Biden and Blinken ‘green-lighted’ Israeli escalation since truce!

US President Joe Biden’s deputy, Kamala Harris, speaking in Dubai on Saturday during her West Asia tour, said many innocent Palestinians have been killed in the besieged Gaza Strip since October 7th, but hastened to add that the Israeli regime has a ‘right to defend’ itself.

And US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, addressing the Reagan National Defence Forum in Simi Valley, California on Saturday, said Israel has a ‘moral responsibility’ to protect Palestinian civilians – while swiftly giving the regime a free license to kill those fighting the illegal racist occupation.

Biden himself, although he doesn’t know what he says, has also minced no words in recent weeks to project himself as the most Zionist American president ever, batting for the child-murdering regime.

He has greenlighted the move to lift all restrictions on the Israeli regime’s access to US weapons stockpiles. A report in the Wall Street Journal on Saturday confirmed that Washington has delivered ‘bunker buster’ bombs and an array of other lethal munitions to the Tel Aviv regime for use against Palestinians.

Biden’s envoy for West Asia, David Satterfield, last week came up with the idea of a ‘deconfliction mechanism’ for the besieged territory, which, he said, would allow the regime to distinguish between United Nations aid workers and other Palestinians – basically saying that only UN officials have the right to survive.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking on Friday during his whirlwind trip to Tel Aviv, reaffirmed Washington’s support for the Israeli regime’s so-called ‘right to self-defence’, and urged it to avoid ‘massive’ civilian losses in southern Gaza.

He said the ‘massive loss of civilian life and displacement of the scale’ seen in northern Gaza should not be repeated in southern Gaza, suggesting that the murderous campaign in Gaza can continue.

As the chorus for an end to the Israeli regime’s genocidal campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip grows louder, it is becoming increasingly clear who the real protagonist is – the United States.

While the United States and the Israeli regime have always been open about their intimate relationship, Biden and his administration have gone a step ahead – militarily, politically and strategically.

After the temporary truce expired last Friday and the Israeli regime resumed its indiscriminate bombings, the Hamas resistance movement categorically stated who was to blame for the deteriorating situation in the Strip, where the humanitarian crisis is rapidly worsening.

‘The US administration and President Biden bear full responsibility for the continuation of Zionist war crimes in the Gaza Strip, after their absolute support for it, and the green light they once again granted following the visit of their Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to the entity,’ it said in a statement.

The resumption of the aggression came just a day after Blinken visited the occupied territories.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine also held the US government and Biden ‘fully responsible for the renewed Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip.’

By now, it has become increasingly clear that the real protagonist in this play is the United States, which is bent on eliminating the Palestinian resistance and displacing Palestinians – but to no avail.

It was obvious back in October after Washington – and some of its vassal states – opposed a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly that called for the humanitarian truce in Gaza.

The US hesitancy to retaliate as its illegal military bases in Iraq and Syria reel under attacks is firstly embarrassing for Washington and secondly a precursor to the full withdrawal of American forces from Iraq in the not-so-distant future.

By opposing the truce at that time, Americans essentially facilitated the regime’s gruesome attacks on densely populated residential areas, refugee camps, hospitals, schools and other civilian facilities.

On the eve of Biden’s visit to Tel Aviv in late October, an Israeli warplane pounded a hospital in northern Gaza, which killed more than 500 people, most of them children and women.

Instead of condemning the genocidal act, the Zionist-American president played the ‘devil’s advocate’.

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has repeatedly asserted in his speeches in recent weeks that the real mastermind of the carnage in Gaza is the United States.

‘Actually, it is the US that is somehow managing the crime that is being committed in Gaza. The US is the one that is managing things’ Khamenei stated in October.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have also repeatedly reminded the international community of America’s direct complicity in what’s unfolding in Gaza.

‘The aid from the United States to the Zionist regime is encouraging them to kill and commit cruel acts of neglect against the Palestinian people,’ Raisi said at a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani last month.

The fact that Iraqi resistance groups have intensified their operations against US military bases in the region in recent weeks is because the liberation of Palestine begins with the expulsion of US forces.

The illegitimate regime in Tel Aviv cannot survive without the life support provided by the US and its aggression on Gaza cannot be sustained if Americans pull the plug.

At least 700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the latest round of Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

The relentless Israeli bombardment has destroyed numerous homes, buildings, residential apartments, and both public and private properties.

The Israeli military bombarded the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza with missile shells, killing over 100 Palestinians.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Sunday that at least 400 people were killed in attacks on Shujaiya neighbourhood and Jabaliya refugee camp.

Several civilians were killed and others injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building in the al-Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City.

Many people also lost their lives when a house was targeted by Israeli warplanes in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza

Israel has also been continuing its attacks on the eastern areas of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

The latest Israeli attacks targeted a house in the al-Junainah area in Rafah, in southern Gaza, leaving several dead.

The Israeli military further bombed a house in the Nadim area of the Al-Zeitoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza City. Airstrikes were also reported in the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Many civilians are reportedly still trapped under the rubble. Continuous explosions are heard in northern areas of Gaza as well.

The death toll in the besieged territory since October 7th is now over 16,000. Most of the victims are women and children.

The Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli forces have deliberately targeted 130 health facilities and put 20 hospitals out of service.

As the total siege imposed by Israel on the already blockaded territory continues, food is running out, and bread is becoming more difficult to get with each passing day.

Since October 7th, bakeries across the Gaza Strip have been one of the targets of Israeli attacks. Dozens of bakeries have been either bombed or have gone out of service due to lack of fuel.

A senior member of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has held the Tel Aviv regime fully responsible for the failure to extend the week-old truce which collapsed on Friday.

‘Claims that Hamas violated the terms of the truce deal are intended to justify the resumption of the genocidal war against civilians in the Gaza Strip,’ Ezzat al-Resheq, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, said on Saturday.