Ayatollah Khamenei praises Raeisi legacy and wishes success to new president Pezeshkian

LEADER of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has praised the outgoing administration of the late President Ebrahim Raeisi as ‘the government of endeavour, hope and hard work’.

He told a meeting with members of the outgoing administration in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday: ‘Among the prominent features of Raeisi’s administration was its public service, something which must be set as a role model for all authorities.’

Khamenei went on to note that the late Iranian president, who lost his life in a helicopter crash on May 19 along with his companions in Iran’s northwestern province of East Azarbaijan, was resolute in serving all walks of the nation and fighting off racketeering.

He espoused very firm beliefs in the potential and capacity of Iranian experts and ‘was blunt in expressing his religious and revolutionary positions as he never made any hazy comments.

‘Among the distinctive characteristics of Martyr Raeisi was his diligence, and round-the-clock efforts,’ the Leader stated.

He also stressed that the late Iranian president never felt upset in the face of criticisms, and never fell into despair despite all the difficulties he encountered.

Khamenei also pointed to the Raeisi administration’s foreign policy, noting that the 63-year politician was ‘an outstanding figure in diplomatic interactions and brought honour to both Iran and the Iranian nation.

‘Martyr Raeisi was hopeful and optimistic about the future,’ he said, adding that the late president intended to reach his goals with the cooperation of his cabinet members.

Ayatollah Khamenei also hailed Raeisi for supporting the public and giving paramount importance to their demands.

‘Martyr Raeisi was extremely patient and forbearing. His characteristics can be utilised as a management model for the entire nation.’

Ayatollah Khamenei also thanked the Iranian nation and state officials for running a smooth presidential election.

Earlier, he received Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian after his victory in Friday’s runoff presidential election.

Pezeshkian’s new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will hold office for four years and is slated to be inaugurated and sworn in late July.

Once again, Khamenei congratulated Pezeshkian on his success in obtaining the majority of the votes and also hailed the increased participation of Iranians in the runoff vote.

Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed hope that the president-elect will take steps toward Iran’s progress and development by taking advantage of the nation’s abilities, and wished him success.

Pezeshkian, a veteran parliamentarian, received more than 16 million votes (about 53.6 per cent) against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million (about 44.3 per cent) out of over 30 million votes cast, with the voter turnout standing at about 50 per cent.

The president-elect said he is ready to serve the noble Iranian nation and vowed to fulfil his campaign promises.

Pezeshkian made the remarks at the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini on Saturday in his first address to the nation after winning the election.

He said he would focus his efforts on promoting dialogue, convergence and national reconciliation in the country and pay heed to the ongoing internal issues in all economic, social, cultural and political fields.

The president-elect added that he seeks to cooperate with the parliament and the judiciary to prevent divergence and tension in the country.

He noted that he respects his competitor Jalili and tells all who voted for him that the competition has ended and the time has come for friendship in Iran.

‘Let’s all take a step together towards securing the country’s national interests and opening the horizon of sustainable development and all-round progress of Iran,’ Pezeshkian said.

He emphasised that he has no intention to limit people’s desires and will rather seek to ‘remove the shadow of sanctions, threats and war from Iran.’

He stressed the need to join hands to establish lasting peace and cooperation in the region and promote dialogue and constructive interaction with the world to serve national interests and meet people’s needs.

He added that he has chosen to mark the return of the government to the path of ideals and forgotten promises, emphasising that he did not tell lies and give empty promises to the nation during his presidential campaign.

The president-elect said the ‘wise’ Iranian people ‘finished the job and created an opportunity for Iran’ through their massive participation in the runoff vote.

He called on the people to help him fulfil his promises and overcome the challenges and crises faced by the country.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, has expressed the Armed Forces’ readiness to cooperate and interact with President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration.

Baqeri made the statement in a message on Sunday, saying the high Iranian turnout was ‘scintillating’ and described the election as a major factor in consolidating national unity and protecting the country’s independence and security against hostile plots by the enemies.

‘As in the past, we announce the readiness of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to cooperate and interact with the 14th government,’ the top general said.

‘I hope that by further strengthening the defence capabilities of the Armed Forces, we will make a big leap in establishing the authority, deterrence power, security and defence of the sacred ideals of the Islamic Republic and our holy land,’ he added.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah also congratulated Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory, pledging that the movement would keep treading down the path of resistance alongside the Islamic Republic under its new Iranian chief executive.

The Lebanese resistance movement’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a congratulatory statement addressed to Pezeshkian on Saturday.

‘I congratulate you on this blessed election by the dear and honourable Iranian people, and I ask God Almighty to protect you, help you, guide you, and enable you to achieve the hopes and aspirations of these loyal people and their sacrifices,’ Nasrallah’s message read.

The Hezbollah leader noted how the movement and its fellow resistance factions throughout the region have been waging ‘an open confrontation with the Zionist occupation forces and the American hegemonic project for many years.’

Hezbollah, he added, had always looked to Iran as a ‘strong and stable support base’ for the resistance elements and the oppressed people ever since the victory of the country’s Islamic Revolution under the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

‘Your Excellency, we will remain on this path with you, God willing, until we achieve final victory, the main pillar of which will be a strong, dear, and powerful Islamic Iran.’

The Islamic Republic has invariably served as source of support for the regional resistance groups amid the Israeli regime’s incessant and often deadly aggression against the Palestinian people and the United States’ unwavering patronage for the occupying regime.