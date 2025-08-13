Children in Gaza dying from hunger and relentless bombing say says UNRWA

DURING the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 100 civilians, as well as 513 people suffering from different injuries following Israeli attacks, according to Gaza’s health ministry on Tuesday morning.

Accordingly, a total of 10,078 people have been killed and 42,047 others have been injured since the Israeli occupation army resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, 2025.

The new fatalities increased the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, which started on 7th October, 2023, to 61,599 martyrs, including 1,838 aid seekers who were killed at or near US-backed distribution points, the health ministry said.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 154,088 people, including 13,409 aid seekers. The ministry also said that Gaza’s hospitals recorded five new fatalities in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the death toll from the famine to 227 victims, including 103 children.

Efforts are underway to recover the bodies of more martyrs who are still missing in different areas of the Gaza Strip. One of the dead is a six-year-old boy in Gaza who has died from malnutrition caused by Israel’s systematic starvation policy, part of a 22-month-long genocide that has devastated the besieged territory.

The Nasser Medical Complex said the child, identified as Jamal Fadi al-Najjar, succumbed to starvation and severe malnutrition on Tuesday. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported five deaths from hunger and malnutrition in the past 24 hours alone, including two children, raising the total number of such deaths to 227 — 103 of them are children.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that children in Gaza are dying not only from hunger, but also from relentless bombing, mass displacement, and the destruction of entire neighbourhoods, stressing that global inaction amounts to complicity and urged immediate steps to translate international statements into tangible aid and protection for civilians.

Khalil al-Dakran, spokesman for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, said more than half a million children under the age of five in Gaza are now at risk of death due to starvation and prolonged malnutrition.

Hospitals across the Gaza Strip continue to document deaths linked to the Israeli siege and starvation tactics. Since 2nd March, Israel has closed all crossings into Gaza, blocking humanitarian aid and pushing the enclave deeper into famine, even as hundreds of aid trucks remain stuck at border crossings.

The small quantities allowed in, health officials say, are nowhere near enough to meet the needs of the starving population. Meanwhile, The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission has revealed a systematic plan to transform multiple large colonial outposts around the Eli colony in the occupied West Bank, built on land in the villages of al-Sawiya, al-Lubban, and Qaryut, into large neighbourhoods affiliated with the colony.

The commission’s head, Minister Mu’ayyad Shaaban, said that the occupying state had recently approved several master plans aimed at implementing massive expansions in the Eli colony as part of lager strategy to separate the central West Bank from its northern part through a colonial bloc extending between the Shilo and Eli settlements and the surrounding outposts, in the area between the Ramallah and Nablus governorates.

Shaaban noted that last July, the occupying state submitted a master plan for the settlement, numbered (Yush/7/237), which aims to build 50 new settlement units on an area of 8.6 dunams. The plan will be located on fragmented areas of the land on which the settlement is located.

In the past few days, it approved two major plans, the first of which, numbered (Yush/5/237), covers an area of 638 dunams, with the aim of building 650 new settlement units to regularise a large settlement outpost east of Eli.

He added that in July, Israeli planning bodies reviewed 39 master plans – 34 for West Bank settlements and five for settlements inside Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries. Of these, 22 were approved and 12 were deposited, amounting to 4,492 approved settlement units and 1,095 pending units over 5,268 dunums two square miles of Palestinian land.

In occupied Jerusalem, the municipality approved one plan and deposited four others, totalling 260 pending units on 46 dunums, with no new units approved. Shaaban emphasised that the occupying state is continuing to impose facts on the ground on Palestinian soil, which will fragment the Palestinian territory and impose a system of isolated enclaves to eliminate the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

He emphasised that the serious violations committed by the occupying state on the ground not only violate the capabilities and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, but also further violate international community resolutions, UN resolutions, and declared legal positions.

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) demolished a home in the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, on Tuesday morning, pushing the total number of demolitions and demolition notices in the occupied West Bank to more than 1,100 since the start of 2025. Local sources said a military unit, backed by a bulldozer, raided Silwad and destroyed the home of resident Muhammad Izzat Subuh.

The operation followed military manoeuvers by the IOF late Monday in the villages of Abwein, Jaljulia, and Aroura, north of Ramallah. Data shows that in the first half of this year alone, the IOF demolished 588 Palestinian structures and issued demolition notices for another 556, in what rights groups say is part of a broader policy aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians and expanding settlements.

Israeli settlers have carried out nearly 1,400 attacks in the West Bank since January, killing at least seven Palestinians. Since the start of the Gaza genocide in October, the total number of Palestinians killed by settler violence in the West Bank has risen to 29.

In parallel, settlers have established 29 new settlement outposts this year, intensifying attacks particularly in villages near existing settlements.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has issued a briefing summarising the most prominent findings of legal teams’ visits to detainees in occupation prisons, which took place between the end of July 2025 and the beginning of August.

In a statement, the PPS reiterated that Israeli prison system continues to commit systemic crimes and violations against Palestinian detainees. The visits revealed that the vast majority of those interviewed suffering from health problems, some of which are chronic and serious.

The testimonies revealed the continued spread of diseases, particularly scabies, which has infected thousands of detainees over the past period, threatening an ongoing and worsening health catastrophe.

The Israeli prison administration, in a systematic and planned manner, imposes conditions aimed at depriving prisoners of their humanity and targeting their consciousness. It also causes chronic diseases that are difficult to treat later, and drives them to a state of physical and psychological exhaustion, which may lead to their death.

The PPS described the current situation inside imprisonment as revolving around three main categories of crimes: torture, starvation, and denial of medical treatment. Since the beginning of the genocide brutality nearly 76 detainees have died in jails, making this the bloodiest phase in the history of the Palestinian prisoner movement.

On the 49th anniversary of the Tel al-Zaatar refugee camp massacre in Beirut (August 12, 1976), the Hamas Movement has said that the Palestinian people’s steadfastness and great sacrifices are the shield that protects their resistance and their aspirations for liberation from the Israeli occupation.

Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday: ‘The residents of the Tel al-Zaatar camp wrote one of the most extraordinary chapters of heroism and sacrifice in defence of the national identity and the right of return, standing firm for months against subversive terrorist schemes aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause and extinguishing the resistance.

‘The heroic sacrifices of the camp’s residents have proved the justice of the Palestinian cause and revealed the scale of terrorism aimed at breaking their will and politically subjugating their camp.

‘Nevertheless, the camp remained steadfast and continued its resistance, etching an epic of courage and honour,’ Hamas added.

The statement drew a connection between the events at Tel al-Zaatar 49 years ago and the present-day situation in Gaza and the West Bank, where there are ‘Zionist violence, terrorism, brutality, and attempts to disarm the resistance and target the issue of the Palestinian refugees’.

Hamas expressed its belief that ‘the ongoing sacrifices would ultimately lead to the removal of the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state’.