15,000-strong nurses’ strike in New York City

New York City’s largest nurses’ strike in history entered its 24th day on Wednesday.

In a statement, the New York State Nurses Association said recent counter-proposals from New York-Presbyterian, Montefiore and Mount Sinai failed to meet nurses’ contract demands, particularly on safe staffing levels, which the union says remain unaddressed.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital denied the union’s claims, saying it has continued to engage in negotiations and exchange proposals through a mediator.

The union singled out New York-Presbyterian, claiming the hospital system did not offer counter-proposals on workplace violence protections and other contract issues.

Union leaders said those omissions underscore what they described as a lack of meaningful progress at the bargaining table.

The strike began more than three weeks ago when an estimated 15,000 nurses walked off the job at hospitals within the Mount Sinai, Montefiore and New York-Presbyterian systems, making it the largest nurses strike in New York City history.

Union leaders say nurses are striking for safer staffing ratios, better pay, fully funded health benefits and stronger protections against workplace violence.

Hospital officials have repeatedly called the union’s demands unrealistic, but say patient care has continued uninterrupted.

UAW secures historic deal for Volkswagen workers in South

THE UNITED Auto Workers said late on Thursday that it had secured a first contract with Volkswagen AG at the automaker’s assembly plant in Tennessee — a historic milestone for a union that had long struggled to break into the South’s fast-growing auto industry.

The deal, which now goes to a vote by members, includes a 20 per cent raise over the four-year contract, what union officials described as a 20 per cent health care cost reduction for members, as well as long-term job security provisions for the Chattanooga plant that makes Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport and ID.4 SUVs. It also includes a $6,550 (£4,800) worker bonus upon ratification, plus annual $2,550 (£1,885) bonuses.

UAW President Shawn Fain said: ‘This is a historic moment, not only for these members, but for the union as a whole, and the entire working class.’

Workers at the plant had overwhelmingly voted with 73 per cent in favour of joining the union in April 2024, making it the UAW’s first foreign-owned plant in the South to organise.

Fain described the contract as a major breakthrough. He added: ‘We have a different plan.

‘Our plan is to organise the non-union auto industry, win strong union contracts, and bring the standards up, so autoworkers everywhere can win their fair share.’

VW said last September that it had provided its best and final offer to union bargainers and that members should be able to vote on it.

But UAW officials said that offer, which did include a 20 per cent wage increase but a lower ratification bonus, didn’t go far enough with job security language, as well as on health care costs.

The deal includes lower health care costs and improved coverage, as well as protections against unilateral job cuts, shift reductions, and outsourcing at the plant. It also includes stronger health and safety standards, as well as certain paid time off and scheduling protections, officials said.

Last autumn, UAW members voted to authorise a strike if necessary. But now the company has agreed to the unions demands.

Biloxi casino workers unionise

CASINO workers at Bally’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Biloxi Mississippi have voted to join Teamsters Local 891. The group of 66 bankers, front desk workers, and cashiers are seeking higher wages, better benefits, and improved job security.

‘We joined the Teamsters to have a real voice on the job and fight for what we deserve,’ said Daphnia Lions, a front desk worker and proud new member of Local 891. ‘We work hard, and it’s about time we get the respect and pay that comes with it.’

Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division said: ‘This is another decisive organising win for our union that builds on our undeniable record of success in the casino industry.’

‘The Teamsters are growing in Mississippi because we are taking action and getting results for workers. We are just getting started,’ he added. ’

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi are owned and operated by Bally’s Corporation.

These newly organised workers join over 6,000 casino workers nationwide represented by the Teamsters.

Jimmy Pinkard, President of Local 891 said: ‘We are proud to welcome these hardworking new members to our union.

‘This organising victory is a big step forward, and we are ready to help these workers secure a first contract.’

The AFL-CIO trade union federation has called on state governments in California and around the United States to protect workers’ jobs, rights and freedoms from being taken away by artificial intelligence.

National AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler joined California Federation of Labour Unions President Lorena Gonzalez, Iowa Federation of Labour President Charlie Wishman, Nevada State AFL-CIO Executive Secretary-Treasurer Susie Martinez, Georgia State AFL-CIO President Yvonne Brooks, and North Carolina State AFL-CIO President Braxton Winston II for a press conference at the California State Capitol on Wednesday.

They called for protection against existential risks that AI poses to workers, and to call on elected officials to take action.

The labour leaders highlighted how the explosion of AI across the economy is enriching technology billionaires while jeopardising workers’ livelihoods by potentially eliminating or worsening jobs, threatening worker safety and privacy, and infringing on civil and labour rights.

The California labour Federation has been fighting for common-sense AI guardrails to protect workers, including a bill preventing AI ‘robot-bosses’ from firing workers without human oversight.

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed last year’s bill even after it passed both chambers of the state legislature with strong support.

Shuler and the other leaders emphasised that AI is a top issue for voters across the political spectrum, and that any candidate seeking the support of working people must stand with workers on sensible AI guardrails.

Shuler said: ‘The decisions that we are making right now on AI are going to shape the next 50 years.

‘We’re demanding our politicians do what 80 per cent of Americans want you to do: pass common-sense guardrails. Protect working people.’