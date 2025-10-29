3,200 Boeing workers vote to extend indefinite strike

Boeing workers in the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union at three midwest plants where military aircraft and weapons are developed voted on Sunday to reject the company’s latest contract offer and to continue a strike that started three months ago.

The strike of 3,200 machinists at the plants in Mascoutah, Illinois, and the Missouri cities of St Louis and St Charles started in August and followed a strike by 33,000 Boeing workers who assemble commercial jetliners, and threatens to complicate the aerospace company’s progress in regaining its financial footing.

Brian Bryant, IAM President, said in a statement: ‘Boeing claimed they listened to their employees – the result of today’s vote proves they have not.

‘Boeing’s corporate executives continue to insult the very people who build the world’s most advanced military aircraft – the same planes and military systems that keep our service members and nation safe.’

IAM Union Midwest Territory General Vice President Sam Cicinelli said: ‘Instead of building on our pre-ratified offer, Boeing came back with another proposal that disrespects the people who make its success possible.

‘Boeing can end this strike tomorrow – all it has to do is put a fair deal on the table.’

IAM Union Resident General Vice President Jody Bennett said: ‘Our members have shown incredible unity and strength throughout this strike.

‘They’re standing up not just for themselves, but for every worker who deserves fairness, respect, and the same standard of treatment.

‘Boeing can’t keep playing favourites between regions and expect our members to accept less.’

Boeing said it was disappointed by the result and noted the vote had been a close one.

In a statement, the company claimed that it was increasingly hearing from workers ‘who want to cross the picket line’ and ‘understand the value of our offer’.

The five-year offer was largely the same as offers previously rejected by union members.

The company reduced the ratification bonus but added $3,000 (£2,250) in Boeing shares that vest over three years and a $1,000 (£750) retention bonus in four years.

The union rejected this offer as derisory.

Boeing also said it was improving wage growth for workers at the top of the pay scale – in the fourth year of the contract.

The IAM said: ‘Our solidarity remains strong, and the company’s claim otherwise is wrong.’

Union leaders have demanded that the planemaker pays retirement plan contributions and a ratification bonus closer to the $12,000 (£9,000) that Boeing gave to union members on strike last year in the company’s commercial airplane division in the Pacific north-west.

Boeing has argued that workers’ demands exceed the cost of living in the midwest.

IAM Union District 837 Directing Business Representative Tom Boelling said: ‘From day one, our members have stood shoulder to shoulder for fairness.

‘They know their worth and they’ve made it clear what it will take to reach an agreement.

‘Boeing’s refusal to meet those priorities is what keeps this strike going – not our members.’

Ahead of last Sunday’s vote, the union told its members that it did not recommend approval of the company’s latest offer, which it said ‘had no meaningful improvements’ to retirement benefits and wage increases for workers with more seniority.

The IAM’s Brian Bryant said: ‘It’s well past time for Boeing to stop cheaping out on the workers who make its success possible and bargain a fair deal that respects their skill and sacrifice.’

Negotiations escalated over the summer in the days leading up to the strike, with the workers rejecting an earlier proposed agreement that included a 20 per cent wage hike over the life of the five-year contract.

Boeing quickly countered with a modified agreement that did not boost the proposed pay raises but did remove a scheduling provision affecting the workers’ ability to earn overtime pay.

Workers rejected that offer too and went on strike the next morning.

They also voted against revised terms in September.

The company has said that it was prepared for a strike, with a contingency plan in place ‘to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers’.

Boeing Defence, Space & Security business accounts for more than one-third of the company’s revenue. Boeing is set to report its third-quarter earnings today (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, the largest union representing federal workers in the United States, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is calling on lawmakers to pass a short-term spending measure to immediately end the government shutdown.

The are demanding that Democrats abandon their current position and join Republicans in supporting a stopgap solution.

AFGE President Everett Kelley said: ‘Both political parties have made their point, and still there is no clear end in sight.

‘It’s time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today. No half measures, and no gamesmanship.’

The union hopes that their statement will increase the pressure on Democrats to change their position.

Senate Democrats have insisted that they won’t vote to reopen the government without a commitment from Republicans and President Donald Trump on extending health care subsidies through the Affordable Care Act, which are set to expire at the end of the year.

Without them, health insurance premiums will skyrocket for many individuals and families.

Kelly added: ‘It’s time for our leaders to start focusing on how to solve problems for the American people, rather than on who is going to get the blame for a shutdown that Americans dislike.

‘There should be a resolution that allows continued debate on larger issues like growing costs and a dysfunctional federal funding process in Congress.

‘Because when the folks who serve this country are standing in line for food banks after missing a second paycheck because of this shutdown, they aren’t looking for partisan spin.

‘They’re looking for the wages they earned.

‘The fact that they’re being cheated out of it is a national disgrace.’

Meanwhile, carhaul (vehicle transporter) workers in the Teamsters union have overwhelmingly ratified a five-year National Master Automobile Transporters Agreement (NMATA), securing major economic gains, improved working conditions, and strong job protections the Teamsters said on Monday.

Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman said: ‘This agreement addresses our members’ top priorities and delivers real improvements for drivers, mechanics, and yard workers nationwide.

‘This is a strong, forward-looking contract that improves wages and working conditions while strengthening our position to grow union power in this core Teamsters industry.’

The national agreement delivers 16 per cent wage increases over the life of the contract and introduces uncapped cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) in years four and five, ensuring continued wage protection against inflation.

The agreement also includes a sunset date on the ‘new business’ clause, ending indefinite use of reduced rates that have undercut existing standards.

Additional gains strengthen work preservation language and close loopholes on pay shortages, terminal assignments, and accident accountability, further protecting members’ rights on the job.

Avral Thompson, Director of the Teamsters Carhaul Division, said: ‘This agreement delivers significant improvements for Carhaul Teamsters and positions us to grow union density in this critical industry.

‘It raises standards across the board, delivering real wage increases, preserving top-tier benefits, and improving working conditions for thousands of members nationwide.’