirely justified, reasonable and lawful’ and said they were aimed at deterring Japan’s pursuit of what Beijing called ‘new militarism’.

‘We hope Japan will recognise its mistakes, reverse its wrongful course, genuinely reflect on its past and return to the right track,’ the ministry said.

China has also warned Israel not to undermine the Iran-US memorandum, calling on all parties to support its implementation and future negotiations.

The latest restrictions come amid growing tensions between Beijing and Tokyo over regional security issues and Japan’s military expansion.

Relations have deteriorated since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested last year that Japan could intervene if China used military force against Taiwan.

Tokyo has also expanded its military posture by deploying longer-range missiles and easing restrictions on weapons exports.

On Monday, Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Force announced the deployment of a Type-12 missile launcher on the remote island of Minamitorishima.

The deployment extends Japan’s strike capabilities and would allow it to target parts of China’s coastline in the event of a military confrontation.

Referring to measures announced earlier this year, China’s Ministry of Commerce said Japan had failed to change course despite repeated warnings from Beijing.

‘Instead of reflecting on its past and correcting its course, Japan has continued down the wrong path’ by accelerating remilitarisation, deploying offensive weapons, and launching missiles, the ministry said.

China imposed similar restrictions on 40 Japanese companies in February and signalled that additional measures could follow if Tokyo continues expanding its military capabilities.

Meanwhile, North Korea has denounced an ongoing US-Japan joint war game, slamming Tokyo for using the ‘confusing’ global situation to ‘justify its transformation into a war nation.’

In an editorial published on Monday in the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang strongly criticised Japan’s Self-Defence Force for participating in the Resolute Dragon drill alongside US Marines.

The ongoing joint military drill between Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Forces and the United States Marine Corps on June 20 in Okinawa and Kyushu, major islands in southwestern Japan, ended yesterday (Tuesday).

The KCNA editorial said, with help from the American troops, the Japanese Self-Defence Force was sharpening its ‘invasion capability.’

It warned such moves would lead to insecurity and instability in the region.

‘Japan has aggravated the (security) situation in the region by deepening its military ties with the US.’

The editorial cited another joint US-Japan military war game codenamed Iron Fist, which had been held in February, as a similar move aimed to militarise the region.

It said that the long-range missiles test-fired in the ‘preemptive’ capacity for staging strikes on neighbouring countries during Japan’s first participation in a US-led multinational military drill in the Asia-Pacific region in April and May was evidence of a plot to militarise the region.

The KCNA editorial raised concern about Tokyo’s hawks taking advantage of the ‘confusing’ global situation today in order to ‘justify its transformation into a war nation’.

It warned Japan against such a move, reminding it of the ‘tragic end’ for countries which are in ‘reckless’ pursuit of militarisation.

During the 10-day joint Japan-US Resolute Dragon exercise, Japanese soldiers and US Marines employed live-fire drills during the island warfare exercises.

By integrating their fires, the Japanese and Americans rehearsed expeditionary advanced base operations.

Expeditionary advanced base operations train soldiers for seizing and holding islands and sinking enemy vessels.

A separate multinational joint military exercise with Japanese forces participating, codenamed Valiant Shield, led by the US Indo-Pacific Command, began on June 22 and will end on July 1st, 2026.

China also regards the joint US military drills with regional allies as an abortive attempt to maintain dwindling American hegemony.