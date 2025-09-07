‘A general strike for Palestine is what is needed!’ – as 200,000 workers students and youth march through central London

More than 200,000 workers, students and youth marched from Russell Square to Whitehall in central London on Saturday on the 30th National March since the beginning of the Gaza genocide in October 2023.

As the march assembled, architect Nadia Butterwick told News Line: ‘A general strike for Palestine is what is needed. Starmer and Lammy are complicit in genocide. The trade unions must take action. We want socialism now.’

Hazel Jones, a retail worker, said: ‘I 100% support the call for a general strike for Gaza. Stop the UK support for Israel. The UK is not just complicit, it is actively involved in this genocide. They are still sending drones and surveillance aircraft from the British base in Cyprus. They tried to hide their actions by outsourcing to an American company, but they got caught out.’

Helen Colline, an art historian from York, who was carrying a banner saying ‘Sanctions on Israel Now, Justice for Palestine’ said: ‘I’m very angry about what’s going on and our government’s complicity. It is terrible for the Palestinians and the future of the world.

‘Instead of condemning the genocide we have a government arresting those protesting against it. Protesters have been arrested under terrorism legislation simply for daubing paint on a military aircraft, while those who are actively engaged in terrorism by slaughtering tens of thousands are welcomed by this government.

‘This is a new step in authoritarianism and it is very worrying. They are arresting under the terrorism act, people who are peacefully protesting. They’ve never done that before in this country.’

Mary Davies, an engineer from Manchester who was carrying the large ‘Manchester says One Solution Intifadah Revolution’ banner, told News Line: ‘There are at least six coachloads from Manchester here today.

‘I feel like a general strike is the only way to unite everyone, it is the only way to get it to end. I have supported Palestine since I was a child, and I fully believe in Intifadah and Revolution.’

There were thousands of Palestinian flags on the march and hundreds of placards. The lead banner said: ‘National March for Palestine Stop Starving Gaza! Stop Arming Israel!’ There was a massive Palestinian flag, the size of a cricket pitch.

Placards included ‘Israel has killed a classroom of children every day’ ‘The children of Gaza wonder where we are. Why haven’t we saved them yet? They deserve more. They deserve freedom.’

There was a banner from Medicine, Sans Frontieres, (Doctors Without Borders. There was also a ‘Scousers for Palestine’ banner, and a placard saying: ‘Starmer, the blood from Gaza will never wash from your hands.’

The Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists banner said: ‘Recognise the Palestinian State Now! Call a General Strike to Stop Arms to Israel and Bring Down Starmer!’

The very lively delegation behind the WRP/YS banner kept up constant chants of From the River to the Sea Palestine Will Be Free! 1234 Occupation No More, 5678 Israel is a terror state! Stop Arms to Israel, Kick Starmer Out! and TUC Get Off Your Knees, Call a General Strike!

At the rally in Whitehall, Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot said: ‘Today marks a day of shame, 700 days of genocide, the mass murder of women, the mass murder of children, men executed in front of their families. They are flattening in Gaza. I have just returned from the West Bank where there is settler terrorism armed by the terrorist state of Israel.

‘The killers will be behind bars, they will face justice, lock them up! Israeli leaders are the real terrorists and all of you here are fighting terrorism. This is the test of our time, of our resolve, our belief, our determination.

‘Because of you, because of your action, governments are now moving a little, but it’s not enough. We want full sanctions on the genocidal state of Israel and a full arms embargo now!’

Lindsey German from the Stop the War Coalition, said: ‘Why does this government think it’s OK for Israeli President Isaac Herzog to come here next week. He is complicit in genocide. He should not be allowed. If he comes he should be arrested.’

Palestinian surgeon, Ghassan Abu Sittah, Rector of the University of Glasgow, said: ‘Unless there are sanctions imposed on Israel today nothing is being done. Those countries who say they will recognise the Palestinian state, without imposing sanctions on Israel are just giving Israel more time to continue with their genocide.

‘Israel now has decided to kill every last one of them. They have decided to finish the Palestinians.

‘The war criminal in chief is in Downing Street and he wants to welcome the Israeli president. Starmer is wedded to this genocide just as much as Netanyahu and if there is justice he will face it in The Hague. The Palestinian people have reinvented courage and bravery. Now is the time for their victory.’

Dawn Butler MP for Brent East, said: ‘Over 63,000 have been killed, including thousands of children. If you don’t call it out, you are a psychopath. If you do, welcome to the resistance, you are part of the revolution.’

Sarah Kilpatrick President of the National Education Union, said: ‘This week schools returned, but not in Gaza. Before the genocide began, Palestine had among the highest literary rates in the world, but now for the third year, schools in Gaza have not opened. There have been 750 teachers killed. This is a war on children.

‘The Israeli army has bombed more than 500 schools. 15% of every F35 jet comes from the UK. The UK is enabling Israel’s genocide. Only the pressure of a mass movement can force a change. On behalf of half a million NEU members, I say, stop arming Israel, ceasefire now!’

