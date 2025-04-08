By KYE GBANGBOLA

ACROSS this country there are families suffering from living in proximity to contaminated land and polluted water.

The suffering varies, from birth defects, as we saw in the award winning Netflix drama series ‘Toxic Town’, to miscarriages, low birth weight, cancers, tumours, respiratory issues, skin irritations, neurological deficiencies, infertility and cardio vascular disease.

It renders some homes and gardens too smelly and unbearable to stay in, homes can be unmortgageable, children can be doubled up in agony in nursery playgrounds as fumes from spontaneously combusting fires on landfills, drift across neighbourhoods.

The acclaimed programme ‘Britain’s Toxic Secret’ which was shown on BBC2 last week, now available on iPlayer features the fight for justice of the family of Zane Gbangbola and the struggle for Zane’s Law legislation.

The programme shows also cases, evidence, and public, experts, and political interest in ending abuses perpetrated on the public.

It states, authorities not considering the impact on human health is criminal.

The case of my son, Zane Gbangbola, is horrific! The killing of a child is horrific!

Zane was an innocent seven- year-old, killed in the brutal early hours of 8th February 2014, when his home was filled with the deadly toxic, invisible, odourless nerve agent Hydrogen Cyanide gas (HCN).

His mother, Nicole, found Zane collapsed, she screamed for help, as she tried to resuscitate her child, and dial 999, not knowing her own life was in mortal danger, she could collapse at any moment.

The HCN was detected by specialist HAZMAT, in a major incident, necessitating evacuating the area, and decontaminating more than 50 emergency workers.

A bridge over the River Thames at Chertsey, Surrey, was closed off, and the area evacuated for weeks.

Hydrogen Cyanide was the gas used to kill people in WWII gas chambers.

Zane’s father Kye was found in cardiac arrest, he didn’t recover, his flesh blistered and peeled off his head and back, and he was diagnosed paralysed due to Hydrogen Cyanide poisoning.

Kye and Nicole are ordinary people like you, living in an ordinary street, but unknown to them, the field next door with a lake, was secret landfill.

According to the BMJ (British Medical Journal) 80% of people in this country live within 2km of landfill.

Zane’s case is dubbed ‘The most toxic cover-up of them all’. It’s a scandal in plain sight, public authorities claim Zane’s father poisoned himself and the family with carbon monoxide (CO), but Freedom of Information requests, and expert reports revealed no CO was detected, and there was no CO source in Zane’s home.

The toxin present was very high levels of Hydrogen Cyanide.

Truth About Zane has mass union (TUC, FBU, CWU, NEU, Unison, Unite, NASUWT, HLN), and cross-party support, calling on the Government to grant Zane an Independent Panel Inquiry with full disclosure; this is how Hillsborough families, and Daniel Morgan, got the truth.

118,000 people have signed Zane’s petition, following Zane being featured as a burning injustice in a Labour Party Manifesto. Zane’s parents speak out knowing others in this country are in danger.

Following a mass movement of grass roots support, amongst local authorities across the country, they are calling for Zane’s Law.

Zane’s Law will protect Britain’s communities from injury, harm and irremediable death, and is scheduled for a Parliamentary Summit on June 11th it proposes:

1. Every local authority must keep a full, regularly updated Register of Land that may be contaminated within their boundary.

2. The Environment Agency must keep a full, public National Register of Contaminated Land to be regularly updated by information from local authorities.

3. The Registers of Land must be accessible and available for inspection by the general public. Relevant local authorities must fully inspect any land registered that may be contaminated and must fully remediate or enforce remediation of any land which poses harm to public safety, or which pollutes controlled waters.*

4. Relevant local authorities must be responsible for inspecting previously closed landfill sites and fully remediating them, or enforcing their remediation, when they pose a risk of significant harm to people or controlled waters.

5. The Government must take full responsibility for providing the necessary funds for local authorities to meet these new requirements, following the ‘polluter pays’ principle: to recover costs as appropriate where those responsible for the pollution can be identified.

* Controlled waters are groundwater or surface water intended for human consumption.

Spontaneously, a coalition of over 20 landfill and polluted water campaigns have come together calling for the need to protect against totally preventable harms now and in the future.

Some of these abuses involve public authorities meant to protect the public, being enablers, and in some cases, local authorities are the cause of the harms as found for Corby Council in the Netflix drama series, ‘Toxic Town’.

A child is featured, where lead leached from contaminated land into her garden, contaminants poisoned her as she played in the soil rendering her non verbal, poor mobility, and presenting as severely autistic. Her family stopped garden play, soil ingestion and dermal contact, and she totally recovered.

Dr Ian Mudway, from Imperial College London, says the global burden of elevated lead exposure causes 0.5 to one million deaths a year.

Addressing Clean Air; as we see with the campaign for Ella Kissi Debrah, Clean Water; Feargal Sharkey’s campaign, and the third leg of the stool is ‘What Lies Beneath our Feet’ in the ground, the toxic legacy, emanating from industrialisation;

Harm from landfill is totally preventable; the Environmental Protection Act requires sites that are a ‘risk to health’ to be prioritised. We should listen to people harmed, and through enforceable law; Zane’s Law, requires the hazards to be investigated, the data collected, proper evaluation, and action taken to protect them.

This approach is achieved in progressive countries, and it is endorsed by United Nations resolutions.

Laws should not allow people to be killed and harmed, placing profit before people is criminal, and perpetrators must be held to account.

Zane’s Law incorporates the Polluter Pays principle, reducing the cost burden on the Environment Agency; ensuring the community harmed, and the wider public are not burdened with costs of remediation, where this may be required, and those harmed, are remedied accountably by the perpetrator.

Until we have Zane’s Law families are left at risk! These risks are morally repugnant, reprehensible, and criminal.

Sir Thomas Bingham said: ‘Foul play, abuse, and inhumanity has no place in law’.

Abusive scandals against ordinary people, Post Office, Grenfell, Stephen Lawrence, Infected Blood, Daniel Morgan, Nuclear Veterans, Zane, must end.

The public are awake to the patronising disposition of unaccountable power, and see the need to position laws that protect us all, we owe this to the dead, injured, survivors, and their families.

We must start to rebuild public trust in our public authorities.

If you believe little children should not go to bed at night and be poisoned in their sleep, join us in a short Zoom call on Workers Memorial Day 28th April 2025 at 6pm to 6.20pm.

Daniel Kebede, General Secretary of the NEU, brings Britain’s Andy Burnham, Mayor of Manchester, together with Zane’s Parents on a day we honour the dead, and fight for the living. You can register at https://neu-org-uk.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jxzFToKYRKmhq94RPlMrqA#/registration.

Do feel free to share. Lives are at risk if we don’t get off our backsides and act.

‘Britain’s Toxic Secret’, makes clear, the protection of our communities, and the environment is urgent. Zane’s parents say ‘the hardest part is missing our little boy, then, worrying whether the government even care about people and children harmed by toxic landfill.’