Banning UNRWA will impact services to 30,000 in Jerusalem

Workers at the main United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) clinic in the Old City of Jerusalem, known as ‘Zawiyat Al-Hind’ near Bab Al-Sahira, say that the Israeli decision to ban the agency will directly impact medical and pharmaceutical services provided to over 30,000 refugees in Jerusalem.

One of the nurses said that she and her 16 colleagues – doctors, nurses, and other staff – were verbally informed by UNRWA about the Israeli decision and told to get ready to leave their jobs immediately as the deadline for the enforcement of the ban took effect on Thursday, 30/1/2025.

Regarding the future of the medical staff, the nurse, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she expects they would be reassigned to other UNRWA institutions in the West Bank, either in Ramallah or in Al-Eizariya, east of Jerusalem.

Deadline for the UNRWA ban

Thursday, January 30, 2025, marked the end of the deadline set by the Israeli occupation before the UNRWA ban officially takes effect in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem.

This move will deprive tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees of essential services such as education and healthcare, particularly with the closure of UNRWA’s offices in occupied Jerusalem.

Last Tuesday, Israeli authorities gave UNRWA 48 hours to vacate its facilities in Jerusalem and cease operations.

This decision follows an ongoing Israeli campaign against the agency that intensified last year, based on unproven allegations that some UNRWA employees participated in the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation on October 7th, 2023.

On October 28, 2024, the Israeli Knesset passed a law terminating UNRWA’s legal presence in Israel, to take effect on January 30, 2025.

Under this law, all UNRWA activities were to be halted within what Israel defined as its ‘sovereign territory,’ Israeli officials are prohibited from engaging with UNRWA staff, and all cooperation or communication with the agency or any representatives on its behalf was to be terminated.

In April 2024, an independent review led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, commissioned by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, concluded that UNRWA operates in a neutral manner.

Collapse of essential services

On Thursday, UNRWA spokesperson Jonathan Fowler warned that the cessation of UNRWA operations in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, would lead to the collapse of essential services relied upon by thousands of Palestinian refugees, including patients and students.

He stressed that the lack of viable alternatives makes shutting down UNRWA a humanitarian disaster that will worsen refugees’ suffering.

Fowler also noted that the UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem is protected under the 1946 Convention on Diplomatic Premises.

He dismissed Israeli media reports about plans to build homes and commercial stores on the site as an attempt to expand Israeli settlements.

Fowler emphasised that under international law, East Jerusalem is considered occupied territory, and he referenced a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last year stating that no party should take actions that reinforce the occupation.

He also revealed that Israeli authorities have shortened the visas of international UNRWA employees, making them valid only until January 29 – essentially expelling them.

‘We were forced to leave. I just arrived in Jordan. The international staff at UNRWA’s headquarters were relocated so that we could continue our work, but we have no clear vision of the future of our operations,’ Fowler said.

Local UNRWA staff, who make up the majority of employees, were instructed not to go to the compound due to security risks, especially as Israeli settler groups announced protests outside UNRWA’s Jerusalem headquarters.

Security risks and compliance with Israeli orders

When asked why UNRWA is complying with Israeli orders despite East Jerusalem being occupied territory, Fowler explained: ‘Anyone working for the United Nations needs a visa from the host country. We are not acting illegally – even if it means complying under duress. We had no other choice.’

He also described the security threats UNRWA staff faced at the compound: ‘Last year, we experienced arson attacks, violent protests outside our compound, and regular stone-throwing incidents. I personally was targeted. As we tried to put out fires with extinguishers, protesters hurled bottles and stones at us.’

Fowler reiterated that the UNRWA compound is legally protected under the 1946 diplomatic agreements.

However, he noted that some Israeli entities and media outlets are falsely claiming that UNRWA doesn’t have a valid lease for the site and are promoting settlement plans for its redevelopment.

Uncertain future

Regarding the impact of the Israeli decision on UNRWA operations, Fowler admitted: ‘We wish we knew.

‘Unfortunately, we have no clear vision of how this will unfold. It’s like a nightmare. It’s bizarre that a UN member state is unilaterally revoking the mandate of a UN agency that was authorised by the General Assembly to provide essential services to Palestinian refugees.’

He explained that the two Israeli laws which took effect on January 30 ban UNRWA’s operations in East Jerusalem, claim Israeli sovereignty over the area, and prohibit any communication between UNRWA officials and Israeli authorities.

Fowler raised pressing concerns: ‘Does this mean our schools in the West Bank will shut down? Will our clinics close? Can our staff continue their work? Will we be able to restock medical supplies? There’s a real danger that these measures could completely paralyse our operations.’

He affirmed UNRWA’s commitment to continuing its services but acknowledged that the practical consequences of the ban and the uncertainty surrounding it will significantly impact their work.

UNRWA’s status in Gaza

Regarding Gaza, Fowler explained that UNRWA still maintains an international presence there despite major restrictions on staff movement.

‘Before the war, we had 13,000 employees in Gaza, most of whom worked in education. Formal education has now stopped, but about 5,000 staff members continue working in logistics, storage, and aid distribution. Over half of Gaza’s humanitarian supplies depend on UNRWA.’

During the ceasefire, UNRWA played a key role in distributing aid. ‘In just the first three days of the truce, we provided food for a million people and blankets for the majority of residents.’

Fowler concluded by emphasising the dangers UNRWA staff face, revealing that over 270 employees have been killed since the war began – an unprecedented figure in UN history.

UNRWA’s presence in Jerusalem

The Israeli ban mainly targets UNRWA’s operations in occupied Jerusalem, where the agency runs health and education centres, including seven schools and a university-level training institute.

These facilities serve over 110,000 Palestinian refugees, primarily in Shuafat refugee camp, the Old City, and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The ban will severely affect healthcare services provided by UNRWA in Jerusalem, which serve more than 30,000 refugees.

In education, the closure of UNRWA institutions will have grave consequences for thousands of students in Shuafat, Silwan, and the Qalandia vocational training centre, forcing them into schools run by the Israeli municipality.

The removal of UNRWA will strengthen Israeli control over education in Jerusalem, particularly municipal schools, which already enroll over 65,000 students out of the 110,000 currently studying in UNRWA, Palestinian Ministry of Education, and private institutions.

Political and operational ramifications

Sami Mshasha, an expert on UNRWA affairs, noted that shutting down its Jerusalem headquarters carries symbolic, political, and operational implications, as the agency’s West Bank operations are coordinated from the city.

He explained that Israel’s political objective is to deny the presence of Palestinian refugees in Jerusalem and reinforce its claim that the city is its ‘unified capital’.

Mshasha warned that the ban is a stepping stone toward dismantling UNRWA services in the West Bank, altogether, impacting tens of thousands of refugees who rely on its healthcare, education, and humanitarian assistance.

The greatest concern, he stressed, is that without UNRWA schools, students may be forced into Israeli-run institutions, exposing them to Israeli curricula that undermine Palestinian national identity and increase Israeli influence over all aspects of life.

Moreover, the agency’s inability to import humanitarian supplies through Israeli ports will critically hinder its ability to support refugees, particularly the poorest.