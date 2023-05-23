‘A general strike to defeat this Bill is our policy!’ says RMT leader Mick Lynch

‘We support a general strike to defeat this bill, we supported it in the TUC and it’s our policy,’ RMT leader Mick Lynch told News Line on Monday evening.

Speaking at a Trades Union Congress (TUC) emergency protest in Parliament Square, which was attended by around 1,000 trade unionists as the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill was being voted through parliament, Lynch insisted: ‘This law has to be defeated, whether in parliament or with mass opposition through industrial action.’

The new law gives bosses the power to sack strikers and courts the power to fine unions £1 million for calling strikes.

In marked contrast to the message from the transport union RMT’s Lynch, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak courted ridicule when he told the TV cameras: ‘We’re calling on Tory MPs today to vote with their conscience, not with their whips.

‘Even on the Tory right MPs such as Jacob Rees Mogg are expressing disquiet over this legislation.’

The Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists delegation kept up constant chants of ‘TUC Get Off Your Knees – Call a General Strike!’ and ‘Smash the anti-union laws – Call a General Strike!’ ahead of the rally.

Meanwhile, trade unionists expressed their determination to smash the anti-strike bill when they spoke to News Line.

Islington Ambulance worker and Unison member Terry Stubbs said: ‘This is a basic human rights issue – we’re not slaves, we’re not serfs.

‘It’s another kick in the teeth from the Tories for working class people.

‘The Tories hate public services and they hate the people who provide them.’

Philippa Childs, Head of film and theatre technicians’ union Bectu, said: ‘The right to strike is a fundamental human right, and the government restricting this freedom is disgraceful.

‘We’ve got 100 members here today, which shows the strength of feeling.

‘Any restriction on the right to strike is the start of a slippery slope.

‘There’s a strength of feeling out there uniting trade unionists like never before, determined to defeat this legislation.’

Riccardo La Torre, Fire Brigades Union (FBU) National Officer, formerly of Essex FBU, said: ‘We have to be discussing a general strike without a doubt.

‘Not to grow from the current position to broaden the struggle would be a mistake.

‘All our conditions, everything we have in the fire and rescue, has all been won with the right to strike in our back pocket.

‘Without the right to strike we’ll move from collective bargaining to collective begging.’

Nigel Bailey, from Southend Communications Workers Union (CWU), said: ‘The 55,000 jobs threatened by British Telecom have got to be defended and it’s the duty of our union to stand up and fight.

‘If jobs are superseded by technology then it’s the responsibility of the trade union movement to support workers and defend their right to work.

‘The anti-strike laws are a disgrace. At the moment they are just targeting the public sector, but if they are allowed to stand, then they will spread across industry.’

First speaker at the rally was TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak, who said: ‘We are going to defend the right to strike. Our message to every single MP is vote against.

‘We want a commitment from Labour and every other party in the coming election to repeal this legislation.

‘As soon as we have a change of government we need a new deal for working people. Vote this government out.

‘We are going to challenge this legally and industrially. We are not going to let them sack one single teacher, nurse, doctor or paramedic. We won’t let it happen.’

Onay Kasab, National Lead officer for the Unite union, said: ‘On 1st June our members at St Thomas’ Hospital just over the river are going to be taking strike action for fair pay.

‘They will face a mighty wave of opposition if any worker is sacked or if any trade union is fined under this legislation.

‘We say to Labour don’t just repeal this law, get rid of all the anti-union legislation.

‘But we can’t wait for a general election. We need action now to defeat this.’

RMT transport union General Secretary Mick Lynch, opened his speech with a military metaphor, pledging: ‘It doesn’t matter what law they pass we will never leave any member on the field. We will defy this law.

‘We will launch a mass campaign of disobedience and defiance. We will never let it happen.

‘The TUC and the Congress in full must commit to the same stance.

‘And we say to Labour, you must commit that it will be repealed within 100 days of a Labour government coming in.

‘If the Labour Party wants our votes they must repeal decades of anti-union laws.

‘Our pledge as the RMT is that no matter what they do against us we will not bend.

‘Victory to the RMT and victory to trade union movement. We are fighting this all the way.’

Patrick Roach, NASUWT teachers’ union General Secretary, said: ‘Today marks a milestone. They are giving employers the right to sack our members if they strike.

‘This government of lawbreakers wants to break the working people. Defeat this abusive legislation.’

Janet Farrar, UCU university and college lecturers union president, said: ‘This legislation is designed to break us. This rotten government is lashing out at the working class.

‘They clearly don’t know who they’re messing with. Everything they’ve thrown at us we’ve smashed it and we’ll smash this.’

FBU General Secretary Matt Wrack said: ‘The truth is that in this system the only thing the workers have is their right to strike.

‘We have to build a movement the like of which has not been seen before. You touch one worker, you threaten one union then you won’t know what’s hit you.

‘When they locked up the dockers in Pentonville in east London it was the mass movement that defeated them and that is what will defeat them again. Get organised, no backing down.’

The final speaker was Kevin Courtney, General Secretary of the NEU teachers union, who said: ‘We are continuing to experience the longest period of wage suppression.

‘There is something deeply wrong in the economy of the country. Cutting our public services and preparing them for privatisation, this government wants to go even further than Margaret Thatcher, where they can sack workers and fine unions.

‘Just remember, the Tories are doing this because they are frightened of us and we do not agree to be poor anymore.’