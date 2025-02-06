Australia a passive tool of US-Zionist project – Hezbollah

LEBANESE resistance movement Hezbollah issued a statement on Tuesday to condemn the unjust decision by Australia to impose sanctions on Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem.

Hezbollah affirmed that this move once again exposes the true face of this state and proving that it is nothing more than a submissive tool serving the American-Zionist project.

‘This oppressive decision lacks any legal or moral basis and represents a blatant bias in favour of the Zionist entity, providing cover for its aggression and terrorism,’ the statement read.

‘The peoples of the world have witnessed the massacres and crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against innocent civilians in Gaza and Lebanon. They now fully understand who the real terrorist is, who engages in genocide and war crimes, and who provides political and legal cover for these massacres, sharing responsibility for them.’

The Australian state should have punished the Zionist murderers and stood by the oppressed people of Lebanon and Palestine, according to Hezbollah statement.

Hezbollah affirmed that this decision will not affect the morale of the loyal resistance people in Lebanon, nor will it impact Hezbollah’s stance, its natural right to resist, defend its country and people, and stand with the just cause of the Palestinian people.

Instead, it will only strengthen its determination and steadfastness to continue the path of confronting the occupier, Hezbollah statement concluded.

Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, affirmed on Sunday that the Islamic resistance will persist, unwavering in its path and beliefs, stressing that ‘foreign intervention leads to subservience, humiliation, and the solidification of the Israeli occupation’.

He also announced that the funeral procession of the great martyr, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, will take place on Sunday, February 23, emphasising that it will ‘serve as a renewed pledge to uphold the path of resistance’.

In a televised speech via Al-Manar TV, Sheikh Qassem announced that the official funeral for the greatest martyrs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

He explained that Sayyed Nasrallah was martyred during critical circumstances, which prevented an immediate funeral.

Sheikh Qassem clarified that the funeral of martyr Sayyed Nasrallah will also include the funeral of martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, in his capacity as Secretary General.

He highlighted that after being elected to the position just four days following Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom, Sayyed Safieddine was martyred on October 3, 2024.

The burial of martyr Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah will take place in the capital, Beirut, while martyr Sayyed Hashem will be buried in his hometown of Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr, south Lebanon.

Sheikh Qassem revealed that the slogan for the funeral procession will be ‘We shall keep the covenant’.

He further requested that no gunshots be used during or before the funeral procession, describing such actions as ‘wrong and harmful to people’.

Resistance is the

People’s Choice

Hezbollah’s Sheikh Qassem addressed the resilience of the Lebanese people in the face of Israeli occupation, stating: ‘Our people understand that while they have won in some aspects and lost in others, true victory was achieved through steadfastness, breaking the Israeli invasion, and preventing the enemy from ending the resistance.’

‘The scene of Lebanese people returning to the southern villages reflects a popular liberation stance, a noble commitment to reclaiming the land. We are witnessing extraordinary resilience, rarely seen in the history of resistance movements,’ His Eminence asserted.

Sheikh Qassem emphasised that Lebanon’s liberation was the result of the unity between the people, their resistance, and the Lebanese army, noting that popular liberation complements armed resistance and the Lebanese military forces.

Speaking on external pressure, Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed: ‘Southern Lebanon rejects the presence of the Israeli enemy forces in its land, and the sacrifices will lead to the full liberation of the land.’

He also stressed that those with principles do not surrender under pressure, stating: ‘Dependence on the United States does not tempt us.’

Regarding the Israeli ceasefire violations and aggression, Sheikh Qassem emphasised that ‘the Lebanese state bears full responsibility for following up and pressuring international sponsors to halt the Israeli violations and attacks, which are no longer mere violations but have become an initial act of aggression that requires a firm stance.’

Palestinian Great Achievements

Sheikh Qassem extended his condolences and congratulations to the Palestinian people for the martyrdom of the Al-Qassam Brigades’ Chief of Staff, Commander Mohammad Deif, and his deputy, Commander Marwan Issa.

He also congratulated the Palestinians for the release of prisoners and the achievements they have made.

The Struggle Continues Despite Counter

Campaigns

Sheikh Qassem affirmed that the resistance will persist based on its strategic evaluations and battlefield conditions, pointing to a ‘counter campaign sponsored by the United States, Israeli enemy, and foreign countries, alongside an internal team promoting defeat’.

‘We have never claimed absolute victory. This battle involves both gains and losses, but the choice of resistance is firm and will not change,’ he added.

Regarding the motorbike incident outside Beirut’s southern suburbs, Sheikh Qassem clarified that Hezbollah has no connection with the motorbikes that entered some Lebanese areas, highlighting that ‘this act is rejected and those who carried it out have no relation to us’.

‘We are against such forms of expressing joy or sorrow, and we call on the security forces to punish those who fired gunshots or entered areas in a provocative manner,’ he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Gaza ceasefire agreement entered its 17th day on Tuesday, as all eyes turn to the outcome of Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington. The discussions are expected to influence the second phase of the ceasefire negotiations.

Netanyahu continues to adopt a strategy of ambiguity and manoeuvring regarding the talks, a stance reflected in Israeli media reports.

According to Maariv, citing security sources, Netanyahu is considering removing the Shin Bet chief from the negotiating team due to a lack of trust and is attempting to block the second phase of the ceasefire deal.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that Netanyahu’s office announced plans to send a delegation to Doha, Qatar, next weekend for further negotiations.

Netanyahu is also set to hold a ministerial meeting upon returning from Washington to assess the deal’s status, with discussions expected to include Trump. His office described his meeting with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and special envoy Steve Witkoff as ‘positive’.

The former Israeli ambassador to the US told Army Radio that Washington is pushing for the second phase of the prisoner exchange agreement and is waiting for progress on a post-war plan for Gaza.

However, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the ‘Yisrael Beiteinu’ party, claimed that Netanyahu’s primary goal in Washington is to derail the second phase of the deal. He accused Netanyahu of prioritising his political survival over national interests, stating that his only concern is preserving his governing coalition.

Hamas Ready for

Next Phase

According to sources within the movement, Hamas has informed mediators of its readiness to begin negotiations on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. A senior Hamas official told AFP that talks were scheduled to start on Monday, emphasising that Hamas is prepared and fully committed to implementing the deal.

The second phase of talks will focus on securing a permanent ceasefire, preventing a return to war, and ensuring a full military withdrawal, including from the Philadelphi Corridor.

Discussions will also address the terms for releasing Palestinian prisoners. Hamas stressed that its armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, along with other resistance factions, holds several high-ranking Zionist officers and soldiers captive.

The agreement also includes provisions for the continued entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. This includes food, medicine, relief supplies, 200,000 tents, 60,000 caravans, materials to restore hospitals and water facilities, bakery operations, and fuel and heavy equipment for rubble removal and body recovery.

Meanwhile, Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to the agreement but warned that its implementation depends on the Israeli enemy fulfilling its obligations under the first phase. He accused the Zionist entity of deliberately delaying the entry of shelters and relief aid, calling it an attempt to pressure and break the will of the Palestinian people.