Anas Altikriti, from the Global Alliance for Palestine, said: ‘Millions are marching around the world today. The next global day of action is on the 11th October. Gaza may not be free, but Gaza has freed the whole world.’

Jo Grady, University and College Union General Secretary, said: ‘Again this week, Israel murdered children queuing for food. 15,000 children have been murdered so far.

‘We have friends and trade union members right now in Parliament square who are refusing to be bowed They continue to oppose Israel’s terrorism and demand action for Palestine. Our marches are nothing compared to the courage of the Palestinian people.’

Abubaker Abed, Palestinian journalist from Gaza, said: ‘It is overwhelming to be among you here today. Gaza is a slaughterhouse and one of the participants in the slaughter is the UK government.

‘Those governments which have been complicit in this genocide, the so-called upholders of human rights, say that killing 70,000 people in two years is self-defence. Our message is clear, we mourn and grieve and cry and weep together, but we also march until Gaza is free, and it will be free.’

Mary Mason, from the freedom flotilla, said: ‘Boats from many countries are converging on Gaza. I’m from the UK delegation and we are acting where our government has failed. We are in horror as the drone and the famine war continues. Our government sees what we see, but unlike us, it supports the genocide, while we challenge the right of colonialism.

‘We are seeking to create a sea corridor to break the siege and end the famine. We are supported by dockers, MPs and all sorts of different workers, ordinary people fighting genocide. Please support, us track the flotilla. Our day will come. Free Palestine!’

Ismail Patel from Friends of Al Aqsa, said: ‘Britain has sent 8,630 separate munitions to Israel. This is not complicity with genocide, it is direct participation. In France, Spain and Italy dockers have said they will not unload an ounce of Israeli goods. But here in the UK, workers are sacked for wearing a Palestinian badge.

‘Calling for an end to genocide can never be a crime. Next week Starmer is rolling out the red carpet for Israeli President Herzog. Take note, we will never forget your handshakes. Starmer has broken the trust of the people.’

A call was made by a representative of Culture Workers against Genocide, who said: ‘Next Sunday at 12 noon we will march from the Royal Opera House to Downing Street. Please join us, we want a huge turnout!’

Next speaker was Emily Stephenson from the Jewish bloc, who said: ‘I’ve just come back from the West Bank and what we are witnessing in the West Bank is the Gazafication of Area A. Until you see the brutality on the ground you can’t really understand it. The violence is constant in the West Bank, while in the distance you hear the constant bombing of Gaza 30 miles away. Liberation is not what we do in the future, it’s what we do now. It’s time for action.’

Jeremy Corbyn, MP for Islington North, said: ‘They blocked our attempts to get a parliamentary inquiry into the genocide, so instead, we held our own tribunal this week.

‘The British bases in Cyprus are all about providing information to the Israeli military. The Riviera plan that Trump has said he wants is not some plan for the future, it’s actually happening now. The hardcore that they are moving around for the foundations of this plan contains the bones of murdered Palestinians.

‘The President of Israel is apparently coming this week, he’s on the wrong flight. He should be going to The Hague.’

Ibrahim Khadra, from Palestinian Families, said: ‘This morning I received a message from my cousin saying they are actually planning to demolish every high-rise building in Gaza. Is this not enough? Why has this been allowed to continue? How is this still happening? For Israel, silence is a green light that they continue their atrocities.

‘Thank you to every government that breaks relations with Israel. Thank you to Lush, the shop chain who shut all their shops for one day in support of Gaza.’

Sophie Bolt from CND, said: ‘This nuclear-armed state of Israel is bombing and flattening Gaza, the top US military commander is visiting Israel now. It shows the complete closeness of their relationship. He is there reasserting the US’s ironclad commitment to Israel.

Faris Amer from the Palestinian Forum in Britain, said: ‘After 23 months Gaza is not defeated, the largest flotilla ever is on its way there! We must sanction the genocidal apartheid state.’

Raghad Altikriti, from the Muslim Association of Britain, said: ‘Bodies lie in the street because it’s too dangerous to retrieve them. More and more people are waking up every day to the genocidal nature of Zionism.

‘The same government that funds genocide abroad won’t fund the health service in this country. Next week, when they roll out the red carpet to Herzog, this is an act of allegiance with mass murder.’

The final speaker was Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, who said: ‘Israel is carrying out its long-standing plan for the complete erasure of the Palestinian people with the backing of Trump and Starmer.

‘However, Israel is more isolated than it has ever been in its history. Next week Herzog is coming to this country. He’s the one who proudly filmed himself signing the missiles to rain down on Palestinians. He’s the man who said there is no such thing as an innocent Palestinian.

‘For 22 months, they have imposed, their unprecedented restrictions on our marches. They have now even criminalised the banging of drums and the banging of pots and pans on our marches. Please come on the two-year anniversary march on 11th October.’

