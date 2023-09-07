50 MILLION PEOPLE LIVE IN MODERN SLAVERY says the Arthur Svensson International Prize for Trade Union Rights

FIFTY million people live in modern slavery, says the Arthur Svensson International Prize for Trade Union Rights.

Modern slavery is hidden in plain sight and is deeply intertwined with life in every corner of the world.

Each day, 50 million people are tricked, coerced, or forced into exploitative situations that they cannot refuse or leave.

Each day, we buy the products or use the services they have been forced to make or offer without realising the hidden human cost.

Modern slavery takes many forms and is known by many names – forced labour, forced or servile marriage, debt bondage, forced commercial sexual exploitation, human trafficking, slavery-like practices, and the sale and exploitation of children.

In all its forms, it is the systematic removal of a person’s freedom – their freedom to accept or refuse a job, their freedom to leave one employer for another, or their freedom to decide if, when, and whom to marry – in order to exploit them for personal or commercial gain.

An estimated 50 million people were living in modern slavery on any given day in 2021.

These Global Estimates of Modern Slavery produced by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Walk Free, and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) form the starting point for the national estimates of modern slavery for 160 countries.

The 5th edition of Walk Free’s flagship report, the Global Slavery Index (GSI). shows how the compounding crises of the last five years have impacted modern slavery and provides a road map for actions to eradicate it.

A growing global problem against a backdrop of compounding risks

Nearly 10 million more men, women, girls, and boys have been forced to work or marry since 2016.

The worsening situation has occurred against a backdrop of increasing and more complex armed conflicts, widespread environmental degradation, assaults on democracy in many countries, a global rollback of women’s rights, and the economic and social impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These factors have caused significant disruption to employment and education, leading to increases in extreme poverty and forced and unsafe migration, which together heighten the risk of all forms of modern slavery.

Countries with the highest prevalence of modern slavery in 2021 include, Eritrea, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

These countries share some political, social, and economic characteristics, including limited protections for civil liberties and human rights. The largest estimated numbers of people in modern slavery are found in India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Turkey, Bangladesh, and the United States.

Women, children and migrants are most

vulnerable

The most vulnerable – women, children, and migrants – remain disproportionately affected. Over half of all people in modern slavery are female. A quarter are children.

Women and girls are disproportionately at risk of forced marriage, accounting for 68 per cent of all people forced to marry.

Migrant workers are more than three times more likely to be in forced labour than non-migrant workers. Those fleeing conflict, natural disasters, or repression of their rights, or seeking to migrate for work, are particularly vulnerable.

More people are migrating now than at any other point in the last five decades. Refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, and irregular migrants face even greater risks during their precarious migration journey.

Two thirds of all forced labour cases are

connected to global

supply chains

Goods produced using forced labour now travel farther around the world than ever before, with nearly two thirds of all forced labour cases connected to global supply chains.

Workers are exploited across a wide range of sectors and at every stage of the supply chain, although most forced labour occurs in the lowest tiers such as the extraction of raw materials and production stages.

Modern slavery permeates industries that are characterised by informality, with higher numbers of migrant workers, and where there is limited government oversight.

Global demand for fast fashion has spurred exponential growth in the garment industry, while garment workers, hidden deep in supply chains, face poor and exploitative work.

Forced labour in fisheries is driven by the motivation to reduce costs amid diminishing profits and as the industry tries to meet the global demand for seafood.

Despite the progress of some companies, forced labour and the worst forms of child labour are used to farm and harvest the cocoa beans that end up in chocolate.

Perhaps surprisingly, recent investigations have uncovered troubling associations between children’s institutions (including orphanages) and modern slavery.

The urgent need to move from intention to real action

World leaders agreed on an ambitious agenda to address the world’s most intractable problems when they adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) nearly 10 years ago. This included a commitment to ending modern slavery, forced labour, and human trafficking by 2030.

In the period since, a significant increase in the number of people living in modern slavery and a stagnation in government action highlights that the global community is even further from achieving the goals they agreed to make a priority.

When it comes to addressing modern slavery, the global community must move from intention to action without delay. This requires reinvigorating the movement to end modern slavery, with survivors leading the way to identify lasting solutions.

It requires recognising that the world’s great challenges are all interconnected: modern slavery, climate change, conflict, poverty, gender inequality, and racial injustice.

UN body International Labour Organisation (ILO) said on Monday: ‘The workforce in the clothing and footwear manufacturing sector is predominantly made up of female workers.

‘These jobs are often underpaid, insecure and characterised by an uncertain future, in particular because of the risk of being replaced by automated equipment. New research examines the challenges women face in these jobs, and how technology affects them.’

ILO Employment Policies and Gender Specialist Valeria Esquivel said: ‘One of the reasons that women’s skills are underappreciated and undervalued is because women often learn how to sew as girls in their homes. So the training they received, in fact, before joining the firm, is basically invisible.

‘So we focus in our case studies, not on jobs and their technological feasibility, but also on the economic feasibility. Here it is important to bear in mind that these investments are typically made by supply factories in the lower tiers of the global supply chain.

‘So the firms must bear the cost and the risks of investing in technology that is often new and relatively untested. For unlike, for example, the automobile and electronic industries, the apparel and footwear sectors are relatively lagging behind in terms of technology adaptation and adoption.

‘So there is quite a bit of automation in cutting and the production of footwear soles, for instance. But sewing still tends to be done in fairly conventional sewing machines, the ones that perhaps we remember from when we were children.’

David Kucera, Senior Economist, said: ‘The apparel and footwear industry has long been strategic for countries endeavouring to break into global markets.

‘So more than any other manufacturing industry by far, it is both labour-intensive and female intensive. It has that combination.

‘This is a pattern we observe all around the world and also going way back historically. While the industry then has a strong potential to create jobs, they’re often not decent jobs.

‘They’re commonly characterised by low pay, long working hours, and limited prospects. Now combined with that, recent studies have also argued that the jobs in these industries are at high risk of automation in coming years because many of the tasks within them are considered to be routine.’